Fantasy EFL: Double Gameweek 12 announced!

Fantasy EFL Double Gameweek 11 was another rollercoaster Gameweek, with 172 goals scored across 72 matches. Now, Fantasy EFL managers are treated to another Double Gameweek!
Similar to Double Gameweek 7, due to re-arranged fixtures, six League One clubs and two League Two sides will double.
Be mindful when selecting your team. Many Fantasy EFL managers will target the Double Gameweek fixtures, which will become more frequent as the season goes on.
In total, we’ve got eight Double Gameweeks left, and even one Treble Gameweek in late December! To check out when the Double/Treble Gameweeks are, have a look at our EFL fixture ticker (Standard Members access).
Although this Gameweek won’t be as intense as Double Gameweek 11, it’ll still be full of twists and turns. We have plenty of content to be published in the lead-up to Gameweek 12, so keep an eye on Fantasy Football Scout and the EFL’s website for the latest news and articles to help with your team selections.
Here’s a list of the teams doubling across the Gameweek, starting from Saturday 26 October 12:30 BST:
LEAGUE ONE
|HOME
|AWAY
|DATE/TIME
|Reading
|Bristol Rovers
|26/10/2024, 12:30
|Lincoln City
|Stockport County
|15:00
|Northampton Town
|Crawley Town
|15:00
|Bolton Wanderers
|Peterborough United
|15:00
|Rotherham United
|Stevenage
|15:00
|Lincoln City
|Northampton Town
|29/10/2024, 19:45
|Stockport County
|Reading
|29/10/2024, 19:45
|Stevenage
|Bolton Wanderers
|29/10/2024, 19:45
LEAGUE TWO
|HOME
|AWAY
|DATE/TIME
|Colchester United
|Salford City
|26/10/2024, 12:30
|Newport County
|Fleetwood Town
|26/10/2024, 15:00
|Fleetwood Town
|Salford City
|29/10/2024, 19:45
