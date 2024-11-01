74
  1. Salarrivederci
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Should I just save my 1 FT and 1.8 ITB and look at doing (Haaland, Rogers, Bergvall, Gabriel -> Vardy, Salah, Saka, Moreno) later ? Moreno + Vardy could be any duo for 10.2 combined.

    Sanchez
    TAA - Gvardiol* - Robinson
    Palmer - Bruno - Mbeumo - Rogers
    Haaland (C) - Wood* - Welbeck

    (Fabianski, Gabriel, THB, Bergvall)

    1. Snooze ya lose
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      7 mins ago

      Looks like you need some cover. Ait nouri in for an injured def?

      1. Salarrivederci
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Guess I only need 1/3 to play (Wood, Gabriel & Gvardiol). And I think one of those will play.

        Would gladly play THB and Gabriel this GW (from the bench).
        Not a big fan of RAN. Looking at moving into a 3-5-2 with:

        Salah - Palmer - Saka - Bruno - Mbeumo
        Wood - Welbeck.

        Makes my able to keep TAA, Gvardiol, Robinson + THB and 4.5 (RAN is 4.6).

        Then Vardy first on bench every GW.

  2. Topbe
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Maddison -> Palmer for -4?

      1. Snooze ya lose
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Not sure that’s worth it

      2. kellamergh
        • 5 Years
        55 mins ago

        Not for a hit.

      3. WVA
        • 8 Years
        55 mins ago

        Nope

      4. Topbe
          just now

          Thanks guys!

      5. Jet5605
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        FT used. I've put Winks before Konsa on the bench. G2G?

        Henderson
        Gvardiol - RAN - Myko
        Salah (c) - Palmer - BJ - Mbeumo
        Haaland - Wood - Jimi

        Valdi - Winks - Konsa - Mosquero

        1. WVA
          • 8 Years
          7 mins ago

          Team looks insane and unaffordable, what’s your TV?

          1. Jet5605
            • 10 Years
            6 mins ago

            Thanks. 102.1

            Obv Saka is the main premium I don't have

            1. WVA
              • 8 Years
              just now

              Very strong mate. I sold Saka for Salah, will likely get him get back in 12 by selling Haaland and upgrading ESR or Rogers.

      6. WVA
        • 8 Years
        57 mins ago

        Did Ui-Jo to Cunha with my FT as want a stronger squad in the run up to Christmas etc.

        G2G?

        Raya
        Porro Robinson Greaves*
        Salah(C) Palmer Mbeumo ESR
        Haaland(VC) Cunha Wood*
        Fab Rogers Faes VdB

        1. kellamergh
          • 5 Years
          19 mins ago

          Gtg

        2. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          2 mins ago

          Defence will need to be sorted out at some point

          1. WVA
            • 8 Years
            just now

            I’ve been running cheap at the back all season and it’s working well to be fair, Greaves will be back soon and if anything I’m looking to downgrade Porro to RAN.

      7. kellamergh
        • 5 Years
        56 mins ago

        I'm wildcarding in GW12.
        I'm looking to bring in Ait-Nouri. Who should I ship?

        A) Gabriel (flagged)
        B) Porro

        Raya
        Lewis Gabriel Robinson
        Rogers Son Johnson Mbeumo Palmer
        Wood Haaland

        Valdimarsson Porro Harwood Pedro

        0.1m itb
        1ft
        All chips available

        1. WVA
          • 8 Years
          16 mins ago

          Porro is awful, would rather an injured Gab in my squad

        2. Snooze ya lose
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          15 mins ago

          Porro

          1. kellamergh
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Thanks!

        3. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Gabriel with WC12 to bring him back

      8. Winston.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        53 mins ago

        Thoughts about this wildcard team…? Any ideas for changes?

        Raya Fabianski
        Gabriel Gvardiol Konate Lewis VDB
        Salah Saka Palmer Mbeumo Rogers
        Jimenez Cunha Welbeck

        Thanks.

      9. Malinwa
        • 8 Years
        53 mins ago

        Semenyo > ESR for free?

        1. WVA
          • 8 Years
          6 mins ago

          Absolutely not

        2. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Bench Semenyo this GW and start from 11 onwards

      10. Oasthouse FC
        • 8 Years
        50 mins ago

        Hey all, do we think dcl to cunha is worth a -4?

        Would also need to do Porro to a better ( but cheaper) defender to free up the funds.

        Dcl has Southampton this week, but had been woeful!

        Wildcarding in 12

        Cheers!

        1. WVA
          • 8 Years
          13 mins ago

          No

        2. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          7 mins ago

          No

        3. Snooze ya lose
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          just now

          No

      11. Friday's Press Conference Times
        Skonto Rigga
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 7 Years
        47 mins ago

        Morning, folks! Here are today's press conference times (in GMT) according to Sky - Arteta getting in there early so he can say he hasn't seen them train yet when asked about injuries:

        9am - Arteta (ARS), Slot (LIV)
        9.30am - Howe (NEW)
        1pm - Postecoglou (TOT), Iraola (BOU), Maresca (CHE), Martin (SOU)
        1.30pn - Emery (AVL), Glasner (CRY), Silva (FUL), McKenna (IPS), O'Neil (WOL)
        2pm - Guardiola (MCI)

        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Can you tell us if Beto will start over DCL, Neale? It looks like you are going to need to draw on Dyche's history as a manager (how many times has he named a settled side?) for this call.

      12. timPgoodwin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        44 mins ago

        I have 2 FT’s and doing:

        Haaland & Foden to
        Wood & Salah

        Any thoughts?

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Moves are fine

      13. corderz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        38 mins ago

        Really struggling what to do this week. Any suggestions welcome. (3FT's + £0m)

        Flekken Fabianski
        TAA Gabriel Lewis Ait-Nouri Greaves
        Palmer Mbueno Semenyo ESR Rogers
        Haaland Watkins Solanke

        1. camarozz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          Bit of a pickle there even with 3fts. Downgrade taa and Watkins maybe.

      14. camarozz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        36 mins ago

        With Greaves/vdv and maybe Gabriel I was gonna get garnacho/konate for vdv and Johnson.

        That price rise last nite means I'm 0.1m short. Raging I am.

      15. jthmt
        • 2 Years
        34 mins ago

        Planning a wildcard for the next int.break. What could be the best punts for next two rounds?

        flekken, henderson
        burn, digne, gvardiol, porro, hb
        palmer, esr, mbeumo, johnson, semenyo
        haaland, watkins, vardy

        1ft, 1,1itb

        1. mookie
          • 11 Years
          4 mins ago

          Manchester United players are low owned. Nunes from City perhaps. Foden is one that could score big. Darwin. Son if fit.

          1. jthmt
            • 2 Years
            2 mins ago

            great! thank you!

      16. mookie
        • 11 Years
        34 mins ago

        Anyone else feels like they'll never have 3 FTs? Managed to reach 2 only once so far.

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          25 mins ago

          Have the same thoughts with 4/5FTs! Reached 3 FTs last GW after WC6 before using 2

        2. iFash@FPL
            just now

            Haven’t yet reached 3 FT’s… 🙂

        3. Bring back ole
          • 7 Years
          33 mins ago

          Start 1

          A. Mykolenko
          B. Gabriel

          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 5 Years
            12 mins ago

            Start Gabriel on the basis he'll get 0 or 90 mins

            1. Bring back ole
              • 7 Years
              9 mins ago

              Yea I'm thinking that, tho feared he ends up getting a cameo

              1. Tonyawesome69
                • 5 Years
                4 mins ago

                I guess depending on which defenders are available but the sub cameo has a low probability imo

                1. Bring back ole
                  • 7 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  True

                  1. Tonyawesome69
                    • 5 Years
                    just now

                    FWIW I'm in the same position and Gabriel is starting in my bus team.

                    RAN Lewis Gabriel (Mykolenko Greaves)

        4. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          30 mins ago

          Not sure Cunha (6.6) is worth the 0.9m price difference over Jimenez (5.7) after the price rise last night

          1. Snooze ya lose
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            27 mins ago

            Raul is gr8 value

            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 5 Years
              just now

              Yeah always had that doubt with him and Muniz due to last season but Jimenez has certainly done well and nailed his starting place.

              Leaning towards him over Cunha this GW. Nice long term rotation with Rogers

          2. mookie
            • 11 Years
            11 mins ago

            Cunha is absolutely nailed, while Jimenez might come off at 70' or so if the game is going their way. There's also a risk he losses a start if he doesn't perform.
            Cunha had a good season last year but he played a lot as CF. I'm not so confident he can replicate that.
            If I had to pick, I'd go Jimenez for the next 3 and even next 5, but I'm a maverick.

            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 5 Years
              1 min ago

              The 0.9m difference probably covers the game state mins uncertainty. Don't think Jimenez starts are in question for the time being anyway.

              Cunha isn't playing as main CF this season but he is heavily involved in all attacks, likely on pens, on corners and good for bonus so certainly a good pick in isolation for his price point

        5. Weak Become Heros
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          27 mins ago

          Would you rather start Mykolenko (sou) or Milenkovic (WHU) this week?

          1. La Roja
            • 12 Years
            20 mins ago

            Former

          2. Boberella
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Prob Myko

        6. how now brown cow
          • 10 Years
          26 mins ago

          Might have to wildcard this week, which I didn't want to, but team is looking poor. Should I pull the trigger and go Haaland-less?

          Current:

          Henderson Flekken
          Porro Gabriel* Konsa Milenkovic Barco*
          Salah Johnson Mbeumo Semenyo Soumare*
          Haaland Welbeck Solanke

          Proposed:

          Raya Henderson
          Saliba Van Dijk Lewis Ait-Nouri Harwood-Bellis
          Salah Saka Palmer Mbeumo Dibling
          Wood Cunha Jiminez

          1. La Roja
            • 12 Years
            4 mins ago

            I’d almost WC to your current team

            1. how now brown cow
              • 10 Years
              2 mins ago

              Really?

              Gabriel flagged
              Barco & Soumare nobodies
              Semenyo, Konsa & Welbeck tricky fixures.
              Porro & Solanke need moving on. I also think Johnson's streak is over.

        7. Defaid Daniel
          • 12 Years
          23 mins ago

          Solanke> Raul
          Jota> Cunha
          Dunk>ait nouri
          For -4?

          1. Studs Up
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            7 mins ago

            Solanke > Raul... yes
            Jota > Cunha?
            Dunk >ait nouri ...not sure for a hit

            1. Defaid Daniel
              • 12 Years
              just now

              Going to have to swap my 4.5 mid to a 4.5 striker to allow Jota to Cunha.

          2. Stimps
            • 11 Years
            just now

            Yeah do it, better in the long run

        8. Slurpy
          • 9 Years
          12 mins ago

          How is Gvardiol doing?

        9. Stuck in the Mudryk
          • 9 Years
          12 mins ago

          Appreciate any opinions on what to do here

          A: Semenyo Haaland > Salah Cunha
          B: Solanke > Cunha

          Flekken Fab
          Gab Lewis RAN Colwill Greaves
          Palmer Saka Mbuemo Semenyo Rogers
          Haaland Solanke Wood

          2FT 0.4ITB

        10. ZeBestee
          • 10 Years
          11 mins ago

          Son owners, are you keeping?

          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Ask that question again after 1pm presser

        11. Dynamic Duos
          • 11 Years
          9 mins ago

          Best defender upto 4.5m?

        12. Stimps
          • 11 Years
          9 mins ago

          Morning all, thoughts here? 0FT, Any moves would be for a hit

          Raya
          TAA RAN Davis
          Foden Palmer Mbuemo McNeil
          Haaland Raul Solanke

          Kepa Rogers Mykolenko Faes

          A) Solanke -> Cunha (let's me do Foden to Son captain next GW)
          B) Save (Haaland captain next GW)

        13. Sho-kun
          • 7 Years
          7 mins ago

          What to do with my team? Thinking Gabriel > RAN or just roll

          1FT, 1.3ITB

          Flekken
          Porro/Mykolenko/Lewis
          Palmer/Diaz/Mbeumo/ESR
          Haaland/Solanke/Wood

          Fabianski/Gabriel/Greaves/Winks

        14. Amartey Partey
          • 5 Years
          3 mins ago

          Any Diaz owners here starting him?

          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Every GW I would suggest selling him. Not sure he is worth the hassle competing with Gakpo available. Just look at mins in previous GWs

        15. Shark Team
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          Raul better underlying stats than Cunha but Cunha better fixtures.
          Also Wissa can haul anytime, so difficult decision...

          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Factor in Cunha/Wolves fixture difficult in those stats.

        16. Coaly
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          Gabriel or Gvardiol on WC?

