  1. jonnybhoy
    • 11 Years
    51 mins ago

    Have limited cash so have to make changes early. 2FT 0.1m ITB.

    Raya
    Gabriel Konsa TAA Robinson Barco*
    Saka* Mbuemo Eze Rogers ESR
    Haaland Watkins J Pedro*

    A) J Pedro, Saka and TAA to Jimenez, Palmer and Gvordiol -4pts (Exact cash)
    B) A + Eze to Johnson -8pts
    C) TAA + J Pedro to Gvordiol + Jimenez Free
    D) Wildcard (like to leave it a bit longer ideally)

    Keen on A but obvs issues with exact money

    1. Mozumbus
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Saka + TAA > Son + Gcardiol

  2. Pep Roulette
    • 7 Years
    50 mins ago

    Best GK option to replace Raya?

    1. Boberella
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      I’ve gone Pickford. Next 6 are pretty good. Everton starting to pick up.

    2. jonnybhoy
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      Pickford

  3. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    46 mins ago

    The fun police article is BACK!

  4. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    45 mins ago

    BREAKING

    Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta on injuries to Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard: "They are closer. Both progressing well. Martin not fit. With Bukayo let’s see how he is with the training session later on."

    1. FDMS All Starz
      • 9 Years
      11 mins ago

      When arteta says they are close, they aren’t. When he says we will see, then they will start

    2. David Parkinson
      • 2 Years
      10 mins ago

      Sounds good, leg amputated?

  5. Salarrivederci
    • 8 Years
    44 mins ago

    Save the FT?

    0.2 ITB and 1 FT. Plan is to swap Gabriel, Bergvall & Welbeck over the next few GWs to 4.1 def, Eze and Jimenez.

    Sanchez
    TAA - Gvardiol - Robinson
    Palmer - Son - Mbeumo - Rogers
    Haaland - Welbeck - Wood

    (Fabianski, Gabriel, Bergvall, THB)

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      9 mins ago

      Why Eze? Let Glasner find a functional system first, at least

    2. jonnybhoy
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      Eze? I cant wait to sell him

    3. Salarrivederci
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      Ahead of the curve 🙂
      At 6.6 I think he Will do good in GW 10-15

      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 3 Years
        just now

        See how they look tonight then. Sounds like Glasner's been cooking up a 442 with Eze on the left. Good test for them to try break down Forest

  6. Prinzhorn
    • 3 Years
    44 mins ago

    Exact funds for

    Saka, Havertz, Semenyo
    ===>
    Son, Cunha, Foden

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      37 mins ago

      Abide by your own rules! 😉

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/26834037

      You must be joking with Foden - straight back out again for me

      1. Prinzhorn
        • 3 Years
        26 mins ago

        I know it’s so tempting though

        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 3 Years
          21 mins ago

          It was tempting after seeing him start the last 2 (and with news of KDB out), but now... I think its gone beyond risky to the farthest side of punty

          1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Dark side of the punt.

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      33 mins ago

      No

    3. David Parkinson
      • 2 Years
      32 mins ago

      Something wrong with Foden & Pep, avoid until it's sorted.

      1. Prinzhorn
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Cheers

    4. Mozumbus
      • 3 Years
      20 mins ago

      No

  7. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 15 Years
    35 mins ago

    Last Man Standing Update (1247 teams)

    Current safety score = 22 including autosubs.
    Top score = 65

    https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      18 mins ago

      26% of teams will have Chris Wood playing tonight.

    2. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      15 mins ago

      30pts with Sels to come. Will be up against the Woods owners. Might need that Mulligan!

      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 15 Years
        just now

        Everyone has played their mulligan. You'll be safe regardless.

    3. Prinzhorn
      • 3 Years
      13 mins ago

      21 pts and a 125% rank drop

    4. Skalla
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      23pts all-out , going to be close, prob need a 1-1 with no FPL relevant scorers tonight!

    5. Blah Blah Blah
      • 12 Years
      5 mins ago

      Thats me with 65 points no Haaland, captain Salah and now 60k OR. Im well casual though so insults allowed/welcomed.

      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 15 Years
        2 mins ago

        Well done, got a 61 with Murillo with Wood and a 59 with Aina and Wood on your tail.

  8. Sun God Nika
    • 4 Years
    27 mins ago

    Injured List Stacking

    Greaves Mosquera Stewart

    Remaining Def - Gabriel Maz Taa

    a) Taa and Stewart > Gvardiol/ and Strand Larsen
    b) Taa and Mosquera > Gvardiol and Collins/Pinnock/Mylenko
    c) Any Ideas

    1. Sun God Nika
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      only have 5.6 available for a striker for A)

  9. Robcar24
    • 1 Year
    26 mins ago

    Taa, Saka, Bj, Havertz
    ===>
    Ran, Palmer, Salah, Strand Larsen
    -4 leaves 0.1itb

    1. Mozumbus
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      No

  10. dansmith1985
    • 2 Years
    23 mins ago

    Team has failed spectacularly this week,any thoughts what to do this week?

    1FT

    Flekken
    Gabriel Lewis TAA
    Mbeumo Diaz Johnson Saka
    Haaland Havertz Wood

    Fabianski Dibling Greaves Anderson

    1. Lovren an elevator
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      If Saka ain't back, it's a lot of wasted money. That's the big decision I think

    2. David Parkinson
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Diaz to Rogers creates crucial funds.

      Open Controls
    3. HODGE
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Ditch Saka for Palmer imo

  11. Lovren an elevator
    • 9 Years
    18 mins ago

    Can anyone explain the Welbeck and Jota injuries and how severe they look?
    I'm guessing I'm taking a -4 hit next week!

    1. HODGE
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Probably but not sure Jota is out for long

  12. HODGE
    • 10 Years
    15 mins ago

    Flekken
    TAA Lewis Konsa
    Salah Palmer Mbuemo Mcneil Rogers
    Haaland c Dcl

    4.0 VDV greaves Stewart

    1FT

    Thoughts?
    Was thinking greaves to VDB or roll

    1. David Parkinson
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      Roll, Greaves back next month.

    2. vova
      • 14 Years
      just now

      roll, you are unlikely to start VDB anyway

  13. vova
    • 14 Years
    10 mins ago

    Happy Monday gents!

    Had an shocking GW but looking to bounce back strong... how does it look going into the next GW?

    Flekken
    TAA Gabriel Saliba
    Saka Foden Mbeumo Rogers
    Haaland (C) Wood DCL

    Valdimarsson Semenyo Mykolenko Greaves

    0.3 ITB
    2 FT

    The obvious move is Saliba to Gvardiol... does anything else need immediate addressing?

    Thanks!

  14. Yordan Letchkov
    • 8 Years
    9 mins ago

    Have 4FT; 0.8itb

    Flekken Fabianski
    TAA Gabriel Lewis Faes Greaves
    Saka Diaz Mbeumo Rogers Dibling
    Haaland Watkins Wood

    Would you see TAA/Saka/Diaz to Ait Nouri/Palmer/Son as an obvious move too?

    Thanks in advance for sharing your thoughts...

    1. vova
      • 14 Years
      just now

      I don't mind those moves at all but also don't think they are super necessary either if you want to save some transfers. Don't think Palmer is essential.

  15. Dr.Acula
    • 1 Year
    2 mins ago

    terrible GW. need some fresh blood

    Hendo
    TAA Porro Leif D HWBellis Faes
    Saka Palmer Eze Jota Winks
    Haaland DCL Vardy

    3ft

    thoughts?
    was thinking Saka/Jota/Faes to Son/ Mbuemo/ Collins?
    cheers in advance humans!

  16. Kantelele
    • 2 Years
    just now

    Best mid option for next 3 GW ? (WC in GW12)
    A) Bernardo (SOU,bou,bri)
    B) Johnson/Kulusevski (cp,AV,IPS)
    C) Rashford (whu,CHE,LEI)

