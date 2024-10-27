Gameweek 9 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) concludes with a big, headline clash at Emirates Stadium. Here is the team news for both Arsenal and Liverpool.

True to form, Mikel Arteta’s uncertain words on Bukayo Saka‘s (£10.0m) availability have been followed by a start for the attacker, back in the Gunners’ line-up after missing last week’s defeat to Bournemouth.

Jurrien Timber (£5.5m) and Gabriel Martinelli (£7.0m) are the other changes, with Riccardo Calafiori (£5.8m), Raheem Sterling (£6.7m) and the suspended William Saliba (£6.0m) all making way.

Arne Slot also makes a trio of swaps for Liverpool, as Luis Diaz (£7.9m) and Darwin Nunez (£7.1m) come in for Cody Gakpo (£7.1m) and Diogo Jota (£7.3m). The latter has a slight rib injury.

Furthermore, midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai (£6.4m) is only named on the bench, replaced by Alexis Mac Allister (£6.2m).

GAMEWEEK 9 LINE-UPS

Arsenal XI: Raya; Partey, White, Gabriel, Timber; Rice, Merino; Saka, Trossard, Martinelli; Havertz

Subs: Neto, Nichols, Kiwior, Zinchenko, Lewis-Skelly, Jorginho, Nwaneri, Sterling, Jesus

Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Jones, Gravenberch; Salah, Darwin, Diaz

Subs: Jaros, Davies, Gomez, Tsimikas, Endo, Quansah, Szoboszlai, Morton, Gakpo



