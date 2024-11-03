Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa starts the day’s Gameweek 10 action.

Kick-off in north London is at 14:00 GMT.

Ange Postecoglou makes four changes to the side that lost at Crystal Palace last time out.

Son Heung-min returns having recovered from a thigh issue, while Radu Dragusin, Rodrigo Bentancur and Pape Sarr also come in.

Micky van de Ven is absent, as expected, through injury.

Yves Bissouma, James Maddison and Mikey Moore are the other players to drop out.

As for Aston Villa, they are unchanged from the 1-1 draw with Bournemouth.

It means Ollie Watkins and Morgan Rogers get the nod up front once again, with Jhon Duran having to settle for a place on the bench.

LINE-UPS

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Vicario, Porro, Romero, Dragusin, Udogie, Bentancur, Sarr, Johnson, Kulusevski, Son, Solanke

Subs: Forster, Davies, Gray, Bissouma, Bergvall, Maddison, Moore, Werner, Richarlison

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Pau, Digne, McGinn, Onana, Tielemans, Ramsey, Rogers, Watkins

Subs: Olsen, Maatsen, Carlos, Mings, Kamara, Philogene, Buendia, Bailey, Duran



