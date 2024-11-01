98
  1. Amartey Partey
    • 5 Years
    43 mins ago

    Pay up Pompey

  2. el polako
    • 7 Years
    42 mins ago

    Captain Tsubasa.

  3. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    41 mins ago

    When I was last on here about 4 weeks ago it was suggested that Salah wasn't worth the price and Diaz could cover and it was better to just go with Haaland.
    In that time Haaland has 1 goal and 3 blanks, and I assume has dominated the captaincy poll for those who got rid of Salah. Whereas Salah has had 3 double figure hauls and 3 times the points.
    So what are the opinions now?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      35 mins ago

      Diaz can't cover Salah

      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        34 mins ago

        This. Salah is now showing off as bonus magnet.

      2. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        33 mins ago

        I know. But that was the rhetoric at the time.

      3. ZeBestee
        • 10 Years
        31 mins ago

        Diaz cant cover Salah because of 1 main reason, Gakpo being around. But had Diaz had no competition, then Diaz is a very viable option to slightly civer Salah over the season imo

        1. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          28 mins ago

          But once you add in pens he gets ahead.

          1. ZeBestee
            • 10 Years
            just now

            Looking at the way Diaz is playing(+ Gakpo in all fairness), Pool have LW's who can get them 15+ goals in the PL if they are nailed. The fact that both arent nailed coz they compete with each other makes Salah a standout Pool option with no cover.

    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      35 mins ago

      Opinions change when the facts change

      Not owning Haaland is great for a differential captain on an off-day.

      I sold Saka for Salah last week so will see how that turns out over the next few.

      I'd like Saka back but probably need to ditch Watkins, have Wood up front too.

      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        32 mins ago

        Watkins a solid ditch for me. Bottom of the ticker over the next 4 and there are so many striker options now.

    3. ZeBestee
      • 10 Years
      34 mins ago

      Opinions will always vary, but Salah has shown he will be in the mix this season. Cant be ignored anymore. Haaland imo will contunue doing well but that 15+ M can go a long way in improving your team in a major way. Think of all those forwards doing well and having really good fix then add Palmer, Saka, Salah and Son into that team

      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        30 mins ago

        Yeah there are loads.
        Welbeck, Woods, Cunha, Jackson, Raul Strand Laursen…

    4. el polako
      • 7 Years
      33 mins ago

      Cover is a myth, anyone who played the game for longer than 6 months should understand it.

      It works to an extend with defenders\goalkeepers because they get collective CS points but other than that every player scores for himself.

      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        29 mins ago

        Good point on the defensive aspect of cover.

    5. Waylander
      • 8 Years
      29 mins ago

      Diaz can't cover Salah as we now know the roation with Gakpo is there. Haaland is a great pick and despite having worse stats Salah is getting far more bonus than expected when he scores goals so he is a viable captain choice.

      It's a risk to bet against Haaland but you get an extra almost 3 million to spend and at this time better fixtures for Salah.

    6. Deulofail
      • 8 Years
      15 mins ago

      Kovacic can cover Haaland

  4. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    40 mins ago

    I've not had Haaland all season and whilst I've had more green arrows than red since week 1 my rank is still shocking... making green arrows easier to come by.

    Palmer from gw1 was a good choice tho.

    1. Waylander
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Top 10 in the world half have Haalnd half have Salah. You can do well with either or poorly with either.

  5. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    39 mins ago

    Which free transfer would you do for the upside?
    A. DCL > Cunha
    B. Palmer > Salah [C]
    C. Greaves > RAN, bench Gabriel

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      32 mins ago

      A

      All.day long

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      31 mins ago

      C

    3. Sun God Nika
      • 4 Years
      25 mins ago

      a

  6. tim
    • 15 Years
    38 mins ago

    Transfer Saka back or give Foden one more week?

    Rogers Esr Palmer Salah Foden
    Haaland DCL

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      32 mins ago

      Foden

    2. ZeBestee
      • 10 Years
      32 mins ago

      Saka for free

    3. Sun God Nika
      • 4 Years
      25 mins ago

      Saka back

      1. Sun God Nika
        • 4 Years
        just now

        i want him back but i brought in palmer

        so very hard to justify getting rid

    4. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      I think you’re ignoring the source of the stench.

      1. Deulofail
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        The dead kitten hanging from the ceiling!

        1. Goro Majima
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Dead cat loitering?

  7. Stimps
    • 11 Years
    36 mins ago

    Who would you rather captain next GW?

    A) Haaland (Brighton away)
    B) Son (Ipswich home)

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      29 mins ago

      In isolation, Son has the better fixture for captaincy

    2. ZeBestee
      • 10 Years
      27 mins ago

      B

    3. Waylander
      • 8 Years
      25 mins ago

      B

    4. Sun God Nika
      • 4 Years
      24 mins ago

      b

      i prepared for bourmouth to fight againt injury riddled city with semen yo to punish me on the bench

    5. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      21 mins ago

      B. Even though I'm unsure if I want Son longer-term I'm considering buying just for that fixture before moving on to Saka. Could be a massacre with no RBs available for Ipswich

  8. Zack124
    • 2 Years
    30 mins ago

    Start Flekken or Fabianski?

    1. ZeBestee
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      Brentford will always concede goals, so Fabianski for that pen save once in a while.

      1. Zack124
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Thank you! That is what I was on, but not 100%.

  9. Kodap
    • 7 Years
    29 mins ago

    G2G this then chaps?

    Raya
    Konsa - Taa - Konate
    Johnson - Mbeumo - Palmer - ESR
    Cunha - Haaland - Raul

    Begovic - Rogers - Robinson - Johnson

    1. ZeBestee
      • 10 Years
      14 mins ago

      Yeah.

    2. Dutchy FPL
      • 1 Year
      13 mins ago

      Looks good

    3. Ser Davos
      • 9 Years
      12 mins ago

      looks good

    4. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      GTG

  10. Dutchy FPL
    • 1 Year
    27 mins ago

    How do you guys rate Garnacho? I like to see him play and see him as an exciting differential. Could have had two goals against West Ham. But is he a better option than ESR, McNeil, Semenyo, Kulusevski and even Mitoma, who are at comparable price points?

    1. ZeBestee
      • 10 Years
      just now

      He is an option for free as all those you mentioned arent necessarily getting you consistent points.

  11. Ser Davos
    • 9 Years
    26 mins ago

    Chris Wood availability?

    If he's a doubt then I'll opt for Raul or Cunha

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      18 mins ago

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/10/31/fpl-gameweek-10-live-team-news-mcneil-pedro-more-injury-updates

      1. Ser Davos
        • 9 Years
        just now

        sounds like he was involved in the open training session, cheers!

  12. Claudio555
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    26 mins ago

    Start Sanchez (mun) or Fabianski (nfo)?

    1. ZeBestee
      • 10 Years
      12 mins ago

      Fab

    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      fab, could very well end 0-0.

    3. Kepa's XI
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Have both as well and forgot Fab was an option. Yeah I'd start Fab cheers

  13. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    26 mins ago

    Good morning all!!

    Kindly start one form each section here…..

    A- DCL(Saints)
    Or
    B- Johnson(Villa)

    And

    1- Gabriel(Newcastle)
    Or
    2- Lewis(Bournemouth)

    Cheers everyone!!!

    1. ZeBestee
      • 10 Years
      18 mins ago

      A1

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      14 mins ago

      B1

    3. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      8 mins ago

      B1

  14. The Mighty Whites
    • 9 Years
    24 mins ago

    Would you do DCL to Cunha or give one last game against Southampton??

  15. hazza44
    • 12 Years
    23 mins ago

    Start Rogers (tot) or ESR (BRE) this week? Cheers

    1. Jumpers_for_goal_posts
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      In same position and starting ESR atm because he's at home

    2. Ninjaa
      • 13 Years
      4 mins ago

      Yeah same, I'm going ESR to give me mid of
      Salah Mbuemo Kulusevski ESR with Rogers 1st sub

    3. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      ESR

  16. Pornchef
      22 mins ago

      Start 2

      1. Madueke
      2. Rogers
      3. McNeill

      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        1 and 2

    • walkman666
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      20 mins ago

      Attention Mr Rupert the horse

      1. Deulofail
        • 8 Years
        17 mins ago

        Hello are you one of the famous trio of horse trainers along with Canterman999 and Gallopguy3:1?

        1. walkman666
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          8 mins ago

          lol. No, I’m seeing Mr horse pub’s sister perform on broadway in NYC this evening. Want to let him know.

          1. Deulofail
            • 8 Years
            7 mins ago

            Very nice! What is the show?

            1. walkman666
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              5 mins ago

              The Hills of California. You’re a (funny) frequent flyer here Deulo, let him know.

              1. Deulofail
                • 8 Years
                1 min ago

                The Hills of California is a play written by British playwright Jez Butterworth.

                Jez Butterworth? You butt he is!

                HOOORRRRRSIEEEEE!!!

                1. walkman666
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  just now

                  Wait, what! Rupert wrote the play I’m seeing?

    • Jullepuu
      • 5 Years
      18 mins ago

      Myko or Konsa to Ait nouri?

      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Konsa

    • Junks
      • 3 Years
      17 mins ago

      3FT 0.0ITB
      Hendo Vlad
      TAA Lewis Porro Greaves Johnson
      Palmer Diaz Bruno Rogers Bergvall
      Haaland Raul Watkins

      Im a bit stuck this week... Bruno is an obvious sub (why i still have him i don't know) Any advice with the above team? Still have WC but waiting till 12 i think. Thanks all and GL

      1. Haa-lala-land
        • 3 Years
        5 mins ago

        Ipswich, Leicester, new manager bounce. You're stuck with Bruno for a while yet I'm afraid.

        1. Junks
          • 3 Years
          3 mins ago

          Hahahah nooooooooooo!!! My faith better be returned!

    • BobB
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      17 mins ago

      For the next 6/7 games....Saka or Palmer?

      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        10 mins ago

        Think Palmer has a higher ceiling, but Saka delivers more consistent, toss a coin

      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Ideally both by GW12/13

    • RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      16 mins ago

      With this front 8 including Salah, is it still worth to go Haaland less to get Saka?

      Salah, Mbeumo, Palmer, Rogers (Dibling)
      Cunha, Haaland, Raul

      1.6 mill. in the bank

      1. trequartista
        • 9 Years
        8 mins ago

        No.

      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Depends on the moves

    • trequartista
      • 9 Years
      15 mins ago

      5 FT's

      Thinking -

      Diaz > Palmer
      Watkins > Cunha
      TAA > Konate (to get funds)

      GTG?

      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        6 mins ago

        Great moves

      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Not ideal selling TAA abd Watkins this GW

    • Ser Davos
      • 9 Years
      15 mins ago

      Pedro without a red flag...

      ...just as I transfer him out

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Yup back in training

        https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/10/31/fpl-gameweek-10-live-team-news-mcneil-pedro-more-injury-updates#brighton

    • Malkmus
      • 13 Years
      13 mins ago

      Anyone else capping Palmer? No Salah. Other options are - Haaland, Diaz, Raul.

      Ta!

    • sthelenslad92
      • 9 Years
      13 mins ago

      Which of these budget strikers would you go for?

      A) Wood
      B) Cunha

      Wood is the form player, but Cunha's fixtures are better mid/long-term.

      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        6 mins ago

        B

      2. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 3 Years
        5 mins ago

        B

      3. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        4 mins ago

        Cunha

    • Count of Monte Hristo
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      If I do go for Wood on free hit should I have a strong first sub in case he misses?

      Trent > Virgil or Bruno > Garnacho to enable 4.5 > Raul.

      Yes to one of these moves or just leave it?

      1. Deulofail
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Bust or broke. Don't go for him if it weakens your team elsewhere.

    • geo4
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      A - Mcneil,Solanke,Watkins > cunha(or wood), Wissa, Son (-4)
      B - Solanke > Cunha or Wood?
      Help!

    • R.C.
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Any update on Ross Stewart from Southampton?

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Presser today 1pm

    • Chrisaa87
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      Havertz or watkins out and for who? Cunha?

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        Keep

      2. La Roja
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Why would u want to sell them?

