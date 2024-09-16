Fantasy EFL Double Gameweek 7 announced!

ATTENTION FANTASY EFL MANAGERS…

The international break has thrown a curveball into Fantasy EFL Blank Gameweek 5. Six League One teams will have a mini-double Gameweek due to rearranged fixtures following the break.

Be mindful when selecting your team. Many Fantasy EFL managers will target the DGW fixtures, which will become more frequent as the season goes on. In total, we have TEN double Gameweeks and even one TREBLE Gameweek in late-December! To check out when the double/treble Gameweeks are, have a look at our EFL fixture ticker (free Members access).

Although this Gameweek won’t be as intense as double Gameweek 8 – the first full double – it’ll still be full of twists and turns! We have plenty of content to be published in the lead up to Gameweek 5; keep an eye on Fantasy Football Scout and the EFL’s website for the latest news and articles to help with your team selections, including Captaincy, Scout Picks, Club Picks, RMT and more!

Here is a list of all the teams doubling across the Gameweek, starting Saturday 21st September 12:30 BST:

HOME AWAY DATE/TIME LEAGUE ONE Exeter City Stevenage 21/09/2024, 12:30 Lincoln City Wigan Athletic 21/09/2024, 12:30 Charlton Athletic Blackpool 21/09/2024, 15:00 Huddersfield Town Northampton Town 21/09/2024, 15:00 Peterborough United Bristol Rovers 21/09/2024, 15:00 Stockport County Leyton Orient 21/09/2024, 15:00 Huddersfield Town Blackpool 24/09/2024, 19:45 Leyton Orient Peterborough United 24/09/2024, 19:45 Wigan Athletic Stevenage 24/09/2024, 19:45

