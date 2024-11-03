103
  1. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    37 mins ago

    Can I get a points check and players to go please?

    1. mookie
      • 11 Years
      36 mins ago

      11 and 6 🙁

      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        31 mins ago

        Jesus

    2. Dynamic Duos
      • 11 Years
      35 mins ago

      37 -4

      Sanchez, Palmer, Mbeumo, BJ, Rogers, Raul

    3. Kepa's XI
      • 14 Years
      35 mins ago

      22 And 4

    4. Bobby Digital
      • 7 Years
      34 mins ago

      47 Palmer Mbeumo Garnacho and Wissa to go

      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        30 mins ago

        That must be a pretty good score. Top 500k game week rank?

        1. Bobby Digital
          • 7 Years
          26 mins ago

          235k

          1. Rupert The Horse
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            25 mins ago

            Delicious.

    5. R.C.
      • 7 Years
      34 mins ago

      34

      Johnson, Garnacho, Palmer and Rogers to go

    6. HelmutCool
      • 2 Years
      33 mins ago

      40, 5 still to play

    7. Puntillimon
      • 9 Years
      33 mins ago

      43 with Palmer mbeumo and jackson to go

    8. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      33 mins ago

      30 + Watkins, Palmer, Mbeumo, Raúl & Smith-Rowe

      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        29 mins ago

        Should make tomorrow’s match entertaining.

        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 3 Years
          just now

          2 of the most fun teams to watch at the moment imo

    9. Ginkapo FPL
      • 13 Years
      32 mins ago

      92 with 8 to go

      1. Ginkapo FPL
        • 13 Years
        8 mins ago

        Bloody Pep meant I left Gvardiol on my bench

    10. Snoop Udogie Dogg
      • 4 Years
      31 mins ago

      137 with 8 still to play

    11. Tcheco
      • 7 Years
      26 mins ago

      10 points 7 left

      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        24 mins ago

        Big couple of games coming

    12. CoracAld2831
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      25 mins ago

      31 pts.

      B. Johnson today (Rogers on the bench.)

      Jimenez, ESR, Mbeumo & Flekken tomorrow (Valdi on the bench)

    13. MIGHTY JOE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      19 mins ago

      13 and five to go 🙂

    14. Pukki Party
      • 7 Years
      17 mins ago

      15-5 including Palmer C

    15. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
      • 8 Years
      12 mins ago

      34 (-4), with Palmer, Mbeumo & Solanke to go

      The (-4) involved getting rid of Haaland and bringing in Salah(c) and Cunha

      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        6 mins ago

        Love it!

    16. TheBiffas
      • 3 Years
      11 mins ago

      26 and 5 but no Palmer

    17. Jack Burton
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      10 mins ago

      37 and 5

    18. Amartey Partey
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      40 and 4

      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        5 mins ago

        Same

    19. Dazzler
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      5 mins ago

      37 and 4 to go (Palmer, Mbeumo, rogers, Raul)

    20. SAUCY SALAH
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      31 and 5 (Palmer, Bruno, Mbeumo, Robinson & Rogers)

    21. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      5 mins ago

      29 and 6. It's moving day!

    22. camarozz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      20 and 3 left. Johnson/Plamer/Mbeumo/Raul

  2. Randaxus
    • 3 Years
    35 mins ago

    I think the best differential captain options next week are Fernandes Leicester (H) and Cunha Southampton (H)

    1. Boss Hogg
      • 15 Years
      7 mins ago

      Solanke (Ipswich H)?

      1. HelmutCool
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        True differential

      2. Randaxus
        • 3 Years
        just now

        If you could try to shoot that might be useful.

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      No idea what his ownership is like now (I like to play without knowing as much as possible), but I think I'm getting Son basically just for captaincy next week. Think he'll do well against City too but not sure if I'll keep him longer than that

      1. Randaxus
        • 3 Years
        just now

        I will tell you for him it is 4.26% right now, that is a very good differential.

  3. The Mentaculus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 3 Years
    35 mins ago

    Anyone targeting Brighton players with their upcoming fixture swing? I guess Kadioglu probably won't continue OOP when Minteh/March are fit but will maybe drop back to RB? I think I have to finally change my mind about Welbeck as an FPL option too

    1. Eze Really?
      • 10 Years
      32 mins ago

      Welbeck, Wood, Ouch for me.

      1. Boss Hogg
        • 15 Years
        just now

        David May, but Welbeck, Wood.

    2. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      28 mins ago

      Had Welbeck most of the season and he’s not going anywhere.

      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 3 Years
        19 mins ago

        Kind of wish I'd shaken off my old perception of him earlier actually. Rotation with Raúl looks great if I decide to lose Watkins and pump all my funds into midfield

        1. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          4 mins ago

          Gotta consider Wissa too

  4. Boss Hogg
    • 15 Years
    35 mins ago

    Dragusin might be a decent 1 week punt for the Ipswich game?

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      1 CS out of the 10 games VDV missed last year, 18 GC

    2. HelmutCool
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      They cant keep a cs and think Dragusin is a cardmagnet

  5. Gentle_Turks
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    34 mins ago

    Chances of Maddison coming on at some point?

    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 11 Years
      33 mins ago

      100%

    2. Drizzle
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      32 mins ago

      I hope not as Semenyo awaits. So 1-pointer cameo guaranteed.

      Sorry Madders for destroying your Spurs career. Bought him and it fell apart that week.

    3. Eze Really?
      • 10 Years
      31 mins ago

      99% I guess. Unless he needs a rest

    4. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      27 mins ago

      Ery very high.

    5. Eze Really?
      • 10 Years
      26 mins ago

      Ange just said "I am sure Maddi will come on today" Sorry mate!

      1. Gentle_Turks
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Great (rival has Aina first sub).

    6. Kingy109
      • 3 Years
      10 mins ago

      On James Maddison dropping to the bench: "We have to put 11 out there, we have a great squad. Madders will come on today and I'm sure he will make an impact when he does."

      1. Gentle_Turks
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Great (rival has Aina first sub).

  6. FplmorelikeFml
      33 mins ago

      Any idea why Maddi has fallen out of favour with Ange? Getting less and less game time the past few weeks and now on the bench

      1. Ginkapo FPL
        • 13 Years
        8 mins ago

        Kulu is immense

      2. Hooky
        • 9 Years
        7 mins ago

        Kulusevski in great form playing centrally. Difficult to fit them both in as they're too open then.

      3. Boss Hogg
        • 15 Years
        6 mins ago

        Sarr coming on against West Ham gave them control in midfield. He played well against City in midweek too. No room for Maddison.

    • Nightcrawler
      • 5 Years
      31 mins ago

      Shd be a very open game with two high Def lines

    • R.C.
      • 7 Years
      30 mins ago

      Best 3 from these?

      1. Cunha
      2. Evanilson
      3. Wood
      4. Raul
      5. Wissa
      6. Welbeck
      7. Vardy

      1. Bobby Digital
        • 7 Years
        14 mins ago

        135

      2. HelmutCool
        • 2 Years
        13 mins ago

        In a vacuun 1, 3, 5

      3. g40steve
        • 6 Years
        13 mins ago

        136

      4. Boss Hogg
        • 15 Years
        12 mins ago

        135
        Then Wissa to Welbeck for the fixtures.

      5. Eze Really?
        • 10 Years
        10 mins ago

        Cunha Wissa Raul IMO

      6. Cruyff's Eleven
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Surely the Nottingham fairytale is about to be over and we can all go back to normal.

    • Drizzle
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      29 mins ago

      Add Maddison to the long list of my fpl disasters this season. For some reason it hurts more than DCL because it feels so random.

      I'm a relatively cautious player but every differential I've had has blanked and my only hauls have been highly owned players. Staring down the barrel of 4m.

      1. Cruyff's Eleven
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        I'm there dude.

        The only way is up - exciting!

    • AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      26 mins ago

      If you could have any goalkeeper on a wildcard, who would you opt for?

      1. Hooky
        • 9 Years
        9 mins ago

        Raya

        1. mookie
          • 11 Years
          2 mins ago

          +1

        2. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Not Martinez?

      2. F4L
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Pope

    • OverTinker
      • 6 Years
      24 mins ago

      0 goals and 1 assist so far for TAA - should I offload him?

      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        20 mins ago

        May as well keep for the next couple.

    • Tcheco
      • 7 Years
      24 mins ago

      I switched Wood to DCL in GW7. Really makes me question my decision making not just in FPL but life in general.

      1. Tcheco
        • 7 Years
        23 mins ago

        I had no pressing issues in my team & 3 free transfers. DCL was playing the late game that day and I wanted a player from that game just to make watching it more exciting.

        1. Tcheco
          • 7 Years
          6 mins ago

          Do not get me started on what I did with the other 3 transfers the week after that. I brought in Haaland at the expense of Salah.

      2. el polako
        • 7 Years
        21 mins ago

        Talk to someone.

        1. Tcheco
          • 7 Years
          20 mins ago

          That’s exactly what I’m doing. Need to get it out so I can move on

          1. Pumpkinhead
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Talk to someone *professional

      3. Cruyff's Eleven
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        20 mins ago

        Nobody in their right mind could have predicted Wood, Sels and Aina be this hot right now.

        Don't torture yourself mate.

        1. Tcheco
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          Fair enough we move

      4. HelmutCool
        • 2 Years
        20 mins ago

        I focus myself too much on fixturerun and not form. Was close to falling into DCL-trap.

      5. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        14 mins ago

        Damn that is tough. But no need to apply decisions in a silly online game to real life.

        1. Tcheco
          • 7 Years
          just now

          It was a joke :S

    • DannyDrinkVodka
      • 5 Years
      19 mins ago

      Why oh why didn’t I do the Foden>Son transfer?

    • Shark Team
      • 7 Years
      12 mins ago

      What a failure Brennan Johnson has been for me: 2 gws 2 blanks
      On the other side Mbeumo: 5 gws 5 goals

      I hope Brennan does something so I can captain him vs Ipswich

    • panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      7 mins ago

      Watkins to Wissa this week so I can do BJ to Saka next?

      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        3 mins ago

        Yes

    • Esraj
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      VdV looks like Gareth Bale.

      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        Just as quick.

    • FDMS All Starz
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      I have 2FTs currently going into GW11. If I was to play my WC now for gw11, will I have 2 or 3 FTs the week after in gw12?

      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        3 mins ago

        2

      2. Captain Mal
          3 mins ago

          2

        • TheBiffas
          • 3 Years
          2 mins ago

          2

      3. F4L
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        Porro redemption arc possibly now, should be on loads of set-pieces and more advanced in open play

        1. SAUCY SALAH
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          Hope not, sold him this week to Ait Nouri! Had him since GW1 and just one solitary return

      4. Bobby Digital
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        Thought Ange was supposed to get the best out of players like Solanke

      5. camarozz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        When did cunha get his bonus ???

        1. Bobby Digital
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Last night

      6. HelmutCool
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Spurs press high. Not much room out there

