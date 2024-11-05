Fantasy EFL: Gameweek 13 Scout Notes

Double Gameweek 13 is a rollercoaster of excitement so far, with goals galore, stunning strikes, unexpected results, and red cards in the Championship. Here, we’ve got our Scout Notes from the weekend’s Double Gameweek 13 action.

Below, we’ve outlined the most notable actions and points (and the lack thereof!) served up by the 12 games across the weekend.

Finally, a reminder that the Gameweek isn’t over. All but two of the 24 Championship sides will play across Tuesday and Wednesday evening. Alongside this, we’ll see four League One sides play on Tuesday also. To see all the fixtures, check out our updated fixture ticker [free Members access] so you never miss out!

CHAMPIONSHIP

Across the 12 matches where 34 goals were scored, we saw five away wins, four home wins, and three draws.

VAKOUN BAYO BELTER

Bayo (F), take a bow! The 27-year-old was unplayable on Saturday against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough and scored four goals in Watford’s 2-6 away win. Sam H called it… credit to him!

The Ivory Coast international wrote the headlines in Fantasy EFL with a 29-point haul (wow!), despite having 0% ownership. The talisman scored all four goals (+20) in the second half, and earned five additional points for the hat-trick performance, taking him to 25. As a result, he took four shots on target (+2) and secured a monster haul. As long as he starts against Swansea City (A), Bayo has the chance to make it 30+ points across Double Gameweek 13 and will firmly be on our ones-to-watch list in future weeks. With five goals and one assist (+3) in 12 appearances, Bayo’s ownership is likely to skyrocket when the Hornets host Oxford United in Gameweek 14.

Moreover, midfielders Giorgi Chakvetadze (M) and Pierre Dwomoh (M) had impressive performances in their recent match. Chakvetadze contributed significantly with two assists (+6), an interception (+2), and four key passes (+1), earning 12 Fantasy points for 0.8% of managers. Dwomoh also secured 12 points, primarily through his five interceptions (+10) playing in the middle of the park. This was Dwomoh’s first Championship appearance of the season, and his low ownership reflects his limited playing time so far.

Watford were awarded two penalties, and neither were taken by Edo Kayembe (M) – Watford’s highest-selected Fantasy EFL asset at 3.7% ownership. The first penalty was scored by Tom Ince (M), who returned eight points. Kayembe only returned two points for his owners… ouch!

OWLS RETURN

The Owls, despite the terrible home loss, did have two goals to cheer. Michael Smith (F) followed up his Gameweek 12 heroics with another nicely taken goal (+5) and finished the match with eight points. Substitute Pol Valentin (D) also scored in a 24-minute cameo (+7) and finished with eight points, but conceded three goals (-1) in that time also.

Can Watford pull off the impossible? After two games unbeaten, the Hornets travel to Swansea City on Tuesday, seeking their third away win of the season. Elsewhere, Sheffield Wednesday will be desperate to turn their fortunes around as they host Norwich City.

BLADES BEAT BLACKBURN AT EWOOD PARK

Sheffield United ensured they kept their ninth clean sheet in 13 matches under Chris Wilder, securing their eighth win of the season 0-2 away at Blackburn Rovers.

Harrison Burrows (M) stole the show in the lunchtime kick-off for the visitors, securing his first double-digit haul of the campaign. The left-back opened the scoring (+7) and made two interceptions (+4) and two key passes (+1). Harry Souttar (D) also secured nine points for helping preserve the clean sheet (+5) and made seven clearances (+2).

For the hosts, Lewis Travis (M) was solid despite the loss, securing eight points for three interceptions (+6), taking his Fantasy EFL total to 68 points.

Blackburn host Stoke City up next at Ewood Park, while Sheffield United continue their travels onto Ashton Gate Stadium, taking on Bristol City on Tuesday.

CLASSIC COVENTRY CITY

The Sky Blues kept up their superior form against Middlesbrough, following last year’s 1-3 win against them with another 0-3 away victory.

Bobby Thomas (D) has emerged as a top performer in Double Gameweek 13. The 23-year-old’s impressive 15-point haul, including a goal (+7), clean sheet (+5), and multiple defensive actions (+2), has significantly boosted his Fantasy EFL value. Equally, Josh Eccles (M) and Haji Wright (F) also caught our eye with 11-point returns to satisfy their backers. Eccles provided one assist (+3) and scored the third of the afternoon (+6), while Wright scored the second goal (+5) and provided an assist to Eccles (+3). He also made two key passes (+1).

Boro will be hoping to bounce back as they take on QPR (A) on Tuesday, while the Sky Blues face Derby County (H) on Wednesday.

DOMINANT LEEDS UNITED

Daniel Farke’s side extended their unbeaten run to eight matches after defeating Plymouth Argyle 3-0 at home. By half-time, the Whites found themselves three up and cruising to another three points.

Joël Piroe (F) was instrumental in Leeds’s victory, netting their second goal and providing the assist for the third. The 25-year-old forward’s impressive performance, which featured an assist (+3), his fifth goal of the season (+5) and two shots on target, earned him a valuable 11-point haul. Junior Firpo (D), Brenden Aaronson (M) and Dan James (M) all secured nine points. Aaronson and James got on the scoresheet (+6), while Firpo contributed defensively.

Leeds United will be hoping to extend their unbeaten run when they travel to The Den to face Millwall on Wednesday, while the Pilgrims will be hoping for a vital three points when they face Portsmouth (H).

SUNDERLAND SCRAPE A DRAW

The Black Cats extended their unbeaten run and avoided a defeat against QPR (A) despite being down to 10 men for the last 30 minutes, drawing 0-0.

Dennis Cirkin (D) has firmly established himself as the Fantasy EFL’s top scorer with 107 points, scoring nine in the Black Cats draw. He made five tackles and helped preserve the clean sheet. As did defensive team-mate Trai Hume (D), who made four clearances and two tackles. Jimmy Dunne (D) secured nine for the R’s and 0.1% of managers.

Jobe Bellingham’s (M) red card has dealt a blow to 14.9% of Fantasy managers, costing them -2 points and forcing them to lose out on points in midfield, with Double Gameweek 13 sides locked. Simon Moore (G) continued to deputise for the injured Anthony Patterson (G), earning valuable points for Fantasy managers with a clean sheet and three saves.

CARDIFF CAN’T STOP WINNING

The Bluebirds made it six games unbeaten under interim manager Omer Riza with a 2-1 over high-flying Norwich City (H).

Callum Robinson (F) and Callum O’Dowda (M) were the heroes, scoring in the 89th and 93rd minutes to win the game for the hosts. O’Dowda secured 13 points for providing the assist, winning goal, one interception and three key passes. Meanwhile, Robinson picked up eight points in just 28 minutes for scoring the equaliser, and securing assist points for the winner.

Despite Johannes Hoff Thorup’s side losing, Borja Sainz (F) continued his superior form. The Spaniard opened the scoring for 18.3% of Fantasy managers and took three shots on target, totalling eight points. That makes it 11 goals and two assists in 13 appearances. Outstanding!

Omer Riza’s side face off against Luton Town (A) next, while Norwich will be aiming to bounce back and secure their third away win of the season at Hillsborough against the Owls.

MILLWALL BRUISE BURNLEY’S TITLE CHARGE

Sunday’s Championship action didn’t disappoint, as Millwall defeated Burnley 1-0 and stopped the Clarets’ nine-match unbeaten run.

Millwall’s Jake Cooper (D) delivered a match-winning performance, scoring a crucial header to defeat high-flying Burnley. The 29-year-old defender’s contributions extended beyond the goal, as he made five crucial clearances and helped secure a clean sheet. Despite a yellow card, Cooper’s standout display could propel him to a 20-point haul this Gameweek. Casperre De Norre (M) was also fantastic for the Lions, making five interceptions and two key passes in a 13-point return for 0.3% of managers. Many expected George Saville (M) to return like De Norre, but only scored six points for two interceptions.

FPL managers were left wanting more after disappointing returns from Josh Brownhill (M) and James Trafford (G). Both players, with 17.5% and 10%, only returned two points.

The Lions host high-flying Leeds United up next, while Burnley aren’t doubling until Gameweek 14.



