  1. My heart goes Salalalalah
    Salaaah!

  2. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    Brilliant quotes on Lukasz Fabianski, Marc. Nice work!

  3. Vasshin
    As a United Fan, I used my WC last week and brought in Palmer, Mandueke, and Jackson thinking Chelsea will batter United this GW and ETH gets sacked but now the sacking happened 1 week early,

    What should I do with Mandueke and Jackson?
    1. Keep both as non of the united Players are getting sacked with ETH.
    2. Keep Jackson and transfer Mandueke out

  4. tim_oriordan
    Just the 1 free transfer this week. Is this team good to roll the transfer?

    Raya
    Trent, Ait Nouri, Davis
    Palmer, Mbeumo, Eze, Rogers
    Haaland, Cunha, Wissa

    Fabianski, Mitoma, Pau, Konsa

    1. Funkyav
      need to wait and see the midweek games first

  5. TheBiffas
    Solanke has been really disappointing. I thought that with how attacking Spurs are, he'd get lots of chances...

  6. el polako
    Ole at the wheel.

