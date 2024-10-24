201
Team News October 24

FPL Gameweek 9 live team news: Welbeck + more injury updates

201 Comments
An earlier-than-usual Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadline means earlier-than-usual Gameweek 9 team news – at least from some managers.

Nuno Espirito Santo and Steve Cooper both faced reporters on Wednesday ahead of Friday’s clash at the King Power Stadium.

On Thursday, a further five Premier League managers fulfilled their media commitments.

We’ve got the headline updates from all seven pressers in the article below – and we’ll gradually add more quotes as and when the press conferences become available to watch in full.

We expect the other 13 top-flight managers to hold pressers on Friday.

GAMEWEEK 9 TEAM NEWS: INJURY UPDATES FROM WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY

GAMEWEEK 9 TEAM NEWS: THURSDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Less than a week after being stretchered off on Tyneside, Danny Welbeck (back) could make a very swift return to action.

“It’s still too early to say if he can play or not but he will train today and then we will see afterwards how this training session went, then we will make a decision.

“I think he got hit on a nerve and then when you get a hit on the nerve, then you don’t feel the leg for an amount of time and I think that’s exactly what happened. It was very painful, it’s still painful. But again, we have to make a check today in the training session and then we have to make a lot of treatment for him.

“Our medical [staff] and our physios, they’re working every hour with him together to make him fit for the game. This will be the challenge for us but hopefully everything will be good.” – Fabian Hurzeler on Danny Welbeck

Yankuba Minteh, who missed the rematch with his former employers, remains a doubt.

“With Minteh, we have to go day by day. He has a small issue with his muscle after his international games with Gambia.

“But one thing is clear, we won’t take any risk with the players because it’s still early in the season. The hard period of the Premier League is still in front of us.” – Fabian Hurzeler

Adam Webster (hamstring), James Milner (hamstring), Joao Pedro (ankle) and Matt O’Riley (ankle) are also on the Albion injury list.

Solly March (knee) is someone who is injury-free but the Seagulls are taking their time with him. The winger has, at least, had game-time with the under-21s as he bids to build fitness after a very long lay-off. 

“With Joao we have to be a little bit more patient but I think there will be a comeback soon. I can’t say the exact date of the comeback.

“Solly is back in training.

“With Adam, we still have to be patient. I think it takes two, three more weeks till he’s back on the pitch but he’s very positive and I think the injury is not [as] bad as we expected it to be.” – Fabian Hurzeler

EVERTON

Tim Iroegbunam (foot), Youssef Chermiti (foot) and Armando Broja (foot) remain out, while James Garner continues to be assessed for a niggling back injury.

“Jimmy Garner, we’re waiting on more news, just a specialist view on a back injury, so we’re waiting on that.

“Broja is getting on the edge of coming into training. He’s doing loads of work with the sports science team but not yet. Soft start for him and see where that goes but hopeful that will continue because he’s making good progress.

“Chermiti is making progress but, obviously, it’s a very strange injury with the tendon coming off the big toe – a very odd injury. He’s beginning to make progress but he’s still a number of weeks away, that’s for sure.

“We’re looking at weeks [for Iroegbunam], certainly weeks, because of the type of injury it is – a bone injury. We’ve just got to wait for it to settle. He’s still in a boot at the moment – they don’t tend to use casts now, it’s a sort of boot that protects it. We’re just waiting on that to heal then get him back to training but it is going to be a number of weeks still yet.” – Sean Dyche

Jarrad Branthwaite (quad) and Jesper Lindstrom (illness) look set to return for the clash with Fulham, however.

“He has trained all week. I made a call on it last week, decided not to go with him in the squad because I think it was important for him to have a week’s training – a clear week’s training – which he has done, so, yes, he will certainly be part of the squad.” – Sean Dyche on Jarrad Branthwaite

FULHAM

Joachim Andersen will serve a one-match ban at Craven Cottage following his sending off last weekend.

Sasa Lukic (shoulder) and Timothy Castagne (hamstring) also remain out, the former for another “3-4 weeks”.

Carlos Vinicius (calf) and Jorge Cuenca (ankle) have been back in training, however, with a late call to be made on their involvement this weekend.

Aside from team news, Marco Silva said he would choose from “3-4 players who can take penalties” after Andreas Pereira‘s miss from the spot last Saturday.

Full quotes to follow

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Morgan Gibbs-White and James Ward-Prowse are now free from suspension – but the former still has to prove his fitness after suffering an ankle injury in Gameweek 7.

Nuno Espirito Santo, as ever, was keeping his cards close to his chest.

“It is a day-by-day process so let’s see how he is. He is better today, let’s hope he is even better tomorrow and keeps progressing like all the players.” – Nuno Espirito Santo on Morgan Gibbs-White

“We’re still assessing everyone because it was a tough game (on Monday). We’re still assessing, one day to go. But players are recovering.” – Nuno Espirito Santo on Morgan Gibbs-White

Those “recovering players” may include Callum Hudson-Odoi, who reportedly took a knock before being replaced on Monday night.

Danilo (ankle) and Ibrahima Sangare (hamstring) are out long term.

IPSWICH TOWN

Budget FPL defenders Axel Tuanzebe (thumb), Ben Johnson (thigh) and Jacob Greaves (hamstring) are all still sidelined ahead of this weekend.

So too is Massimo Luongo (ankle) but fellow midfielder Jens Cajuste (knee) could potentially return to face Brentford.

Boss Kieran McKenna meanwhile hinted at some fresh concerns for the Tractor Boys.

“We’ve had a couple of big injuries to key defenders and have some more challenges going into this weekend.

“None of the players who weren’t involved against Everton will come back into the picture this weekend and we’ve got a few other issues that we have to assess over the next 48 hours.  

“Ben Johnson is still out with a small thigh injury. There was a possibility he could have made it for this weekend, but he’s not been able to make it. We’ll have to see how he is next week. 

“The timeframe for Axel is still rough, to be honest. He won’t be back before the next international break. We’re still looking at what type of cast can be fitted and when it would be suitable. It won’t be before Tottenham.

“Jens has trained in the last two days, so we’ll have to make a judgement tomorrow as to whether he can be involved in the game and for how long.” – Kieran McKenna, as quoted in the East Anglian Daily Times

SOUTHAMPTON

Ross Stewart (hamstring) and Gavin Bazunu (Achilles) remain on the injury list, which once again now includes Will Smallbone (hamstring).

The midfielder returned from a lay-off last weekend, only to subsequently reinjure himself.

Sugawara Yukinari is a doubt following the last-gasp defeat to Leicester City, too.

“Yuki had to come off, so we’ve managed him a little bit this week, or having to manage him. I think another 24 hours will depend on if he’s ready to start or not.

“We’ll have to make a decision on that and Will Smallbone is out now for a little bit of time, which is really frustrating and disappointing for us.” – Russell Martin, as quoted in the Daily Echo

Jack Stephens is back, however: he has served successive three-match and two-match bans and is now available.

LEICESTER CITY

There’s nothing much new on the team news front from Leicester City.

Patson Daka (ankle), Jakub Stolarczyk (ankle) and Hamza Choudhury (shoulder) remain on the sidelines for the Foxes.

Jannik Vestergaard does, too. He had returned from an ankle injury in time to represent Denmark in the October internationals but suffered a recurrence of the issue ahead of Gameweek 8.

“Jannik had a recurrence with his ankle on [matchday] minus one, ruled him out of selection for Southampton. So that was a bit of a setback for him, it shouldn’t rule him out for too long. That was a bit of a pity because, as I said last week, he got some good minutes with the national team and it was good to get him back involved but he’s had a bit of setback from when he returned.

“Hopefully, it’s a bit less [than a few weeks out]. It’s something that he has had before.

“Apart from that, we are as we were. The guys who have been out for a longer period, they are getting closer. Pato [Daka] has been on the grass and is being a bit more progressive with his rehab. So, he seems to be getting closer but we’re as we’re were.” – Steve Cooper

201 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Rico123
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    I have 1FT left having made a couple of changes already to get Palmer in. Would you

    A. Keep Diaz (for this week - probably move next) and roll transfer
    B. Do Diaz to Maddison (have Johnson)

    Open Controls
    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      56 mins ago

      Roll Diaz will start surely

      Open Controls
    2. jacob1989
      • 2 Years
      53 mins ago

      Sell Diaz but not sure on spurs double up.

      Open Controls
    3. FourLokoLeipzig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      46 mins ago

      Roll, Diaz could have some fun up against that makeshift Arsenal defence. Saliba is one of the best centre-backs in the world right now so no way his absence won’t affect them

      Open Controls
    4. Gazza2000
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      43 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    5. Mozumbus
      • 3 Years
      29 mins ago

      Roll

      Open Controls
    6. Rico123
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Thanks all - I think roll it is! And then might move him on next week due to minutes risk - most likely downgrade to a Dibling so I can upgrade Stewart up front and shift to 3-4-3 as think there are better options at the Diaz price point up front

      Open Controls
  2. jacob1989
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    Tc haaland yes or no?

    Open Controls
    1. Joyce1998
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      I'm doing it, probably backfire. But that fixture is too good to go unmissed

      Open Controls
    2. FourLokoLeipzig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      Yep

      Open Controls
    3. Mozumbus
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
  3. NJ MetroStars
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    2 ft, 1.0 itb.

    a) gabriel --> gvardiol
    b) havertz --> ??
    c) something else???

    raya

    gabriel, lewis, ait nouri

    palmer, mbuemo, johnson, rogers

    haaland, havertz, solanke

    (fab, van den berg, mcneil, davis)

    Open Controls
    1. Gazza2000
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      44 mins ago

      Roll

      Open Controls
    2. NumberSix
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      10 mins ago

      I have near to the exact team only Gvardiol over Lewis and Salah over Palmer. Then ESR for Johnson.

      there seems to be a Salah bias from content creators as he’s basically v difficult to put into the team if you haven’t already done so. But he is the highest scoring player!

      Open Controls
    3. NumberSix
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      I also put in Watkins for Havertz

      Open Controls
      1. Rico123
        • 2 Years
        just now

        I’d do this I think

        Open Controls
  4. Evasivo
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    Why isn’t Konsa getting minutes?

    Open Controls
    1. No Professionals
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      Coming back from injury?

      Open Controls
      1. Evasivo
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 41 mins ago

        Oh is he?

        Open Controls
    2. Evasivo
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      *not getting minutes

      Open Controls
    3. lilmessipran
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      He was injured before last gw, as close to nailed on as it gets in that Villa backline

      Open Controls
      1. Evasivo
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        Good for this GW then, that’s reassuring

        Open Controls
    4. GreennRed
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Played well at RB v Bologna. Had a hamstring scare v Man United. Villa will rotate for CL but he can play CB and RB so looks fairly nailed on.

      Open Controls
      1. Evasivo
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        Thanks mate, hope you’re right

        Open Controls
        1. GreennRed
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 18 mins ago

          I don't pick the Villa team so keep an eye out for updates!

          https://www.newsnow.co.uk/h/Sport/Football/Premier+League/Aston+Villa/Defenders/Ezri+Konsa?type=ln

          Open Controls
  5. FantasyTony
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    Best 4.5 keeper short-mid term is Sels, right?

    Open Controls
    1. lilmessipran
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Probably yes

      Open Controls
    2. Mozumbus
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
    3. F4L
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      for next 5 GWs, yeah

      Open Controls
  6. jacob1989
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    Start Robbo or RAN?

    Open Controls
    1. No Professionals
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      RAN

      Open Controls
    2. lilmessipran
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Robbo, would have said RAN had Robbo started midweek.

      Open Controls
    3. Mozumbus
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Robbo

      Open Controls
  7. No Professionals
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    Which do you prefer

    A) Son & Solanke
    B) Foden & Watkins -4

    Open Controls
    1. Gazza2000
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. F4L
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. lilmessipran
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  8. F4L
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    with Ipswich defensive issues, does Davis to Milenkovic make sense? JWP back as well so more accurate set-pieces to supply the big guy

    Open Controls
  9. Athletic Nasherbo
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    Why wouldn’t you buy Brennan Johnson?

    Open Controls
    1. F4L
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      odobert is supposed to be back soon and if johnson's finishing goes awry again his all round play isnt good enough to keep him from being dropped/rotated

      Open Controls
    2. Feanor
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Kulu is chaper

      Open Controls
    3. Athletic Nasherbo
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Thanks both.

      Open Controls
  10. Manani
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    A. Saka > Son/Foden
    B. Saka + ESR > Mbuemo + Johnson

    Open Controls
    1. Manani
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      or
      C. Saka + Gabriel > Palmer + RAN

      Open Controls
      1. Mozumbus
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        Palmer looks like the apt replacement for Saka. Foden is also a contender, unproven, but can reward those who can take the risk.

        Open Controls
    2. lilmessipran
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      Honestly think Buemo at his price for the next 5 is a must own so B

      Open Controls
    3. Tcheco
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      B is spot on

      Open Controls
  11. Tcheco
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Foden or Mbuemo?

    Open Controls
    1. Mozumbus
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      F

      Open Controls
    2. lilmessipran
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Buemo + 1.8

      Open Controls
    3. F4L
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      mbeumo for time being

      Open Controls
    4. JoeSoap
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Foden could be a nice differential this week if he starts

      Open Controls
      1. Mozumbus
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        What are the chances in your opinion that Foden will start

        Open Controls
        1. JoeSoap
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 12 mins ago

          Apparently good with other injuries.

          Open Controls
    5. Tcheco
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Hmm yes it’s a tough one split decision

      Open Controls
  12. thepancakeman123
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Would you start anyone I've currently got benched?

    Raya
    Trent Konsa Pau
    Palmer Mbeumo Mitoma Rogers
    Haaland Cunha Wissa

    Fabianski Eze Ait Nouri Davis

    Open Controls
    1. F4L
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      no. would want to start eze but can't based on form of the others in your xi this season

      Open Controls
  13. F4L
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    wait jackson isnt even involved in the squad anymore for ecl matches? gw12 Jackson is in, solanke better step it up

    Open Controls
    1. jacob1989
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Nkunku is their conference league star player

      Open Controls
      1. F4L
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        hopefully it stays that way

        Open Controls
  14. x.jim.x
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Mazraoui playing in the hole tonight apparently

    Open Controls
  15. JoeSoap
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    A. Diaz/Saka/TAA>Son/Palmer/RAN
    B. Diaz/Saka/Havertz>Son/Palmer/Raul
    C. Other (0.7m & 3 FTs)

    Sels
    Lewis, Gabriel, TAA
    Rogers, Saka, Diaz, Mbeumo
    Haaland, Havertz, Wood
    Valdimarson, Semenyo, Greaves, Mykolenko

    Open Controls
    1. Mozumbus
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      I'll keep Diaz and get Palmer for Saka through TAA

      Open Controls
      1. Weasel Boy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        Why keep Diaz.

        He never starts anymore

        Open Controls
        1. Mozumbus
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 16 mins ago

          I think he can start against arsenal

          Open Controls
          1. Weasel Boy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            1 hour, 14 mins ago

            I'd love if he did but he hasn't started the last 3 games so I want rid myself.

            But I think with my luck he'll start and score no doubt.

            Open Controls
      2. JoeSoap
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Diaz has to go. Too much of a rotational risk

        Open Controls
  16. Bobkat
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Play Ait-Nouri or Mazraoui?

    Open Controls
  17. F4L
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    all popular Spurs pick rested bar Maddison. Sarr and Bissouma on the bench....

    Open Controls
    1. F4L
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      *although Son isnt in the squad. odobert on bench

      Open Controls
  18. Athletic Nasherbo
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Really interested to hear what you would do with this team!

    3FT 0ITB

    Pretty set on Saliba > Collins.
    Pretty set on Diaz out next GW, not this.

    Sanchez
    Gabriel Saliba* Porro
    Diaz Jota Mbeumo Gordon
    Haaland(C) Havertz DCL

    Sa Dibling Robinson Munoz

    Open Controls
    1. F4L
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      saliba, jota, gordon ➡ milenkovic, Palmer, rogers

      Open Controls
    2. Bobkat
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Probably loose Salina, Diaz, Havertz to get in a premium mid

      Open Controls
    3. boombaba
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Needs Cole

      Open Controls
  19. Miguel Sanchez
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Jimenez or Wissa? (Have Mbuemo)

    Open Controls
    1. David Parkinson
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Clearly Wissa this week but longer-term, if there is such a thing, maybe the 0.2 saving gives Raul the edge - might be on pens too.

      Open Controls
  20. Harold99
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    A. Saka > Son
    or
    B. Saka and Havertz > Palmer and Wissa/Raul (-4, Wissa/Raul to play over McNeil)

    Open Controls
    1. Bobkat
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Prefer B but prob not for a hit as McNeil has an ok home fixture

      Open Controls
      1. Harold99
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Yeah the hit makes B feel wrong even though I want Palmer much more than Son

        Open Controls
    2. F4L
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      much rather palmer but dont bench mcneil, rogers was given the freedom of the park with no lukic for fulham in midfield. silva could change it up i guess but start mcneil

      Open Controls
      1. Harold99
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        Fair, not sure how to read Fulham as a fixture at the moment as they are the second best defensive team in the league in underlying stats but can be pretty inconsistent week to week.

        Open Controls
  21. boombaba
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Evening, long term ….

    A.Havertz and Mbuemo
    B.Saka and 6.0m or below striker ?

    Open Controls
    1. F4L
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Bobkat
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      B is good as Saka is a good route to Palmer, Son, Foden and there’s a few ok strikers at the moment at 6.0 and below but would also really want Mbeumo some how

      Open Controls
  22. Supernova
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Start Konsa or Gabriel?

    Open Controls
  23. Óró Sé…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Considering a tripple FT or just roll, would you…

    Havertz, Semenyo, Trent —> Son, Cunha, Alt N

    Open Controls
    1. Bobkat
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      I did Gabriel, Semenyo, Havertz to Ait, Palmer, and gambled on Wissa over Cunha

      Open Controls
  24. Legohair
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Saka to Foden worth to take hit?or just play TAA/Gabriel instead?

    Open Controls
    1. David Parkinson
      • 2 Years
      16 mins ago

      Start Gabriel regardless.

      Open Controls
    2. Royal5
      • 13 Years
      9 mins ago

      Cosidering selling Gabriel

      Open Controls
    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      No to - 4

      Open Controls
  25. dharris369
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Just bought Keane (EVE), should I be worried that Branthwaite coming back will displace Keane? Last match they were both in the squad (vs. CRY), Branthwaite played 90 and Keane 0.

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 10 Years
        34 mins ago

        Kean will be dropped imo but he's only 4m so don't worry too much 🙂

        Open Controls
      2. yoyoyoyoyoyoyo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        33 mins ago

        Branthwaite is available this weekend, he plays over Keane when fit

        Open Controls
      3. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        17 mins ago

        Yup, Branthwaite available for selection and Keane will drop

        Open Controls
      4. dharris369
          just now

          Well $41t!

          Open Controls
      5. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Maddison owners slightly more worried than before.

        10/11 main starters rotated/rested

        Open Controls
      6. Who Ate All Depays?
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour ago

        Replacement for Welbeck?
        A) Wissa
        B) Jiminez

        Open Controls
        1. Miguel Sanchez
          • 8 Years
          20 mins ago

          B

          Open Controls
        2. Freshy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          1 min ago

          Do you have no cover?
          Welbz has been a pretty consistent cheap forward

          Open Controls
      7. Iceball
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        51 mins ago

        Trent or Gabriel to Gvardiol anyone?

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Suggest checking if you need more funds for premium attacker later by downgrading defender to 4.5m bracket

          Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.