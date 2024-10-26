118
118 Comments
  1. Ausman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    9 mins ago

    LINE-UP - Aston Villa v BOURNEMOUTH
    XI: Travers, Kerkez, Cook, Senesi, Christie, Dango, Kluivert, Araujo, Semenyo, Enes Unal, Zabarnyi
    Subs: Dennis, Huijsen, Brooks, Evanilson, Adams, Smith, Tavernier, Hill, Aarons

    LINE-UP - ASTON VILLA v Bournemouth
    XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Pau, Digne, McGinn, Onana, Tielemans, Ramsey, Rogers, Watkins
    Subs: Olsen, Mings, Diego Carlos, Maatsen, Barkley, Buendia, Kamara, Bailey, Duran

  2. The Tonberry
      5 mins ago

      Is there an alternative way to get Salah into the team?

      Only way I can think of is to downgrade Haaland. Ideally ESR would be the midfielder I'd choose to replace.

      Sanchez 4.0
      Gabriel TAA Lewis Aina Greaves
      Palmer Johnson Mbeumo ESR Rogers
      Haaland DCL Wissa

      2FT, 3.1itb

      1. Royal5
        • 13 Years
        4 mins ago

        Johnson, dcl and Trent out

        1. have you seen cyan
          • 5 Years
          3 mins ago

          I find it interesting that people think Salah is a good option, but many are selling TAA to do it. Surely TAA is also a good option. Think I will keep TAA

          1. Supersonic_
            • 3 Years
            1 min ago

            I plan to get Salah in, but it's likely it will come at the cost of ditching TAA. I'm not sure what to do tbf.

          2. Royal5
            • 13 Years
            just now

            Own Trent atm but Slot seem to forbidding him from going passed the half way line

    • Saka White Rice
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      So we all know City won't get a clean sheet. What minute do we think this'll happen?

      1. Slartibartfast
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        90+6

      2. bialk
        • 15 Years
        1 min ago

        Has to be in first half.

      3. Supersonic_
        • 3 Years
        just now

        1.

    • Skalla
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Amazing all my players start! Let's go Davis/Rogers/Watkins/Mbuemo/Foden/Savio/Haaland(C)!

    • Supersonic_
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      I'm jealous of the Foden owners. Couldn't get to him unfortunately.

      1. jacob1989
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Wish i got him instead of palmer now

    • yousunkmybattleship
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      2 mins ago

      Foden actually starting, Christmas come early!

    • Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      This further shows Pep is primarily considering Foden for the central positions.

      No KDB, Grealish and Doku likely had minimal impact on Foden starting

    • bialk
      • 15 Years
      2 mins ago

      Let's go Delap. Stay on the bench.

