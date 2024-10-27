160
  1. Stranger Mings
    • 3 Years
    6 mins ago

    Ffs just got Johnson and now feel joined the party too late

    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      You haven't missed much, the music is abit Spursy

      1. Stranger Mings
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Wanted him weeks ago but waited until now so m8ssed his hauls

  2. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    6 mins ago

    Nice unexpected 8pts from Hendo.

  3. LIARS POKER
    • 8 Years
    6 mins ago

    Best move for this week? Planning WC12 if that makes a difference as can get Palmer then after united/ars

    A) Foden (bou, bri) -> Palmer (mun, ARS)
    B) Watkins (tot, liv) -> Wissa (ful, BOU)

    Despite want for Palmer I think B looks the better shout over the next 2 before WC?

    1. Bushwhacker
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Yup. Palmer can wait.

  4. Tommy J
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    4 mins ago

    Doesn’t seem right Jackson’s is only 1 bps behind Palmer which is effectively the winning goal. Can’t recall Jackson doing anything other than scoring and Palmer was superb- seems very odd the way bps works…

  5. SAUCY SALAH
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    Salah is going to haul isn't he

    1. Dakers
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      We can only hope, friend

    2. Bobkat
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Hope so!

  6. Dakers
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    Salah brace and Gabriel own goal would be just peachy here now !

    1. TheBiffas
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Absolutely

  7. Dynamic Duos
    • 11 Years
    1 min ago

    If Spurs and Utd collaborated , they won be top of the league, remember that

  8. TheBiffas
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    Haven't got my forwards right all season. First Mateta and Isak, now DCL and Solanke. Absolutely crap

  9. Zenith UK
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    LiveFPL down for anyone else?

