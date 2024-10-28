142
  1. Stimps
    • 11 Years
    34 mins ago

    Afternoon all, best move? 1.3 in the bank

    Raya
    TAA RAN Davis
    Foden Palmer Mbuemo McNeil Rogers
    Haaland Solanke

    Kepa Faes Myko 4.5

    A) Foden -> Saka
    B) Solanke, Foden -> Salah, Strand Larsen (-4)
    C) Solanke -> Strand Larsen (bench Rogers)
    D) Solanke -> Cunha

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      9 mins ago

      A or b imo

    2. NJ MetroStars
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      A

  2. Shark Team
    • 7 Years
    29 mins ago

    Do you think it’s worth having Semenyo as 8th attacker to rotate with budget fwds like Wood Raul and Wissa?

    Or keep Dibling as 8th attacker and spend the money elsewhere?

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      I think dibling.

    2. NJ MetroStars
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      as the 8th, id have dibling

  3. NJ MetroStars
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    26 mins ago

    raya

    gvardiol, lewis, ran

    palmer, mbeumo, johnson, rogers

    haaland, havertz, solanke

    (fab, davis, mcneil, van den berg)

    1.0 itb, 2 ft

    a) haaland/mcneil ---> watkins/salah
    b) haaland/mcneil/johnson ---> raul/salah/saka (-4) - currently 0.1 leftover so would have to move soon

    1. ljuta zena
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Wait for efl cup midweek. Curently, save transfer imo

  4. Nespinha
    • 8 Years
    25 mins ago

    2FT 1.3ITB, what would you do?

    Flekken (fabianski)
    Lewis, Gabriel, Porro (milenkovic, greaves)
    Palmer, Diaz, Mbeumo, Rogers (mcneil)
    Haaland, Solanke, Cunha

    A) Gabriel + Diaz --- Konate + Saka

    B) Porro + Diaz --- Ait Nouri + Saka

    C) Diaz --- Bowen

    1. NJ MetroStars
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      10 mins ago

      B

    2. ljuta zena
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      B

  5. Gooner97
    • 11 Years
    18 mins ago

    What would you do with this lot?

    Flekken
    Konsa Lewis Colwill (vdBerg, Greaves)
    Palmer Salah Rogers Mbeumo (Semenyo)
    Haaland Wood Delap

    1FT, £0.7 ITB

    Cheers

  6. Jet5605
    • 10 Years
    2 mins ago

    Did Gab > Gvardiol for free last night. If Haaland blanks this weekend am I mad to ship him for Cunha next week when it's Wolves v Saints?

    Henderson
    Gvardiol - RAN - Myko
    Salah - Palmer - BJ - Mbuemo
    Haaland - Wood - Jimi

    Valdi - Konsa - Winks - Mosquero

