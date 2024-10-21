Seven Premier League players are on the cusp of a one-match ban heading into Gameweek 9.

And a further five individuals will be suspended due to red cards on the weekend just gone.

All you need to know about the disciplinary situation in the English top flight is in this Suspension Tightrope article.

WHEN ARE THE CUT-OFF POINTS FOR SUSPENSIONS?

We have taken the table above from the Football Association website. It details the cut-off points for the various yellow card thresholds.

The one we’re concerned about right now is the five-caution mark. This is an unwanted target that Premier League players will have to avoid for their team’s first 19 league matches of the season.

Punishments for yellow card accumulation are competition-specific, whereas suspensions for dismissals cover all competitive matches.

WHO IS SUSPENDED IN GAMEWEEK 9?

No player reached the magic five-caution mark at the weekend – but plenty of players saw red.

There were five dismissals in all, although four of those will only result in one-match bans.

Joachim Andersen (£4.3m), William Saliba (£6.0m) and Ryan Fraser (£4.8m) were all given their marching orders for professional fouls, so will sit out Gameweek 9.

So too will Jaden Philogene (£5.3m), sent off for two bookings at Craven Cottage.

But Mohammed Kudus (£6.3m) faces a longer period on the sidelines. A moment of madness in north London saw him dismissed for violent conduct, which elicited an automatic three-match ban.

The West Ham United winger may yet be hit with further punishment. Either way, we won’t see him before the November international break.

WHO IS BACK FROM A BAN IN GAMEWEEK 9?

Marc Cucurella (£5.0m) and Wesley Fofana (£4.5m) will both be available for Chelsea’s clash with Newcastle United on Sunday.

The defensive duo were the first players to reach five bookings for the season and sat out the defeat to Liverpool.

Nottingham Forest pair James Ward-Prowse (£6.2m) and Morgan Gibbs-White (£6.3m), banned for Monday’s clash with Crystal Palace, will also be suspension-free. Gibbs-White also has to prove his fitness after an ankle injury, however.

Jack Stephens (£4.0m) will also be back in Gameweek 9 after five competitive matches out due to various offences.

ON FOUR YELLOW CARDS

Three players were booked for the fourth time this season over the weekend.

They were Dan Burn (£4.4m) and Wolverhampton Wanderers pair Nelson Semedo (£4.5m) and Joao Gomes (£4.9m).

Burn is owned by more FPL managers than all of the other six names above combined. The Newcastle United defender currently sits in 9.9% of Fantasy squads.

ON THREE YELLOW CARDS

There are 34 other players on three bookings.

Sitting in more than one in two FPL squads, Cole Palmer (£10.8m) is by some distance the most notable name on the list. The England international’s three cautions have all been for offences other than fouls, ie dissent.

Five other players with double-digit ownerships reached three bookings in Gameweek 8.

They were Nicolas Jackson (£7.9m), Ibrahima Konate (£5.3m), Micky van de Ven (£4.7m), Jamie Vardy (£5.7m) and Taylor Harwood-Bellis (£4.0m).

Other significant names on three cautions include Antoine Semenyo (£5.7m), Tyler Dibling (£4.6m) and Rayan Ait-Nouri (£4.4m).

Keep your eyes peeled on our Suspension Tightrope widget (which can be found on the sidebar of the home page) over the coming weeks and months, as we’ll be updating that after every Gameweek to keep you informed on the latest disciplinary developments.



