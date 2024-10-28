155
155 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Tazah
    • 6 Years
    41 mins ago

    Just gonna call it early,
    Whatever manager United bring in will do somewhat well first few games and struggle end of season with a new hope of bringing the "right" players in the summer.

    The issue is United not the players or manager... They've gone through enough of those to prove that

    Open Controls
    1. Branch Warren
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      20 mins ago

      I think the players are the big issue.

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Alway blame the players!

        Open Controls
    2. Pep bites Kun
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      I like the argument. Not sure I fully understand 'The issue is United' bit

      Open Controls
    3. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Ruud will get by on handsome alone

      Open Controls
  2. Oooo Matron
    • 8 Years
    32 mins ago

    WC thoughts? 0.3 itb so Raul can become Wissa/Welbeck

    Sels
    TAA Gvardiol Robinson
    Salah Palmer Saka Mbuemo
    Jackson Cunha Raul

    Subs: Fabianksi, Faes, Ait-Nouri, Winks

    Open Controls
  3. Andy Unsocial
    • 12 Years
    31 mins ago

    Is Jose Sa now the no1 for Wolves ?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
  4. Ribus
    • 11 Years
    30 mins ago

    A)Semenyo + TAA -> Salah (c) + 4.2 defender
    B) Just captain Haaland and going without Salah

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Depends how the TAA downgrade impacts the rest of your defence

      Open Controls
  5. Prinzhorn
    • 3 Years
    26 mins ago

    Haaland, Johnson, Semenyo, Gabriel -> Cunha, Salah, Saka, Ait Nouri (-4)

    ???

    Open Controls
    1. Prinzhorn
      • 3 Years
      9 mins ago

      Or just Gabriel -> RAN to catch the price rice for now

      Open Controls
  6. Atimis
    • 8 Years
    12 mins ago

    Play Myko over Gabriel, sell Gab over DCL or just sell him for a hit?
    Tempted to sell for RAN and bank the change.

    Open Controls
  7. Gandalf
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    11 mins ago

    A. DCL > Wissa
    B. DCL > Wood
    C. 4.0 > Ait Nouri (and bench Robinson)
    D. Let DCL have Southampton, play Robinson and revisit next GW

    Open Controls
    1. ZimZalabim
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      D

      Open Controls
  8. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
    • 8 Years
    11 mins ago

    Gabriel, Johnson, Watkins, Havertz ->
    RAN/Lewis, Salah, Cunha, Raul/Wood -12

    Crazy?

    Open Controls
    1. ZimZalabim
      • 8 Years
      just now

      -12 is a bit too much imo

      The moves themselves look fine to me u do need to sell for funds not sure if its worth -12 though could pay off but I wouldnt do it personally

      Open Controls
  9. The Mandalorian
    • 12 Years
    9 mins ago

    United's next manager could be Rúben Amorim.

    United don't have the players to replicate his wingback system.

    They also have lots of injured players who'd struggle with his high-intensity game.

    Already glaring problems before he starts.

    Open Controls
  10. ZimZalabim
    • 8 Years
    4 mins ago

    So how to get Salah ?

    A. Diaz and Foden to Salah and Rogers/Buonanotte
    B. Diaz, Gabriel and Solanke to Salah, RAN and 5.7 fwd

    If B then who is the 5.7 fwd ?
    1. Raul (own ESR)
    2. Strand Larson
    3. Delap
    4. Vardy

    Open Controls
    1. Gandalf
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      B looks good with Raul

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  11. 1justlookin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    3 mins ago

    RAN rising tonight.
    Who would you ditch, Greaves or Gabriel? Or just wait til we get some more concrete news?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Greaves or wait

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.