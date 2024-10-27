93
  1. Goro Majima
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    Exact money for a -8 clear out:

    Gabriel/Eze/Solanke to RAN/Saka/Cunha. Is this madness?

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Not if you're ranked above me it isn't!

      1. Goro Majima
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        Haha! What's your OR?

    2. Yes Ndidi
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      The transfers make sense. The hit less so.
      I'm not convinced it pays back the hit short term, but they're all long term holds. I think it's probably worth doing.

    3. Pornchef
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        I had looked at a -8 clear out myself definitely seems like madness but who knows

        Gabrielle/Madueke/Watkins to RAN/Saka/Cunha

      • Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        Maybe just the first

      • Pratik
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        I really like Eze for the next two. I'm surprised you are thinking of moving it out, and Saka still has tricky fixtures.

        1. Pratik
          • 15 Years
          1 hour, 20 mins ago

          *him

        2. Goro Majima
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 16 mins ago

          Yeah, that's just because it would allow me to get Saka and I couldn't move anyone else to do that. Maybe I can compromise on a -4.

          1. Pratik
            • 15 Years
            1 hour, 14 mins ago

            I think Saka can wait till GW12, no point of the hit.

      • Admiral Benson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Nah, do it over next 2-3 weeks

    4. Randaxus
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      If you look a the stats it is clear when Solanke was moved to midfield support striker firmino role

      GW 9 0.02 XG
      GW 8 0.08 XG
      GW 7 0.00 XG
      GW 6 1.33 XG
      GW 5 1.61 XG

      He is a high quality striker when he is playing as a striker, but since his position change he is no longer a striker.

    5. Pratik
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Really confused, would like some help.

      Henderson, 4M
      Robinson, TAA, Gvardiol, Alt Nouri, 4M
      Smith Rowe, Rogers, Mbuemo, Palmer, 4.5M
      Havertz, Watkins, Haaland

      1 FT, 0.2 in the bank (wildcard as well)

      A) Palmer + Havertz -> Cunha/Wood + Salah
      B) Haaland + 4.5M -> Cunha/Wood + Salah

      I hate both options though.

      If I don't WC this week, its going to be GW12. So I'm just optimizing for the next two fixtures.

      1. Goro Majima
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        I would not be selling Palmer right now, I'd rather have him than Salah personally - however my team is a mess so what do I know?

        1. Pratik
          • 15 Years
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          I know he's in red hot form. As I said I hate both options, just fancy Salah against Brighton. The more sensible thing would be just getting rid of Havertz / Watkins, avoid a -4 and leaving the midfield untouched.

      2. Admiral Benson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        15 years playing this game and you’re suggesting selling Palmer for a hit.

        Log off and come back to it Friday

        1. Pratik
          • 15 Years
          1 hour, 13 mins ago

          Its just 2 weeks till a WC, so there is room for risk, even though its counter to the popular opinion. He has MUN(a) and ARS(h) so its not the easiest fixtures.

          1. Goro Majima
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 12 mins ago

            As a United fan he could run riot against us, and he's good enough to get something against Arsenal.

          2. Admiral Benson
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 11 mins ago

            Fair enough if pre WC. I watched Palmer today and he was on another level. I’d rate him above Haaland & Salah at the moment, regardless of fixture.

            1. Pratik
              • 15 Years
              1 hour, 9 mins ago

              Fair, he was fantastic in the game! I'm going to hold off and find a boring move till then. Have to find a way to live without Salah for the next 2 weeks.

          3. RICICLE
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 1 min ago

            United is easy. Arsenal will ship goals and looking leaky, I say that even as a Raya owner

      3. BUZZBOMB ♡
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Just get rid of TAA for Gvardiol or Watkins for Cunha or Raul and WC as planned. Massively overthinking it. MOFOMO.

    6. Yes Ndidi
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      Best 4.0 option please?
      1. Bednarek (just the mention of the name give me flashbacks)
      2. Okoli (Vestergaard isn't far off returning)
      3. Burgess (Greaves out for a month, and 3.9)
      4. VbB (have Flekken, but does it matter?)

      Not sure I want to spend any more than minimum on 3rd bench, but none of the 4's seem nailed any more. Even Keane has to be on borrowed time....

      1. Casual Player
        • 3 Years
        just now

        VdB seems most nailed. I don't think it matters you have Flekken. Playing 2 Brentford generally going to be better than diversifying by playing someone from Soton or Ipswich.

    7. Supersonic_
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Two flagged Gab and Wood... just hold?

      1. Yes Ndidi
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        I'm holding Wood (fnarr), but Gabriel has potential to drop like a stone, and I have other options. Depends on your bench.

        1. Supersonic_
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 10 mins ago

          Aye. Serves me right for moving early to get Salah...
          I'll just hold and hope for the best. I trust wood with my life at this point.

      2. Kiwivillan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Wood just had his toe stood on. Probably fine

    8. Supersonic_
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      Look forward to the 'Gabriel not seen in training' saga followed by a start and bullet header

      1. Yes Ndidi
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        You just know it's going to happen.

    9. DagheMunegu
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      Guys 1ft 1.6 it would you roll this ?

      Flekken
      TAA Gabriel Lewis
      Salah Rogers Mbeumo Johnson
      Haaland Wissa Wood

      Mykolenko Semenyo Greaves

    10. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Who to sell?

      A) DCL
      B) Solanke
      C) Both for -4

      1. Yes Ndidi
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        I couldn't bear to look at either, but if I had to choose, I'd get rid of a Dyche striker before an Ange one.

      2. RICICLE
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        Definitely Solanke first, simply have to give the donkey SOU before immediately selling

        1. Admiral Benson
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 17 mins ago

          DCL out. Switch to Cunha or Wissa and forget about the whole horrible business.

          Solanke has been terrible but next 2 are at home and got to think Ange will get a reaction out of them

          1. Admiral Benson
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 17 mins ago

            Sorry Ricicle, that was a reply to the OP. Wasn’t trying to contradict you pal

            1. RICICLE
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 2 mins ago

              Oh no problem at all AB haha, I’d like to be more positive on Solanke but I’m already at the end of my tether with him, I miss the Solanke of BOU.

    11. Gazwaz80
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Position 7 on Lest man standing. Almost famous 😀

    12. squ1rrel
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Oops was on wrong article. Anything worth a hit here?

      Raya
      Gvardiol - Pau - VdV
      Saka - Palmer - Mbeumo - Mcneil
      Haaland - Wissa - Raul

      Fab - Rogers - Robinson - Greaves

      2.3 ITB, 0 FT

      Defense is in shambles, really want RAN/Lewis, and maybe swap out Raya, but hard to justify for a hit...

      1. Pratik
        • 15 Years
        1 hour ago

        No hit needed. Why don't you just do Pau -> RAN ?

    13. DMP
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Gabriel + Son to RAN+Salah (-4) Done!

      See you Saturday.

      1. Casual Player
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Probs safe to go early. I'm assuming Salah gets a rest in the EFL Cup midweek

    14. Oooo Matron
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      WC this team?

      Henderson
      TAA Robinson Porro
      Mbuemo Salah Johnson Mcneil
      Haaland DCL Watkins

      Subs: Greaves, Faes, Winks

      WC Draft:

      Henderson
      TAA Robinson Alt Nouri
      Mbuemo Saka Salah Palmer
      Jackson Raul Watkins

      Subs: Fabianksi, Faes, Winks, Okoli

      1. Zenith UK
        • 8 Years
        22 mins ago

        Sleeping on Wood IMO.

        1. RICICLE
          • 2 Years
          15 mins ago

          That boat has been and gone now I reckon

          1. Zenith UK
            • 8 Years
            just now

            I've had him since god knows what week of last season and Chris Wood is ridiculously clinical. 1 in 3 of his attempts ends in a goal.

      2. RICICLE
        • 2 Years
        22 mins ago

        I like it!
        I’d lose Watkins to Cunha though, and also lose TAA AND Hendo, but can understand the appeal of using the funds left over with no Haaland.

      3. Pratik
        • 15 Years
        22 mins ago

        I like the midfield, a LOT!

        TAA -> Gvardiol and maybe update the bench?

      4. XX SMICER XX
        • 6 Years
        17 mins ago

        Well balanced starting 11, weak bench. Maybe downgrade one of Watkins / TAA

      5. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        Lovely team this mate, only Henderson personally I’m not keen on, maybe Sels instead??

    15. Zenith UK
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      3FTs, time to lose Haaland?

      Raya, Fabianski
      Trent, Porro, Lewis, Robinson, Williams
      Salah, Mbeumo, Johnson, McNeil, Rogers
      Haaland, Wood, J. Pedro

      Johnson, McNeil & Haaland > Palmer, Saka & Strand Larsen

      Leaves 1.9M in the bank. Can ditch ditch J. Pedro next GW and Porro after Ipswich. Any other thoughts?

      1. Zenith UK
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        No love?

    16. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Gvardiol looks like price rise tonight- can only just afford Gabriel to Gvardiol. Would you make move tonight?

      1. XX SMICER XX
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Yes if no other issues with team

    17. zensum
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Would u do Saka to Salah for next three GW for a hit? Can only take one

      1. XX SMICER XX
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Not for a hit

    18. XX SMICER XX
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Wildcard thoughts?
      - can Wissa cover Mbuemo?
      - downgrade Son to enable TAA?

      4.5m 4m
      Gvardiol Konate Ait-Nouri Anderson Aina
      Salah Saka Palmer Son Rogers
      Cunha Wissa Raul

      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        53 mins ago

        Don't think Trent is a priority. Would hold Son for IPS in GW11.

        Mbuemo is better than Wissa but I wouldn't fret with your midfield. Just sell Son in GW12 for him if anything.

        1. XX SMICER XX
          • 6 Years
          24 mins ago

          Thanks, with Spurs having 3/4 home games I really want Son. Only way is no Mbuemo or go really cheap at the back

          1. GreennRed
            • 13 Years
            just now

            Don't sell Mbeumo unless his form drops. Himself and Wissa are the top dogs for Brentford in good form. Son's form isn't great for an inconsistent Spurs with a few attacking options that Son will split points with.

      2. Casual Player
        • 3 Years
        just now

        It'll be an unpopular opinion but I think Wissa can absolutely cover Mbeumo. I made the switch last GW, and while it was 10 v 15pts, didn't see anything to make me think it's not viable long-term. But depends what you're doing. Think it's worth the punt if it's the only path to a Salah or Palmer.

    19. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      2 FT. 2.5m ITB.

      Flekken
      Porro Lewis Mykolenko
      Palmer Saka Mbuemo Rogers
      Haaland Raul DCL
      Fabianski // Semenyo Gabriel* Greaves*

      Quite tempted by Haaland out for Salah, but potentially have the Gabriel issue to contend with too.

      Flekken is poo too but not sure where I go other than Pickford, or Sels (hard fixtures soon).

      I do think a Spurs attacker is worth it vs. IPS but buying any atm, or after next week feels tricky.

      A) Gabriel/Semenyo > RAN/????
      B) Gabriel/DCL > RAN/Cunha
      C) Gabriel/DCL > RAN/Wissa
      D) Semenyo/Haaland > Salah/Cunha
      E) Semenyo/Haaland > Salah/Wissa
      F) Something else? (... -4?)

      Open Controls
        • 6 Years
        48 mins ago

        B/C

      2. Goro Majima
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        47 mins ago

        Considering B myself

      3. GreennRed
        • 13 Years
        39 mins ago

        C

      4. Onceatim
        • 3 Years
        just now

        E

        Time to use the money elsewhere. If it gets you to Salah, go for it.
        I have Mo and Haaland. Doing Haaland to Wissa and getting Foden

    20. Sam (Team Sam)
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      56 mins ago

      Any news on how long Alisson is out for?

      1. GreennRed
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Might be back in 4 weeks.

        https://www.premierinjuries.com/newsroom/epl/players/alisson-becker

    21. El Copo
      • 10 Years
      56 mins ago

      Wellbeck or Jimenez?

      1. GreennRed
        • 13 Years
        38 mins ago

        Welbeck

      2. Casual Player
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Welbeck next 2 are rough, so prefer Raul. But both good.

    22. Manani
      • 13 Years
      55 mins ago

      A. Gab > RAN
      B. Watkins > Cunha
      C. both + McNeil > Palmer (-8)

      i have .2m leeway for C, so a RAN/Palmer rise + any drop than i wont be able to do

    23. Pep Roulette
      • 7 Years
      52 mins ago

      Save FT?

      Raya
      TAA Robbo Gabriel
      Foden Mbeumo Johnson Rogers
      Haaland(C) Jackson Wood

      Fab Semenyo Davis Faes

    24. Sam (Team Sam)
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      50 mins ago

      Thinking of downgrading Raya to help fund Semenyo to Salah, rather than Eze to Salah.

      Kelleher too short term?

      Need a keeper max 4.5m.

      Alternatively, I could just do Eze out and keep Raya

    25. white lightning
      • 11 Years
      44 mins ago

      Here's my team with 2ft's & 2.3m bank

      Raya, Fabianski
      TAA, Gabriel, Lewis, Konsa, Mykolenko
      Foden, Mbeumo, Johnson, Semenyo, Rogers
      Haaland, Solanke, Wood

      Thinking of doing:
      Solanke & Foden out - Cunha & Salah in
      the only problem is I only have the exact cash & Salah is on 101.3 to price rise
      I have enough cash for foden to palmer or saka in 1 trade but i plan to get these 2 gw12

      Thoughts & thanks

      1. GreennRed
        • 13 Years
        31 mins ago

        Solanke to Wissa?

        1. white lightning
          • 11 Years
          just now

          cheers bro wissa a good solution when i'm priced out

    26. C0YS
      • 8 Years
      39 mins ago

      Best GK for the next 4-5 GWs 5.0 or under? First to 3 votes

    27. Derbz87
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      32 mins ago

      We need to talk more about big Dom. At least DCL gets chances. Did Dom have a shot today from his deep lying midfield role? I was told it was a temporary thing but its 3 on the spin now.

      1. chocolove
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Sometime pop up at right wing too.
        Shite.

    28. Pilgrim62
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      31 mins ago

      Would you do Mady to:
      A. Saka
      B. Salah -4

      1. Freshy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        2 mins ago

        Fixtures say Salah time

      2. C0YS
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Salah

    29. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      30 mins ago

      Twice in today's match TAA received the ball in the dbl pivot with no opposition between him and the box. He didn't attack forward instead he continued with a perimeter pass. This is not the way a 7.0 attacking fullback plays.

      1. Derbz87
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        24 mins ago

        Its not 2022. Attacking full backs don't exist. The cross is extinct because the XG people say headers are hard to score etc

      2. GreennRed
        • 13 Years
        15 mins ago

        It is when Slot is the coach. Allegedly he's improved as a defender.

        1. Derbz87
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          From an FPL perspective though it does feel like bar RAN and maybe a few others the attacking threat from defenders is coming from the centre halfs at set plays. Nobody is seriously talking about the Forest full backs its all Milenkovic or Murillo. Pinnock, Collins, de Ligt, Romero, Gabriel etc etc Even in open play Van de Ven's more of a threat than Porro now. Full backs in a traditional sense are done bar the ones playing for teams shipping goals for fun, often because those full backs are easy targets.

    30. Belli2007
      • 14 Years
      7 mins ago

      I have 3FTs and exact money to do Havertz/Diaz/Solanke > Cunha/Palmer/Wood.....

      Need to pull trigger as Diaz looking like going down in price tonight.......

      Wood form is good although like Wissa as had him in before he got injured, is Wissa and Mbeumo too much though......

      Does leave me with no Arsenal attack though......

      1. MikeS
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Yes

    31. MikeS
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      Havertz, Johnson, Gabriel, Konsa to

      Salah, wissa, ran, and 3.9

      -8

      1. Belli2007
        • 14 Years
        2 mins ago

        Do you have Mbeumo?

        1. Belli2007
          • 14 Years
          1 min ago

          Salah is a must IMO

    32. FantasyClub
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      I brought Raya in for the Spurs game in GW4 and he’s got me more points vs Spurs & City than LEI,SOU,BOU,LIV combined SMH 🙁

      1. GreennRed
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Who's a better alternative?

