Fantasy EFL Scout Squad: Double Gameweek 13

Double Gameweek 12 of Fantasy EFL wrapped up in style on Tuesday night, with 111 goals scored in 40 matches!

We now turn our attention to Double Gameweek 13, which sees all Championship sides double bar Burnley and West Bromwich Albion. Additionally, we’ll see two matches played in League One on Tuesday 5 November.

Therefore, our experts have focused on Championship players – and there’s plenty of variation in this Scout Squad.

INTRODUCING THE FANTASY EFL SCOUT SQUAD

Here, our resident EFL experts – Lewis, Sam H, Louis [FPLReactions] and Scott – get the chance to nominate a 12-man and four-team longlist for the upcoming Gameweek.

Our panel of experts share their Fantasy EFL picks. With no player prices or budgets to worry about, they’ve each selected:

Three Goalkeepers (GKs)

Three Defenders (Ds)

Three Midfielders (Ms)

Three Forwards (Fs)

Four Winning Teams

LEWIS P SCOTT W LOUIS R SAM H GK Lukas Jensen Michael Cooper Anthony Patterson* Illan Meslier GK Freddie Woodman Aynsley Pears Illan Meslier Seny Dieng GK Illan Meslier James Trafford Michael Cooper Anthony Patterson DEF Pascal Struijk Pascal Struijk Pascal Struijk Dimitrios Goutas DEF Perry Ng Dennis Cirkin Anel Ahmedhodzic Pascal Struijk DEF Dominic Hyam Luke Ayling Dennis Cirkin Dennis Cirkin MID Jobe Bellingham Alfie Doughty Romaine Mundle Luke O’Nein MID Brendan Aaronson Daniel James Brendan Aaronson Josh Brownhill MID Tyrhys Dolan Xavier Simons Giorgi Chakvetadze Edo Kayembe FWD Borja Sainz Borja Sainz Borja Sainz Borja Sainz FWD Callum Robinson Wilson Isidor Kieffer Moore Josh Maja FWD Haji Wright Wilfried Gnonto Wilfried Gnonto Wilfried Gnonto TEAM Leeds United Leeds United Sunderland Leeds United TEAM Blackburn Rovers Sunderland Leeds United Watford TEAM Coventry City Sheffield United Watford Sunderland TEAM Sunderland Hull City Oxford United Sheffield United

LEWIS SAID…

After a great Double Gameweek 12, I hope to keep the momentum going and maintain first place in a few of my mini-leagues!

GOALKEEPERS

In goal, I’m considering Millwall’s Lukas Jensen (G), Preston North End’s Freddie Woodman (G) and Leeds United’s Illan Meslier (G). Jensen has kept five clean sheets (+25) in 12 appearances for the Lions and has only conceded 12 goals. Totalling 57 points and only selected by 0.3%, the Dane stands out to me. In their last four matches, Neil Harris’ side have only conceded one goal, keeping three clean sheets in the process – two consecutive. With two home fixtures against Burnley and Leeds, I expect at least one clean sheet.

Woodman’s selection is based on fixtures solely. The Lilywhites host Bristol City and Sunderland in consecutive home fixtures – Paul Heckingbottom’s side have only conceded four goals at home so far this campaign.

Finally, Meslier is an obvious standout. With seven clean sheets in 12 appearances for the Whites and only conceding eight goals, the 24-year-old has ideal fixtures against Plymouth Argyle (H) and Millwall (A), who have only scored six goals combined in their previous three fixtures.

DEFENDERS

In defence, Leeds’ Pascal Struijk (D) is near-nailed for me. The Whites captain has scored 80 points and has scored twice this season (+14) already – once from the penalty spot. Averaging 6.7 points per game and with low ownership of only 2.8%, I expect him to return double digits across Double Gameweek 12.

Cardiff City are a club I want to target given their upturn in form, and following Perry Ng’s (D) suspension, Calum Chambers (D) makes the side. The defender has helped the Bluebirds to four clean sheets in 12 appearances, totalling 53 points. In their current five-match unbeaten run, he has 36 points!

Additionally, Blackburn Rovers look like a side to target, with two home matches against Sheffield United and Stoke City. Dominic Hyam (D) has made the squad. The 28-year-old has secured 64 points in 12 appearances, helping John Eustace’s side to five clean sheerts. He has also offered an attacking threat and has provided an assist.

MIDFIELDERS

In midfield, Brendan Aaronson (M) is also near-nailed like Struijk but again takes up a vital Leeds spot. The American international has three goals (+18) and one assist (+3) in 12 appearances, and the fixture against the Pilgrims is one to target. Wayne Rooney’s side have shipped 22 goal, and are yet to keep a clean sheet.

Moreover, Sunderland’s Jobe Bellingham (M) has been solid for the Black Cats, scoring two goals and providing one assist, as well as banking 10 interceptions, in 12 appearances. With QPR (A) and PNE (A) up next for Regis Le Bris’ side, who are unbeaten in five, I expect their run of form to continue.

Finally, based on fixtures, Blackburn’s Tyrhys Dolan (M) makes the squad. This may be a slightly biased pick, but I love watching Dolan. With two goals and two assists in 12 appearances, I expect him to contribute from an attacking perspective in either match. However, with a threat of rotation, he may not make the final side.

FORWARDS

The forwards I have selected are Borja Sainz (F), Callum Robinson (F) and Haji Wright (F).

Sainz has 10 goals and two assists in 12 matches for the Canaries and is the current leading scorer across the EFL. Averaging 7.8 points per match, the Spaniard is hard to ignore – although ownership may put me off.

Since Bulut’s sacking, Cardiff City have been sensational, and Robinson has been at the heart of the action. In six matches, the striker has three goals [four in 10] and has scored 41 points. I expect both games to be close, but if the Bluebirds are to win, Robison is likely to be involved.

Finally, as another rogue pick, Wright of Coventry makes the team – we all love a last-minute winner right? The American international has five goals in 12 games and has scored 49 points for his efforts. With Middlesbrough (A) and Derby (H) in Double Gameweek 12, I expect Wright to return. Notably, Wright scored two goals in two games against Boro last year.

CLUB PICKS

The four teams I have selected are Leeds United, Blackburn Rovers, Coventry City and Sunderland.

The Whites are near-nailed and will couple with my player selections, scoring 79 points so far. With 19 goals scored, seven clean sheets and eight conceded, Farke’s side haven’t blanked since Gameweek 6.

Equally, I’m confident Rovers will do well – they’re unbeaten at home, scoring 12 and conceding three. The Sky Blues are a rogue pick, but like Salford in Double Gameweek 12 – go big or go home! They’re unbeaten in two and did the double over Boro last season.

Sunderland are an obvious shout this week but feel more useful in future Gameweeks, given their two away matches.

SCOTT SAID…

GOALKEEPERS

The goalkeepers I have selected are Michael Cooper (G), Aynsley Pears (G) and James Trafford (G).

Cooper is selected due to Sheff Utd’s fantastic defence, who have conceded the second-lowest xG and the second-lowest goals, partnered up with the most clean sheets. With two decent fixtures away to Blackburn and Bristol City, I expect him to pick up at least another clean sheet.

Blackburn have been a surprise package so far this season, and have already managed to pick up five clean sheets. With their games against Sheff Utd and Stoke coming up, I expect more shut-outs to come, making Pears a viable shout.

As for Trafford, Burnley have been outstanding defensively this year and have conceded the least goals in the division. They also have five clean sheets in their last six games, and are playing two teams in Millwall and WBA – both sides are struggling for goals.

DEFENDERS

Pascal Struijk (D), Sunderland’s Dennis Cirkin (D) and Middlesbrough’s Luke Ayling (D) make the cut in defence.

Struijk has been fantastic for Leeds this season, already managing two goals. With him currently being on penalties, this should only increase. He also plays in a Leeds defence that has kept two clean sheets in their last three games.

Cirkin is the top-scoring EFL Fantasy player in the Championship this season, securing 98 points. He offers great attacking potential as well as excellent defensive data, allied with Sunderland’s good fixtures against QPR (A) and PNE (A).

Ayling is a rogue pick of the three, however, I believe he is a good option this week. This is due to his good fixtures against Coventry and QPR. He has managed five clean sheets so far.

MIDFIELDERS

Luton Town’s Alfie Doughty (M), Leeds’ Daniel James (M) and Hull’s Xavier Simons (M) are on board in midfield.

Although Doughty is suspended for their first match against WBA (H), his second fixture looks ideal – Cardiff City (H). He offers good attacking threat and defensive actions too.

The fixtures look great for James and the Whites – he has recently come back from an injury, but last season he managed 13 goals and seven assists in the league.

Finally, Simons has two goals in his last two games for Hull and with their outstanding fixtures against Portsmouth (H) and Oxford United (A), I could see him adding to this, making him again a really good differential pick this week.

FORWARDS

The forwards I have selected are Borja Sainz (F), Sunderland’s Wilson Isidor (F) and Leeds’ Wilfried Gnonto (F).

Sainz has been exceptional as of late, managing three goals in his last two games. He’s the best forward pick this week without question.

Coming off the back of a brilliant volleyed goal against Oxford in the last game, Isidor now has a goal tally of four. With games against QPR and PNE up next, I think this makes him a great option again this week.

The final forward I have selected is Gnonto. I feel it’s important to have a Leeds attacker this week with the fixtures and Gnonto has to be in the centre of that. It hasn’t quite worked for him in the last few games but we know his star qualities – he’s an easy pick this week.

CLUB PICKS

The four teams I have selected are Leeds, Sunderland, Sheffield United and Hull City.

Leeds for me have the standout fixtures this week.

The Black Cats are also a great shout due to their two away fixtures, allowing for maximum points, and the fact they are on a three-game winning run at the moment.

The Blades have been solid all season and again with two decent away fixtures, I think you can expect 10 points plus.

Finally, Hull are a good differential pick this week. This is due to their great fixtures against Portsmouth and Oxford. For me, they have the best double of any team. The question will be if they are good enough to maximise that. However regardless, I think they could be a shrewd pick this week.

LOUIS SAID…

CLUB PICKS

There isn’t much room for variance this week when it comes to team selections. Considering their data, QPR and Preston are two sides I would look to target – thus, top-of-the-league Sunderland are my first pick. Not far behind in terms of potential, I think Leeds could add to their seven-match unbeaten run. Joining them I also think both Watford and Oxford could do well this week. The former will be hoping to improve on their away record, whilst the latter has two home matches ahead.

GOALKEEPERS

Based on Sunderland’s seven clean sheets so far this season, it would be difficult to rule out goalkeeper Anthony Patterson (G) – providing he can overcome his recent injury and start that is.

Conceding just eight league goals this season makes Leeds another safe selection for clean sheets this week. To benefit from that, Illan Meslier (G) is my next pick.

My final goalkeeper pick is, of course Michael Cooper (G), who has claimed a huge eight clean sheets this campaign.

DEFENDERS

In defence, Sunderland’s Dennis Cirkin (D) immediately stands out. Cirkin also offers some attacking threat – managing a goal and assist (+10) already this season.

Joining him is Pascal Struijk (D), who recently scored against Sheffield United. The Leeds man looks assured for points whether that be via clean sheets or defensive/offensive actions.

Although tempted by Harry Souttar (D), I’m still drawn to Anel Ahmedhodzic (D). The Blades centre-back faces Blackburn and Bristol City next up, and with an assist against Luton recently, I’m hoping he can add to that, along with his other avenue to points.

MIDFIELDERS

Midfield feels quite scarce for options as usual.

Nonetheless, Sunderland have managed more goals than any other side this season so investing could be rewarding. To do this, I prefer Romaine Mundle (M), who is ever present in the front line.

Dominating for points amongst the Leeds midfield is Brendan Aaronson (M). Although not the most attacking of options, the American scored in a recent clash against Watford and also offers additional points via underlying attacking metrics.

Watford’s Giorgi Chakvetadze (M) could well have been Edo Kayembe (M), but the Georgian has been one of their best-performing players recently. Although short in terms of output, I think a Double Gameweek could see plenty of potential to see him back on the score sheet.

FORWARDS

In the forward line, I found it extremely difficult to avoid the in-form Borja Sainz (F), who has racked up a huge 10 goals and two assists in just 12 league matches.

Scoring the third-most goals thus far, Leeds have two great chances to add to that this week. Notching up one of the highest non-penalty expected goal involvements in the league is Wilfried Gnonto (F).

My final forward selection feels like a bit of a ‘punt’. But, Kieffer Moore (F) spearheads the Blades’ attack and goes into his double having scored in his latest match.

SAM SAID…

GOALKEEPERS

In between the sticks, I’m opting for Leeds’ Illan Meslier (G), Middlesbrough’s number one Seny Dieng (G) and Sunderland’s Anthony Patterson (G).

The most likely pick from these options will be Meslier who takes on Plymouth Argyle and Millwall in the upcoming Double Gameweek 12. In the last outing, the Whites number one managed to secure a clean sheet bonus (+5) with his side holding Bristol City to a goalless draw at Ashton Gate. He banked seven points in this one and is the standout.

DEFENDERS

My first defensive selection is Sunderland’s Dennis Cirkin (D). The Black Cats defender has returned a staggering 98 points so far in Fantasy EFL, which leaves him just one point short of first place in the overall player rankings.

Dimitrios Goutas (D) of Cardiff City is my second pick. He was one of the best performers across Double Gameweek 11, returning an excellent 22 points across his two matches. This was due to an abundance of defensive contributions, as well as his attacking prowess where he contributed an assist (+3) in their 2-0 win over Portsmouth.

Pascal Struijk (D) is also a clear favourite. With the Whites facing Plymouth Argyle and Millwall, I’m expecting at least one clean sheet (+5) return for the defender. His attacking threat also creates more of an incentive to back him, with the Dutchman on penalties.

MIDFIELDERS

The midfield trio this week is Sunderland’s Luke O’Nien (M), Burnley’s Josh Brownhill (M) and Watford’s Edo Kayembe (M).

The Black Cats midfielder has a remarkable chance to secure a considerable sum of points this week, with favourable fixtures for his side. He has accumulated an impressive 72 points in Fantasy EFL, with the majority of his points coming through his interceptions – he has 17 (+34) to his name this season. The midfielder also offers an attacking threat, with two goals (+12) and one assist (+3).

Brownhill offers a similar threat, with ten (+20) interceptions secured, but has also been crucial to their attack, scoring five goals (+30) and providing two assists (+6).

The differential selection of Kayembe comes after his excellent display when Watford managed to overcome a strong Blackburn Rovers side in Gameweek 12. With fixtures against Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea City up next for the Hornets, Kayembe could play a pivotal role. He is also on penalties, so an increased chance of extending his current goal tally of five (+30) is another factor as to why I am backing him.

FORWARDS

The three attacking picks this week are all Championship assets who feature twice in the upcoming Double Gameweek.

Norwich City’s Borja Sainz (F) is my first selection. The Spaniard is in prolific goal-scoring form and with favourable ties against Sheffield Wednesday and Cardiff City, he has a great chance to add more goals to his current double-digit tally of 10 (+50).

My second attacking pick is Josh Maja (F) in the hope that the talisman can regain some confidence and find re-find his form.

Finally, Leeds United’s Wilfried Gnonto (F) has secured two goals (+10) and four assists (+12) this season. Their fixtures are ideal, and targeting the Plymouth match-up was never in doubt.

CLUB PICKS

Leeds United are in excellent form in the Championship, unbeaten in seven matches and across the upcoming Double Gameweek, I would expect this form to continue. It would be a shock to see them drop points.

The same goes for Sunderland and Sheffield United, who have also been magnificent this season and both approach the upcoming Double Gameweek 12 full of confidence with 2-0 victories secured at home.

My final club pick is with Watford. This one may be slightly biased, but the Hornets have to turn their away form around at some point and this Double Gameweek provides them an excellent opportunity to do so. They face two sides who have struggled so far this season, Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea.



