We continue our Gameweek 9 Scout Notes by summarising the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points from two of Sunday’s matches: Chelsea v Newcastle United and Arsenal v Liverpool.

IS GABRIEL INJURED?

Over 3.2 million owners of Gabriel (£6.3m) are suddenly very nervous, as the Arsenal centre-back had to be substituted before the hour mark after failing to shake off an earlier knock. The Brazilian had already lost his clean sheet – limiting the frustration – but Mikel Arteta had very little to say post-match.

“I don’t know but he could not run. I don’t know if it’s the knee joint or the ankle. They’re assessing him now so ‘touch wood’.” – Mikel Arteta

At least there’ll be William Saliba (£6.0m) returning from suspension next weekend. Also, the Gunners’ lunchtime participation could lead to some pre-deadline leaks.

SAKA BACK WITH A BANG

Not that we should take notice of Arteta’s words. This lesson has been learnt many times. His team was on the verge of bouncing back in style from defeat at Bournemouth, one that involved FPL managers zooming on hooded individuals to see if Bukayo Saka (£10.0m) was there. He wasn’t.

In response, this week saw over 1.1 million get rid of the midfielder. This made him a slight differential when breaking the deadlock after eight minutes. A Ben White (£6.3m) pass picked Saka out, who turned Andrew Robertson (£6.0m) inside out before smashing it home.

Well done to those who kept him. It means there’s one less transfer to make before Arsenal’s good upcoming fixture run.

SUCCESS FOR SALAH + DIAZ

In a match with few chances, there were mixed fortunes for other popular Fantasy individuals. Zero points for booked David Raya (£5.6m), as forward Kai Havertz’s (£8.2m) streak of scoring in home games has ended.

As for Liverpool, Luis Diaz (£7.9m) couldn’t register a shot but flicked on a corner to assist Virgil van Dijk’s (£6.1m) equaliser. Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.1m) was involved in their other goal but not from an FPL perspective, setting up Darwin Nunez (£7.1m) to pick out Mohamed Salah (£12.6m).

Above: No player comes close to Mohamed Salah’s double-digit frequency

The Egyptian finished calmly, scooping three bonus points to reach his sixth double-digit haul from this season’s nine matches. FPL’s top scorer is a great captaincy contender for Gameweek 10, at home to Brighton and Hove Albion.

PALMER INSPIRES CHELSEA WIN

Meanwhile, whether it was to get rid of Saka’s uncertain availability, the ruled-out Son Heung-min (£9.9m) or someone else, over 464,000 managers bought Cole Palmer (£10.9m) for Gameweek 9’s hosting of Newcastle.

Not to be deterred by his early goal being deemed offside by VAR, the 22-year-old played a glorious long-range pass for Chelsea’s opener, worthy of any world stage. In a slick, clinical attack, his perfect ball set Pedro Neto (£6.2m) free down the left, putting it on a plate for unmarked Nicolas Jackson’s (£7.9m) first-time finish.

A brilliant move, although Palmer had to make do with compliments and dropped jaws rather than FPL points.

However, just as the second half got underway, Palmer scored from his afternoon’s only onside attempt. The low shot beat Nick Pope (£5.0m) at his near post, surely disappointing the Newcastle stopper.

And it could’ve been even more for him, setting up a close-range Mykhailo Mudryk (£6.2m) effort before VAR overturned an on-pitch penalty decision. Still, he’s set to claim maximum claim bonuses and deliver 10 points.

ISAK: REMEMBER HIM?

Another route into Chelsea’s attack for their brilliant Gameweeks 12 to 22 fixtures is cheaper forward Jackson. Now on six goals, he ranks third overall for big chances (11) and second for expected goals (xG, 6.04).

Overnight, British clocks went back one hour and maybe FPL’s community is about to go even further back in time. In August, Newcastle’s Alexander Isak (£8.3m) was the most selected player of Gameweeks 1 and 2 until a two-match injury decimated his ownership.

The Swedish international handily tapped in Lewis Hall’s (£4.3m) cross after some well-worked play down the left flank, bringing the Magpies’ first non-penalty goal in over seven hours.

Chelsea almost always win this fixture but Newcastle actually outdid their xG here (1.85 v 1.68), partly due to Isak missing a huge 75th-minute chance. He took the ball around goalkeeper Robert Sanchez (£4.7m) but hesitated and let the golden opportunity go to waste.

Above: Alexander Isak has the second-best expected goal involvement (xGI) over Gameweeks 8 and 9

It means he’s racked up three big chances one week after accumulating four shots on target against Brighton. A combined expected goal involvement (xGI) of 2.30. Maintain such numbers and he could soon be back in the template.

NO GORDON

Of course, his future prospects will be affected by an upcoming scan on Anthony Gordon (£7.2m) – the previous player to score for Eddie Howe’s side. The winger travelled to London but was surprisingly excluded due to a slight groin issue.

“He felt his groin yesterday in training. We hope it’s not serious but he’ll go for a scan probably tomorrow.” – Eddie Howe

Once a timeline is placed on this potential injury, managers can assess whether Newcastle are worth investing in.



