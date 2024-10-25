441
Rate My Team October 25

Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman

441 Comments
Share

The next round of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is fast approaching, with the Gameweek 9 deadline just hours away.

If you’re after some last-minute assistance, five-time top 1k finisher and Scout’s Deputy Editor, Tom Freeman, will be answering some of your questions over the next hour.

Team selection, transfers, triple captain: whatever’s on your mind, ask away.

Tom will be on hand to first reply to requests from Premium Members in the Hot Topic below the line of this piece and will get through as many as he can until the next article goes up. If there’s time, he will also turn his attention to other requests in the comments section.

If you’d like to receive an email notification letting you know when future RMT Surgery’s are live, you can now do so. When editing your profile, under ‘Alerts & Notifications‘, you’ll find a section on ‘Email Notifications‘. In there is an option for ‘Rate My Team Surgery‘, check that box and you will receive an email letting you know when the surgery is about to go live.

You can, as ever, chip in with your own opinions on the RMT requests filtering through – and naturally, you’re free to ignore the article subject matter and talk about any other wider FPL topics that you’d normally be musing on.

Don’t forget that, if it’s an algorithmic answer you’re after rather than an opinion-based one, we also have a ‘Rate My Team’ tool available in the Premium Members Area.

SIGN UP HERE FOR ALL THE TOOLS YOU NEED TO WIN AT FPL!


441 Comments Post a Comment
  1. PJMC
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Worth a gamble to start Welbeck, or look to Havertz or Robinson on the bench?

      Open Controls
      1. Qaiss
        • 8 Years
        22 mins ago

        Why are you benching the Arsenal striker ?

        Open Controls
        1. PJMC
            20 mins ago

            Matchup vs Liverpool isn't appealing. They're sound defensively and not sure if he'll able to break through this game.

            Open Controls
            1. x.jim.x
              • 10 Years
              18 mins ago

              Mate Jackson scored against them

              Open Controls
              1. PJMC
                  9 mins ago

                  Chelsea is a more formidable attack. With Saka out and Jesus roaming into his space, will Havertz be able break through?

                  Open Controls
        2. DF
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 12 mins ago

          Anyone seen breadbin?

          Open Controls
          1. Wild Rover
            • 14 Years
            6 mins ago

            Banned years ago sadly

            Open Controls
          2. TheBiffas
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Who was he? I'm a new-gen 🙁

            Open Controls
        3. Klip Klopp
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          Saka to Johnson or Foden?

          Open Controls
          1. jaguar shark
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 10 mins ago

            Foden I think.

            Open Controls
            1. jaguar shark
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              1 hour, 9 mins ago

              With Doku, KDB, and Grealish out he will play an important roll

              Open Controls
          2. Prinzhorn
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 9 mins ago

            Foden

            Open Controls
          3. ViperStripes
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            1 hour, 8 mins ago

            Foden

            Open Controls
        4. jaguar shark
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          Planning to bring in Porro and Ait Nouri over the next two GWs. Which one should I do this week?

          Open Controls
          1. ViperStripes
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            1 hour, 9 mins ago

            Porro

            Open Controls
        5. balint84
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 10 mins ago

          Son to Kulu or Maddison?

          Open Controls
          1. jaguar shark
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 9 mins ago

            Son out this week

            Open Controls
          2. Sho-kun
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 9 mins ago

            Maddy

            Open Controls
          3. Prinzhorn
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 8 mins ago

            Palmer if already own -> Kulu

            Open Controls
          4. jaguar shark
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 8 mins ago

            If you already have Johnson, then I’d say Kulu but rotation risk for both.

            Open Controls
        6. dansmith1985
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 10 mins ago

          Went Salah instead of Palmer,G2G?

          Flekken
          Gabriel Lewis TAA
          Mbeumo Salah Rogers Johnson
          Haaland Havertz Wood

          Fabianski Dibling Anderson Greaves

          Open Controls
        7. DagheMunegu
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 10 mins ago

          A Wissa
          B Cunha/Larsen

          Open Controls
        8. Sho-kun
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          A) Saka/Diaz > Palmer/Johnson
          B) Saka/TAA > Palmer/Porro
          C) Saka/TAA > Palmer/RAN

          Open Controls
        9. DIMITRIS
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          I need advice.
          I've did a stupid thing and transferred out Saka for Son in before Son injury news with my only FT. Should I own it and play Andreas Pereira instead of him or do something more braver/dumber and get in Porro + Palmer for -8 instead of injured Son and TAA, transfer Palmer out for some other player, or simply play free hit and attack good fixtures?

          Open Controls
          1. DandyDon
            • 6 Years
            12 mins ago

            if you have pereira he is actually a really good option at the minute, seems to have taken over from ESR in creating all their chances the last two weeks.

            Open Controls
            1. DIMITRIS
              • 6 Years
              just now

              That sounds to be the most reasonable way out of stupid situation.

              Open Controls
          2. The Mentaculus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 3 Years
            5 mins ago

            Play Andreas I think. Doesn't sound like Son will be out long & you might want him back for Ipswich

            Open Controls
            1. DIMITRIS
              • 6 Years
              3 mins ago

              Thanks for advice!

              Open Controls
        10. Make United Great Again
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          Possibly the best single GW left to triple captain Haaland (on paper)

          Anyone doing it?

          Open Controls
          1. Sun God Nika
            • 4 Years
            56 mins ago

            Not for me rather hold on till later in the season

            Open Controls
          2. ᶠᶦˡᵗʰʸLucre $$$
            • 9 Years
            54 mins ago

            Thought about it, but will wait until DGW season. Even if there isn't a suitable double, Man City have plum home fixtures in 30 and 35.

            Open Controls
            1. Make United Great Again
              • 12 Years
              just now

              Fair! I’ll probably wait too. Just seeking out opinions. Majority will probably wait I reckon

              Open Controls
          3. Letsgo!
            • 7 Years
            52 mins ago

            Not for me. Decided to go with my feel. Capt palmer

            Open Controls
            1. Make United Great Again
              • 12 Years
              5 mins ago

              Bold! Very very bold. I don’t have the balls to. He’ll remain my vice

              Open Controls
        11. Sun God Nika
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          Saka and taa > palmer and gvardiol/Lewis
          2Ft
          (taa is the only way I can source funds )

          May pick Lewis as it gives me funds to upgrade either eMosquera or Stewart as I have a full injured bench

          Open Controls
        12. Atimis
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          Is Salah worth it over Palmer?
          I like Palmer this week but the next ones are surly for Salah, even (c) GW10.

          Open Controls
          1. DandyDon
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 6 mins ago

            Salah better fixtures so i think so for the short term

            Open Controls
        13. MGD
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          hmm, what to do.

          Saliba to:
          A) Gvardiol (Have Ederson)
          B) Porro

          Saka to:
          1) Son
          2) Palmer (Only if B)
          3) Keep

          Keeping Diaz. Have 2 ft.

          Open Controls
          1. DandyDon
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 7 mins ago

            Son's likely out! B if it gets you Palmer and you have 2FT

            Open Controls
        14. DandyDon
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          Saka to;

          a) Foden
          b) Savio
          c) Garnacho

          Open Controls
          1. Dotherightthing
            • 8 Years
            13 mins ago

            A

            Open Controls
          2. The Mentaculus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 3 Years
            5 mins ago

            B

            Open Controls
        15. Dotherightthing
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          Choose a pair for the next 5 GWs

          A - Havertz and McNeil
          B - Wood or any other striker less than 6.2 and Mbeumo

          Thank you

          Open Controls
          1. Count of Monte Hristo
            • 11 Years
            21 mins ago

            Much prefer Mbeumo + Wood/Raul/Larsen/Wissa

            Open Controls
          2. Bggz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            21 mins ago

            b

            Open Controls
          3. Make United Great Again
            • 12 Years
            13 mins ago

            B

            Open Controls
          4. Dotherightthing
            • 8 Years
            2 mins ago

            Thank you all

            Open Controls
        16. Count of Monte Hristo
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          Saka > Mbeumo already done.

          Preferred option here?

          1) Today - Havertz > Cunha/Wood/Wissa + Semenyo > Son (-8)

          2) Next Week - Same moves (-4)

          3) Next Week - Havertz > Cunha/Wood/Wissa (FT)

          4) Next week - Mazraoui > Ait-Nouri (FT)

          Raya

          TAA Lewis Digne VDV Mazraoui

          Open Controls
          1. Count of Monte Hristo
            • 11 Years
            13 mins ago

            Ignore partial RMT

            Open Controls
          2. Bggz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            12 mins ago

            don't take a -8

            Open Controls
            1. Count of Monte Hristo
              • 11 Years
              11 mins ago

              Yeah that’s the last choice I would make here. Same moves for -4 next week or just do one at a time for free?

              Open Controls
              1. Make United Great Again
                • 12 Years
                4 mins ago

                One at a time

                Open Controls
        17. ZeBestee
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          Brought in Son early. Never expected he will be injured. Trade him out for a hit? Or keep and play Faes

          Open Controls
          1. Miguel Sanchez
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 6 mins ago

            Faes up to the error of making early transfers

            Open Controls
            1. ZeBestee
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 4 mins ago

              Was between Son and Palmer. But obviously should have waited but hey ho.. worth a -4 for Palmer?

              Open Controls
              1. Miguel Sanchez
                • 8 Years
                just now

                Long term, yes, could even pay off this weekend to be honest

                Open Controls
          2. ratski
            • 13 Years
            1 hour, 5 mins ago

            He shouldn’t be out for long but depends if you can easily cover him from your bench

            Open Controls
            1. ZeBestee
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 3 mins ago

              I dont have a strong defence. I think there is a chance Leicester/NFO ends up a nil draw but Palmer long time is also nice. Wouldnt want to keep So for long if he is out.

              Open Controls
        18. ratski
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          A. Saka to foden (and likely reverse this in 3 weeks when ars fixture improve)
          B. Saka and Gabriel to Salah and Alt nouri

          Open Controls
        19. Simmoo
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          I own Maddison, have 1FT and £0.6m in the bank.

          I can bench him and play:

          Salah, Mbeumo, Rogers, McNeil
          Haaland, Solanke, Delap.

          Anything worth a transfer? Only thoughts were Kulusevski, Johnson or Garnacho?

          Open Controls
        20. SpaceCadet
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          Best option here folks?

          A. Havertz > wood / raul
          B. Esr > McNeil
          C. Save ft

          Sanchez
          Gabriel gvardiol Konsa
          Salah mbeumo esr rogers
          Haaland Havertz Solanke

          Valdi soucek faes greaves

          Open Controls
        21. balint84
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          Doku, Grealish, DeBruyne are out, so Doden is most likely starts

          Open Controls
          1. balint84
            • 8 Years
            11 mins ago

            Foden

            Open Controls
          2. ZeBestee
            • 10 Years
            8 mins ago

            Foden will start this game, but long term he still has question marks. Thats the reason I would not bring atm.

            Open Controls
          3. Prinzhorn
            • 3 Years
            4 mins ago

            Foden will start, Doden on the other hand would be a surprise.

            Open Controls
        22. balint84
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          Foden's predicted minutes?

          Open Controls
          1. The Mentaculus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 3 Years
            49 mins ago

            25

            Open Controls
          2. Prinzhorn
            • 3 Years
            46 mins ago

            75

            Open Controls
          3. ᶠᶦˡᵗʰʸLucre $$$
            • 9 Years
            6 mins ago

            5

            Open Controls
        23. Voronins Pony Tail
          • 1 Year
          1 hour ago

          Any glaringly obvious moves with 2FT?

          Flekken
          TAA Porro Gvardiol Mazraoui
          Rogers ESR Salah
          Vardy Haaland (c) Watkins

          Sanchez Semenyo Winks Harwood

          Open Controls
          1. Prinzhorn
            • 3 Years
            23 mins ago

            Depends what you can do with ESR+TAA -> Palmer + ?

            Open Controls
            1. Voronins Pony Tail
              • 1 Year
              just now

              Hhhm, that is a shout and Palmer is a big miss.

              Not quite enough funds for that. So it would take a 4 point hit, or lose Salah which I’m not keen on

              Palmer will get another 4 this week no doubt!

              Open Controls
          2. Mona Lisa
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            3 mins ago

            Vardy to Raul, ESR to McNeil, Maz to RAN. I think any of those moves would look tempting to me.

            Open Controls
        24. FusionFC
          • 9 Years
          56 mins ago

          Flekken
          TAA Gabriel Mykolenko
          Saka Diaz Mbeumo McNeil
          Haaland Watkins DCL

          2FT, 0 ITB

          A) Saka -> Johnson (Save FT)
          B) Saka & Diaz -> Palmer & Johnson
          C) Saka & Gabriel -> Palmer & Alt-Nouri (or Lewis?)
          D) Saka, Diaz & Gabriel -> Palmer, Johnson & Gvardiol -4

          Open Controls
        25. Ratatouille
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          51 mins ago

          Instead of Haaland I might just triple captain Foden and hope it does not end up in tears

          Open Controls
        26. jstubs
            45 mins ago

            Did Saka -> Son yesterday, stupidly. Although I still have a decent 11 without Son

            1FT, 0.8 ITB

            Thoughts on:

            A) Start Son on the off-chance he plays (Maddison/Delap bench if he doesn't, haven't decided which between the two yet). Save for 2 FT next week
            B) Son -> Foden

            Open Controls
            1. StephenVolcano
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              11 mins ago

              I did exactly the same thing. I'm just gonna leave him in and hope Ange was being pessimistic. I've only Harry Winks to cover him, FML. In your position, think I'd stick in Delap. He'll surely have chances at Everton

              Open Controls
              1. jstubs
                  just now

                  Yeah rough situation, but I'm leaning that way too. Thanks

                  Open Controls
            2. bigdip
              • 12 Years
              41 mins ago

              RMT WC. Any changes recommended would be well appreciated

              GK: Flekken, Slicker
              DEF: TAA, Gvardiol, Ait-Nouri, Keane, Okoli
              MID: Mcneil, Palmer, Rogers, Foden, CARVALHO/WINKS
              FWD: Calvert-Lewin, WATKINS, Haaland

              Plan to play Watkins this GW against Bournemouth then doing Carvalho & Watkins to Diaz/Maddison & Strand-Larsen/Welbeck/Wissa next GW.

              Open Controls
              1. Mona Lisa
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                22 mins ago

                No Mbeumo? I wouldn't have Watkins at all if you plan to ditch after 1 game.

                Open Controls
                1. bigdip
                  • 12 Years
                  13 mins ago

                  A) Mbeumo & 6.2 striker like Strand Larsen
                  B) Maddison/Diaz & 6.2 striker like Wissa/Welbeck

                  Open Controls
                  1. Mona Lisa
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 7 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Maybe something like: DCL, McNeil & Watkins to Raul, Solanke & Mbeumo. I don't like Foden right now, but I won't tell you to play boring like me. He's far too exciting and a gamble for me.

                    Open Controls
            3. royals forever
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 15 Years
              23 mins ago

              Your help is needed please

              How is this for -8

              Saka, Rogers, TAA, Gabriel, Jackson > Palmer, Salah, RAN, Lewis, Jimenez

              or should I do it over 2/3 weeks (3FTs at the mo)

              Any ideas would be welcomed

              Open Controls
              1. Mona Lisa
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                1 min ago

                Losing Saka & Jackson to Palmer & Solanke/Wissa/Raul is surely enough for now. Salah can wait

                Open Controls

            You need to be logged in to post a comment.