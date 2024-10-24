Fantasy EFL: Double Gameweek 12 announced!

Fantasy EFL Double Gameweek 11 was another rollercoaster Gameweek, with 172 goals scored across 72 matches. Now, Fantasy EFL managers are treated to another Double Gameweek!

Similar to Double Gameweek 7, due to re-arranged fixtures, six League One clubs and two League Two sides will double.

Be mindful when selecting your team. Many Fantasy EFL managers will target the Double Gameweek fixtures, which will become more frequent as the season goes on.

In total, we’ve got eight Double Gameweeks left, and even one Treble Gameweek in late December! To check out when the Double/Treble Gameweeks are, have a look at our EFL fixture ticker (Standard Members access).

Although this Gameweek won’t be as intense as Double Gameweek 11, it’ll still be full of twists and turns. We have plenty of content to be published in the lead-up to Gameweek 12, so keep an eye on Fantasy Football Scout and the EFL’s website for the latest news and articles to help with your team selections.

Here’s a list of the teams doubling across the Gameweek, starting from Saturday 26 October 12:30 BST:

LEAGUE ONE

HOME AWAY DATE/TIME Reading Bristol Rovers 26/10/2024, 12:30 Lincoln City Stockport County 15:00 Northampton Town Crawley Town 15:00 Bolton Wanderers Peterborough United 15:00 Rotherham United Stevenage 15:00 Lincoln City Northampton Town 29/10/2024, 19:45 Stockport County Reading 29/10/2024, 19:45 Stevenage Bolton Wanderers 29/10/2024, 19:45

LEAGUE TWO

HOME AWAY DATE/TIME Colchester United Salford City 26/10/2024, 12:30 Newport County Fleetwood Town 26/10/2024, 15:00 Fleetwood Town Salford City 29/10/2024, 19:45

