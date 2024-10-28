Fantasy EFL: Gameweek 12 Scout Notes

If you wanted excitement, goals galore, screamers, shock results and red cards then the 12th Gameweek of Fantasy EFL was the place to be! Here, we’ve got our Scout Notes from the weekend’s Double Gameweek 12 action.

Below, we’ve outlined the most notable actions and points (and the lack thereof!) served up by the 35 games across the weekend.

Finally, a reminder that the Gameweek isn’t over. Following Monday’s League One clash between Blackpool and Wigan Athletic, six League One sides and two League Two clubs will play on Tuesday evening. For more info on who’s playing, check out our full announcement.

JOIN OUR MINI LEAGUE

We launched a new FFS mini-league starting from Gameweek 5, with c. £500 worth of prizes on offer.

The top manager gets £100, the second receives £75 and third place wins £50.

The next four runners-up will get a free year’s subscription to FFS Premium (worth c.£65 at full price, £39 current discount – if you are already a member we’ll add a free year).

A final two will get a free month of Premium (worth £6.59 at full price).

CHAMPIONSHIP

For the first time this season, we saw more games come to a close level, totalling four home wins, six draws, two away wins.

HUMDINGER AT HOME PARK

Plymouth Argyle maintained their strong home form after drawing 3-3 with Preston North End.

Adam Randell (M) was the Fantasy standout, securing 13 points for 0.1% of managers – shout out to those who selected him. The Pilgrims midfielder provided one assist (+3) and made four interceptions (+8). Star striker Morgan Whittaker (F) scored the equaliser to make it 3-3 (+5), securing eight points.

For the visitors, two players nailed double-digit returns. Sam Greenwood (F) secured his second consecutive 10+ return, opening the scoring (+5), taking four shots on target (+2) and making two key passes (+1). He would’ve ended on 11 had he not been booked (-1). Elsewhere, teammate Brad Potts (M) scored (+6) to make it 0-3, made one interception (+2) and two key passes (+1).

The Pilgrims take on Leeds United (A) and Portsmouth (H) in Double Gameweek 13, while the Lilywhites have two home ties against Bristol City and Sunderland.

SUNDERLAND STAY TOP

The Black Cats remain top of the table with 28 points, five clear of second-placed Burnley, and are showing their class. Regis Le Bris’ side defeated Oxford United 2-0, ensuring their five-match unbeaten run stayed intact.

Trai Hume (D) was the standout, providing the assist (+3) to the opening goal, making two tackles and (+1) and helping preserve the clean sheet (+5). Jobe Bellingham (M) was also superb, scoring the opening goal (+6) and making one interception (+2). Dennis Cirkin (D) returned eight points for his defensive efforts, and is now the second-highest Fantasy EFL scorer as it stands with 98 points!

Sunderland face QPR (A) and PNE (A) up next, while the U’s face Swansea City and Hull City at the Kassam Stadium, searching for their third win of the season.

QUALITY QPR

With the threat of relegation looming, Queens Park Rangers secured a creditable 0-0 draw away at high-flying Burnley.

Steve Cook (D) was sensational for Marti Cifuentes’ side’s defence, bagging 12 points in the process. The 33-year-old rolled back the years and made 14 clearances (+4) and two blocks (+1), on the way to securing the vital clean sheet (+5) – their first of the season. Defensive teammates Harrison Ashby (D) and Jake Clarke-Salter (D) both secured 11 and 10 points respectively for their defensive contributions. In midfield, Sam Field (M) made five interceptions (+10) on the way to a 12-point return.

As expected, the Burnley defensive unit all scored well for the clean sheet, but one player disappointed 20.7% of managers. Captain Josh Brownhill (M) returned only two points for his involvement – ouch!

The R’s will hope to build on the crucial point, taking on Sunderland and Middlesbrough at Loftus Road Stadium in Double Gameweek 13. Whereas, for Steve Parker’s side, two away ties are in store – Millwall and WBA await.

WRIGHT WINS IT FOR SKY BLUES

Don’t we all love last-minute winners (except when your team concedes them!)?

Haji Wright (F) wrote the headlines in the West Midlands for Coventry City once again with another last-minute winner (+5), securing the Sky Blues a 3-2 win over Luton Town. He bagged 10 points for four key passes (+2) and three shots on target (+1) – his second double-digit outing of the season. Mark Robins’ side travel to Middlesbrough (A) before hosting Derby County (H) in Double Gameweek 13.

Luton Town’s misery continues, and throwing away a 0-2 win must be sore for Rob Edwards – that was their seventh loss in 12 matches. They’ve got a mountain to climb, sitting in the bottom three with just 11 points to their name. With WBA (H) and Cardiff City (H) up next, Hatters fans will be hoping to spur the team onto their third win of the season.

CARROW ROAD CRACKER

Sunday’s Championship action didn’t disappoint, as Norwich City drew 3-3 with promotion rivals Middlesbrough.

Borja Sainz (F) once again wrote the headlines in Norfolk, scoring a brace (+10) and nailing 12 points for 7.6% of Fantasy managers. The Spaniard has now scored 10 goals (+50) and provided two assists (+6) in 12 appearances, totalling 94 points.

For the visitors, Tommy Conway (F) was impressive, also scoring a first-half brace (+10) to put the visitors 1-2 ahead, heading into half-time. He also provided two key passes (+1) and took three shots on target (+1). Although, he missed from the penalty spot in the 69th minute, and could have finished the game at 1-4! The unpredictability of football, eh?

The Canaries travel to Cardiff City and Sheffield Wednesday in Double Gameweek 13, while Michael Carrick’s side will face Coventry City (H) and QPR (A).

LEAGUE ONE

League One saw 24 goals fly in across the country and home dominance, with seven home wins, two draws, and just one away victory.

CRACKING COBBLERS

Northampton Town are one of six clubs to double in Gameweek 12, and kick-started their weekend in style. Jon Brady’s side fired three goals past Crawley Town, securing a 3-0 victory. Three players nailed 11-pointers for their backers: Jack Baldwin (D), Mitchell Pinnock (M) and Tariqe Fosu-Henry (M).

Baldwin made six clearances (+2), two blocks (+1) and two tackles (+1) to help lock the clean sheet. Pinnock scored the third of the afternoon (+6), and made one interception and three key passes. Fosu-Henry scored the opener (+6) and also made one interception and two key passes.

The Cobblers travel to face Lincoln City (A) on Tuesday evening, who defeated Stockport County 2-1 at Sincil Bank Stadium.

WREXHAM ROCKED BY THE ADDICKS

The Red Dragons have dropped outside the top two places after conceding a 97th-minute equaliser away at Charlton Athletic.

Thomas O’Connor (M) of Wrexham provided the assist (+3) to the opening own-goal and also made two interceptions and three key passes en route to a 10-point return. For the hosts, Macaulay Gillesphey (D) scored the leveller (+7) and made six clearances. He would’ve ended with 11 points had the Addicks not conceded two goals (-1).

Substitute Tom Cannon (M) fired Phil Parkinson’s side ahead in the 72nd minute (+6) before Matt Godden’s (F) 97th-minute penalty (+5) secured a point for Nathan Jones’ side. Both players ended with eight and seven points respectively.

Neither side will feature in Double Gameweek 13. Charlton travel to Southend United in the FA Cup, while Wrexham travel to League Two Harrogate Town on Sunday.

ROYALS RACE FOR PROMOTION

Reading have jumped into a play-off spots with 22 points and a game in hand, after defeating Bristol Rovers 1-0 at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Tyler Bindon (D) was superb for Ruben Selles’ side, securing 10 points for 0.3% of managers. He made 10 clearances and three blocks, helping keep his third clean sheet of the season. Sam Smith (F) scored the winner for the Royals, making it five goals and one assist in 12 appearances.

Reading travel to Stockport County in Double Gameweek 12 on Tuesday, and will leapfrog into fourth place if they can secure another win on the road.

WONDERFUL WYCOMBE WANDERERS

The Chairboys have been nothing short of magnificent under Matt Bloomfield this season, making it 10 league games unbeaten, defeating Leyton Orient 3-0.

Cameron Humphreys (M) and Daniel Udoh (F) were instrumental in Shrewsbury Town’s victory, each scoring 11 points on Fantasy EFL. Humphreys provided an assist [to Udoh] and scored a goal, while Udoh scored a goal and provided an assist [to Humphreys], showcasing excellent teamwork. Daniel Harvie (D) also contributed significantly, earning 10 points for his defensive efforts.

The Chairboys are back in action in Gameweek 13, where they face Stockport County (A) on Tuesday night.

LEAGUE TWO

League Two saw three home wins, four draws and five away wins, as teams on the road dominated the headlines this weekend.

SUPERB SALFORD

The Ammies secured their first win of the season away from home, defeating Colchester United 1-2.

Kelly N’Mai (M) continued his impressive form, netting the first goal and making two crucial interceptions. His 12-point performance marked his second consecutive double-digit haul. Kylian Kouassi (F), who assisted the opener, sealed the victory with a 76th-minute goal. He also created three key chances and had two shots on target. Josh Austerfield (M) contributed defensively with four interceptions for Karl Robinson’s side, totalling 10 points.

Harry Anderson (M) levelled the scoring for the U’s, and also secured one interception and took two shots on target, in a 10-pointer 33-minute cameo.

Salford City have the chance to make it two wins on the spin when they travel to Fleetwood Town on Tuesday eve in Double Gameweek 12.

THE VALIANTS VALE BEAT WOMBLES

Port Vale continued their dominance in League Two, extending to five consecutive wins with a 3-2 victory over AFC Wimbledon.

Brandon Cover (M) was sensational on Fantasy EFL for the Valiants, nailing 13 points for backers. The 21-year-old opened the scoring for the hosts and made two interceptions and two key passes en route to the win. Midfield teammate Rico Richards (M) doubled the hosts’ score and assisted the third goal. Talisman Jayden Stockley (F) provided the assist to Cover’s goal, and scored the third for the hosts. The 31-year-old now has four goals and three assists in 12 games for Darren Moore’s side.

For the visitors, Myles Hippolyte (M) returned 13 points. He contributed with a goal, two interceptions, and two key passes, taking his total to 46 points in 10 appearances.

DOMINANT DONNY

Doncaster Rovers bounced back from their 0-1 loss against Bromley, defeating Yorkshire rivals Bradford City 1-2 at the University of Bradford Stadium.

Luke Molyneux (M) shone once again for Grant McCann’s side, securing 11 points for 14.6% of Fantasy managers. The winger scored the opening goal, provided four key passes, and took three shots on target. Attacking teammate Kyle Hurst (F) secured his first double-digit return of the season, providing two assists, five key passes, and taking two shots on target. He would’ve scored 11 had he not been booked (-1). Andy Cook (F) scored a consolation goal for the Bantams, making it eight goals in 14 for the 34-year-old.

Neither of these sides feature until Gameweek 14.

CLASSY CREWE

The Railwaymen made it five unbeaten after defeating Tranmere Rovers 3-1.

Shilow Tracey (F) was the star of the show, netting a brace and taking two shots on target for a 13-point haul. Joel Tabiner (M) also impressed, scoring a goal and contributing two key passes and three shots on target (10 points). However, in a shocking turn of events, the ever-reliable Mickey Demetriou (D) blanked for the first time this season! He ended his streak with a mere two points and a total of 99 points.

CHESTERFIELD CAUSE CHAOS AT MORECAMBE

Paul Cook’s side ran rampant at Mazuma Mobile Stadium, defeating Morecambe 2-5, seeing them sit sixth in the table with 22 points.

Chesterfield’s five-goal blitz was not enough to guarantee double-digit scores for all. James Berry (M), in a thrilling 24-minute cameo, scored, assisted, and provided two key passes for 11 points. Darren Oldaker (M)‘s 48th-minute goal fired the visitors ahead, and one interception earned him 10 points.



