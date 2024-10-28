It always seemed to be a matter of when and not if – and the axe was finally swung on Monday.

Manchester United have relieved Erik ten Hag of his duties as head coach, bringing to an end his two-and-a-half-year tenure.

The Dutchman’s dismissal followed United’s 2-1 defeat to West Ham on Sunday. That left the Red Devils in 14th place, as close to the relegation zone as the top four.

UNITED STATEMENT

“Erik ten Hag has left his role as Manchester United men’s first-team manager. “Erik was appointed in April 2022 and led the club to two domestic trophies, winning the Carabao Cup in 2023 and the FA Cup in 2024. “We are grateful to Erik for everything he has done during his time with us and wish him well for the future.”

WHO TAKES CHARGE NOW?

Ruud van Nistelrooy has been placed in temporary charge “whilst a permanent head coach is recruited”.

He’ll presumably be in the hotseat for Wednesday’s EFL Cup tie against Leicester City.

The next league fixture is the home clash with Chelsea this coming Sunday.

WHO ARE THE BOOKIES’ FAVOURITES FOR THE JOB?

Plucking out a bookmaker at random, here’s how the odds are looking for the next permanent United manager:

Odds Ruud Van Nistelrooy 2/5 Ruben Amorim 3 Gareth Southgate 7/2 Xavi Hernandez 5 Thomas Frank 5 Michael Carrick 7 Graham Potter 7 Kieran McKenna 12

Van Nistelrooy might not just be taking temporary charge, then, if the above is to be believed.

The jobless Gareth Southgate, Xavi Hernandez and Graham Potter would, like van Nistelrooy, be the budget-friendly way to go with no compensation agreement needed to be struck with another club.

Acquiring the services of the highly regarded Ruben Amorim, currently at Sporting, would however need a sizeable buy-out clause.

WHAT ARE UNITED’S UPCOMING FIXTURES?

It’s a bit of a mixed bag from now until the New Year.

Chelsea may be secretly ruing United’s decision to dispense with ten Hag. A toxic, downbeat Old Trafford would have been preferable to a more buoyant Theatre of Dreams, galvanised by a new arrival.

A very favourable run then follows from Gameweeks 11-13. If United want their new manager to hit the ground running, then an appointment ahead of Leicester City would seem the ideal time.

FPL demand for the likes of Bruno Fernandes (£8.2m) and Diogo Dalot (£5.1m) may increase, then, at least in the short term.

Three of the meanest backlines around follow in Gameweeks 14-16.

HOW HAVE NEW UNITED MANAGERS BEGUN THEIR TENURES?

ERIK TEN HAG

Sep 4, 2022 Man Utd 3-1 Arsenal Sep 1, 2022 Leicester 0-1 Man Utd Aug 27, 2022 Southampton 0-1 Man Utd Aug 22, 2022 Man Utd 2-1 Liverpool Aug 13, 2022 Brentford 4-0 Man Utd Aug 7, 2022 Man Utd 1-2 Brighton

RALF RANGNICK

Jan 3, 2022 Man Utd 0-1 Wolves Dec 30, 2021 Man Utd 3-1 Burnley Dec 27, 2021 Newcastle 1-1 Man Utd Dec 11, 2021 Norwich 0-1 Man Utd Dec 8, 2021 Man Utd 1-1 BSC Young Boys Dec 5, 2021 Man Utd 1-0 Crystal Palace

OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER

Jan 13, 2019 Tottenham 0-1 Man Utd Jan 5, 2019 Man Utd 2-0 Reading Jan 2, 2019 Newcastle 0-2 Man Utd Dec 30, 2018 Man Utd 4-1 Bournemouth Dec 26, 2018 Man Utd 3-1 Huddersfield Dec 22, 2018 Cardiff 1-5 Man Utd

Ten Hag had an inglorious start to his United career. However, after two successive defeats, United lost only one of their next 12 league games – to their cross-city rivals.

The last two mid-season appointments have worked wonders initially.

Ralf Rangnick only tasted defeat (excluding penalty shootouts) in one of his first 17 matches in charge.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer oversaw eight successive victories when taking the wheel, not experiencing a league loss for the first three months of his reign.



