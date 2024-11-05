FFS Mini-Leagues and Community Competitions – Gameweek 10

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions round-up after Gameweek 10, another low-scoring one.

We report on the latest news from Last Man Standing, the Head-to-Head contests and many community mini-leagues, including this season’s first appearance for FPL Vets 2006 or before.

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Hurtta Saksipotku is the new leader of our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (code n6lb8d), and is now 93rd in the current world rankings. He also leads the Hall of Shame Tourney.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

Aiman DPZ is the new name on top of our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league and has risen to 316th overall.

This is open to anyone with an FFS account, the league code being visible in the SCOUT LEAGUES widget on the signed-in FFS Home Page.

LAST MAN STANDING

The safety score for Gameweek 10 in TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition (LMS, code 69toy6) was 33 after hits, with 81 teams to be removed.

It means that 970 are going through to Gameweek 11. To help cover each weekend, LiveFPL’s leaderboard will show its current live statistics. New entrants must have passed all the previous safety scores after hits.

The highest Gameweek scorer is Benedikt Bjarnason, despite leaving Morgan Rogers (£m) on the bench. He bagged double-digit hauls from Dominic Solanke (£m), Leif Davis (£m) and Bruno Fernandes (£m). Previous campaigns have brought two top 4k finishes.

HEAD-TO-HEAD COMMUNITY MINI-LEAGUES

Dave Dolman (Derby Dreamers) leads for a third week in League 1 of MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues but Liam McAllister is now level with him on points.

Andy Whiteley, Turtle Bear and Hiroyuki Mori in League 6 have all won their first ten matches, just like five managers in League 8, five in League 9 and one in League 10. Andy has now risen to 820th overall.

MODS & CONS

It’s a fifth successive week in front for George Gavin in the FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league.

FFSCOUT FAMILY

Haythem IlBanney leads for a second week in the FFScout Family mini-league.

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

Meanwhile, Nigel Bolton (Notlob Legin) has reached the summit of my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (code wsmh56) and is up to 1,155th overall. He came 7,993rd in 2016/17.

This league is for teams with at least one previous finish inside the top 10,000.

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

Alex Lau (_Freddo) leads for a third consecutive week and fourth time this season in my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (code etcj6p) and sits 3,395th worldwide. He was 118th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame after its Gameweek 9 update.

This league is for teams with at least two previous finishes inside the top 10,000.

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

Chris Costa remains ahead for a second week in PDM’s Top 1k Any season mini-league (code xv5ui7) and is 686th overall.

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

John Stables leads for a third week in a row and fourth time this season in Chaballer’s Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league (code 7eqmvk).

TOP 100 ANY SEASON

Michael Day is the new number one in Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (code wzpv0i). He came 85th in 2009/10 and 116th in 2014/15, with three more top 9k finishes in between.

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

2019/20 FPL Champion Joshua Bull is now joint leader with 2009/10 FPL Champion Jon Reeson in Simon March’s FPL Champions League.

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

Abinav C sets the pace for a third week in Chaballer’s Hall of Fame Top 1k mini-league (code t5x9cf), placing 5,899th overall. He is 7th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame and 77th in our FFS Career Hall of Fame.

This league is only for teams in the top thousand of the Career Hall of Fame.

FPL VETS

Elsewhere, Ben Phippen has played his Wildcard and taken the lead in Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league (code whhxb3).

This league is only for teams whose FPL record goes back to the 2006/07 season.

OPENING DAY LEAGUE

Charles Richter is back up to first place in my Opening Day League, having previously led after Gameweek 4. He has risen to 2,407th overall and is 641st in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

THE NEXT GREAT AND GOOD

He is also the new leader of Greyhead’s The Next Great and Good mini-league (code z88dz6).

BEAT THE FFSCOUT/PFT XI

Richard Scharde is the new pace-setter of the Beat the FFScout/PFT XI mini-league and has risen to 990th overall. However, the Scout community team (Scout PFT) remains low, down in 190th place.

HALL OF SHAME TOURNEY

Finally, Hurtta Saksipotku leads for the fifth successive Gameweek and sixth time this season in The Knights Template’s Hall of Shame Tourney (code 7rjngs).

GET INVOLVED

To join a featured mini-league for which you are eligible, just enter the league code in the 'Join Invitational League and Cup' section on the FPL site.

