Champions League November 5

UCL Fantasy Matchday 4: Ed’s team reveal, Limitless + players to buy

The 2024/25 UEFA Champions League (UCL) returns on Tuesday with Matchday 4 – and so does the competition’s official Fantasy game.

Here, Ed, another one of our resident European football doyens and a co-host of the official UCL Fantasy podcast, drops by to give us his team reveal, players to target and hypothetical Limitless draft.

You can get his weekly thoughts in more detail via a weekly UCL Fantasy newsletter.

After the weekend’s fixtures across Europe, I’m starting to gather my thoughts for Matchday 4.

CURRENT TEAM

 

1



The rest of this article below is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here

1

57 Comments
  Dutchy FPL
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 46 mins ago

    Cunha on the rise tonight? Can't miss a price change, but ideally I would wait for the European games..

    Open Controls
    KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      Wait

      Open Controls
    Manani
      • 13 Years
      26 mins ago

      i am waiting, will easily settle for S.Larsen as backup plan if am priced out

      Open Controls
  No Professionals
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    Flekken
    Lewis Milenkovic Ait-Nouri
    Salah(c) Palmer Mbeumo Semenyo Rogers
    Haaland Solanke

    Verbruggen Davis Konsa Chiwome
    1ft 0.1m

    Not a lot I can do with only 1ft and 0.1m, looks like a week to just take it on the chin?

    Open Controls
    Gazwaz80
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Captain Solanke?

      Open Controls
    HelmutCool
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Some players work into getting that team??? What are you so worried about?

      Open Controls
  camarozz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    This is my gw 8 wc team

    Raya

    Gab/Lewis/alt-Nori

    Saka/Palmer*/Mbeumo/
    Johnson

    Cunha/Haaland/Raul

    (Fab/Dibling/vdv*/
    Greaves*)

    3fts 0.3m itb

    Wat the hell would you do here ??

    Open Controls
    Haa-lala-land
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Greaves up to Hall I think

      Open Controls
    HelmutCool
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Haaland+dibling -> Salah+Isak
      One injured D to a playing one

      Open Controls
      camarozz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Yes have considered this tbf. And Isak could be a canny early move.

        Wat about the arsenal defensive duo? Have had Raya since gw 1

        Open Controls
    Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      56 mins ago

      Not much to do. Team is good.

      Roll. I'm looking to move to a team that's closer to yours. If Haaland blanks again, Johnson + Haaland > Salah + Watkins/Isak next week.

      Open Controls
  Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    It's come down to these two choices for me...

    A) Strand Larsen + Saka
    B) Cunha + Bruno

    Which combo would you go for?

    Open Controls
    Funkyav
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      A because Saka is so much better than Bruno

      Open Controls
      Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        The fixtures say that Bruno is better for the next few weeks is the problem. Saka has tough fixtures for the next few.

        Open Controls
        Funkyav
          • 15 Years
          1 hour, 10 mins ago

          its all about how much you think man utd have improved since ETH left

          and you also need to factor in he may change position once the new manager comes in

          Open Controls
        Gooner Kebab
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 10 mins ago

          Between the 2, i'd go A

          I dont trust Bruno and hopefully with Odegard back, Saka will benefit.

          Open Controls
    lilmessipran
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Think quite a few might say B but I still think A is superior... Utd atttackers being fed by Bruno just don't convince me at all.

      Open Controls
    camarozz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      A I'd say cam. No idea wats gonna happen with utd yet.

      Open Controls
    dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      I think bigger upside with B over next couple of weeks

      Open Controls
    camarozz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Any advice on the above Cam?

      Open Controls
    Black Knights
      • 12 Years
      9 mins ago

      A.

      Open Controls
  dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    With 3 free transfers, WC still to play and 0m in bank not sure what to do

    A Carry 4th transfer into 12 and WC with 4 frees going forward into 13
    B Carry 4th transfer into 12 and then switch Haaland Madueke Smith- Rowe Porro to Cunha Palmer Saka Ait-Nouri and save WC for later ( perhaps to get Haaland back in 18)
    C Go agressive this week with Haaland Madueke Smith - Rowe to Solanke Bruno Son and WC 12

    Raya
    Trent Gabriel Porro
    Salah (c) Mbeumo Smith- Rowe Madueke
    Haaland Wissa Wood

    Bentley Rogers Robinson B Johnson

    Open Controls
    CROWLEY NOT CRAWLEY
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Need to sell Ruben Dias (3 FT, 1.4 ITB) for some bench backup at defense. Here is where I am currently:

      Raya, Porro, Colwill, Konsa, Ruben*, Greaves*

      Teams to target (not in any order):
      1. Brighton
      2. Wolves
      3. United
      4. Bournemouth
      5. Newcastle

      Thoughts here on who to go to or best team to target?

      Open Controls
      CROWLEY NOT CRAWLEY
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        bad message, lol was going to reply.

        I like A - your team is in great shape right now. You can reset when fixtures change

        Open Controls
      dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Thanks, the 3 I would look at are Kerkez, Hall and Kadioglu

        Open Controls
        Haa-lala-land
          • 3 Years
          56 mins ago

          Don't forget Aina, he scored last week too.

          Open Controls
          dunas_dog
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            54 mins ago

            Agree but good fixtures running out-

            Open Controls
            JohnnyRev7
              • 14 Years
              35 mins ago

              Where does this narrative come from?

              They won at Anfield and drew at Stamford Bridge and the AMEX.

              Nuno's got a good thing going.

              Open Controls
              x.jim.x
                • 10 Years
                just now

                They scored 4 goals and conceded 3 across those 3 'hard' fixtures.
                They scored 7 goals and conceded 1 across their last 3 'easy' fixtures.

                Small samples obviously (and not sure why Brighton are in there), but it's not mental to expect points to drop off playing at the Emirates, Etihad and Old Trafford in a span of 2 weeks.

                Open Controls
  Haa-lala-land
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    I'd rather have Semenyo than Bruno

    Open Controls
  Hurnt
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Any help with next move please

    Raya
    Lewis VDB Gvardiol
    Mbuemo Palmer Maddison Johnson
    Solanke Haaland Cunha

    Vald Rogers Harwood Faes

    1ft 1.3m

    Looking at gw12 fixtures, it seems I need to prioritise a defender so eyeing up RAN for Lewis but the 4 yellow cards puts me off with no cover.

    Thoughts appreciated

    Open Controls
    Gooner Kebab
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Get a Utd defender 🙂

      Open Controls
      Hurnt
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Might be the best move for next 3 thanks

        Open Controls
    Mother Farke
        2 mins ago

        I'm pretty sure you won't need 3 Spurs attackers after this GW, so look towards shifting at least one...

        Open Controls
    Riverside Red
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Has everyone recovered from losing Flekken's 8pts in injury time last night?

      Open Controls
      Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        30 mins ago

        If by recovered you mean celebrating then no 😛

        Open Controls
      Nuka Girl
        • 8 Years
        14 mins ago

        I had him on the bench.
        Had the wrong choice gk 4 weeks in a row now. 19 on the bench, 8 in play.

        Open Controls
    Connor's Calling
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 hour,

      2 FT

      A) Haaland & Dibling -> Salah & Cunha/Wood

      B) Roll for 3FT post intl break

      Open Controls
    5. RICICLE
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      A rumour circulating on Twitter that Palmer is gonna be out for 3 damn weeks! Well I hope it is just that……a rumour….

      Open Controls
      1. Eze Really?
        • 10 Years
        49 mins ago

        Purely rumour atm

        Open Controls
        1. RICICLE
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          Yeah I agree, surely we’d of had some mild picture already if it looked worse than it was.

          Open Controls
      2. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        46 mins ago

        3 weeks is 1 game because of the Intl Break.

        Also, yeah just a rumor. I'd be happy to bench if he's out.

        Open Controls
        1. RICICLE
          • 2 Years
          34 mins ago

          Absolutely, and same I’m happy just benching, zero need to get rid, it will just be rumour anyway, didn’t even look that bad

          Open Controls
          1. HelmutCool
            • 2 Years
            29 mins ago

            Hoping the rumour picks up. Getting him gw12 wildcard in doubt or not.
            Might get a price drop outta it.

            Open Controls
            1. RICICLE
              • 2 Years
              25 mins ago

              For sure, he’s a great pick doubt or not bud 🙂

              Open Controls
            2. Count Olaf
                25 mins ago

                Come on, that's horrible...

                Open Controls
                1. HelmutCool
                  • 2 Years
                  10 mins ago

                  Dont want him injured, just dont mind the rumour

                  Open Controls
                  1. Count Olaf
                      just now

                      Yeah, that makes sense, but it's hard to maintain such a rumour without glimpses of truth in it.
                      Anyway, it's not a big deal, hopefully he is alright.

                      Open Controls
                  2. x.jim.x
                    • 10 Years
                    just now

                    He got kicked, not shot.

                    Open Controls
        2. Nuka Girl
          • 8 Years
          40 mins ago

          Feel like Luis Diaz has to go:
          A) Fernandes
          B) Odegaard
          C) De Bruyne
          D) wait a week for funds to Saka

          Open Controls
          1. Count Olaf
              just now

              B and C are unnecesarily risky.
              Bruno is also risky, but a more reasonable one and has high potential.
              Saka is the safest choice, that's what I'd probably do.

              Open Controls
          2. pedrofroes79
            • 11 Years
            33 mins ago

            Vini Jr or Harry Kane, for this MD?

            Open Controls
          3. Colonel Shoe 肝池
            • 13 Years
            12 mins ago

            A. Lewis and son
            Or
            B. Gvar and McNeil?

            Open Controls
            1. Count Olaf
                just now

                A is way more expensive, how will you use that money if you choose B ?

                Open Controls
            2. Haa-lala-land
              • 3 Years
              7 mins ago

              Mbuembo to Bowen booked in for GW14

              Open Controls
              1. Drizzle
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                5 mins ago

                Think that may be my Saka entry point, so to speak

                Open Controls
            3. RedLightning
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 14 Years
              just now

              New Community Article:
              https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/11/05/ffs-mini-leagues-and-community-competitions-gameweek-10

              The latest news from Last Man Standing, the Head-to-Head contests and many community mini-leagues, including this season’s first appearance for FPL Vets 2006 or before.

              Open Controls

