Champions League November 5

UCL Fantasy Matchday 4 team reveal: Guirassy or Kane in?

The 2024/25 UEFA Champions League (UCL) campaign returns today – and so does the competition’s official Fantasy game.

Here, our resident European football expert Louis/FPL Reactions – who co-hosts the official UCL Fantasy podcast – gives us his Matchday 4 team reveal.

CURRENT TEAM

This is my current team set-up. Before going into it, it may be better to explain my long-term plans. I’m still very much open in terms of chip strategy and hold both the Wildcard and Limitless. I have got my eyes on Wildcarding before Matchday 6, which would mean that any transfers I use between now and then will be focused on Matchdays 4 and 5.

The main reason I’m more keen on Matchday 6 is because of the swings around that time. Teams like Bayern, Milan, Arsenal, Stuttgart, Celtic and Liverpool all have good fixtures from Matchday 6 onwards, and a mixture of all of those teams could mean a very balanced squad. In that same period, teams like Manchester City, Dortmund, Barcelona, Aston Villa, Atalanta, Juventus and Leverkusen all become a lot more questionable in regards to the schedule.

So with the above in mind, I would be looking to make mass changes around that time, which would warrant a Wildcard.

GOALKEEPERS

In terms of my current squad, I’m mostly happy with it, but am still considering changes. Between the sticks, I have Michele Di Gregorio (€4.4m) who returns after his recent ban. If he doesn’t deliver, then I’ll try my luck with Salzburg’s Janis Blaswich (€4.4m) who only starts because Alexander Schlager picked up a red card in Matchday 3. Blaswich probably won’t start in Matchday 5 but I’m not too fussed.

DEFENDERS

In defence, Emre Can (€5.2m) should start due to key injuries at the back. He is joined by Rico Lewis (€4.7m), who should start after his recent league rest. Alejandro Grimaldo (€5.6m) is a ‘keep’ regardless of his upcoming fixture against Liverpool. As for Pau Cubarsi (€4.5m), Barcelona are one of few teams I think could keep a clean sheet this week, so having Barcelona defensive coverage will be important. Completing the backline is Theo Hernandez (€5.5m), whose fixture isn’t ideal this week, but after his meeting with Real Madrid, he has some lovely fixtures.

MIDFIELDERS

I’m also quite happy with most of the midfield. Mohamed Salah (€10m), Florian Wirtz (€7.7m) and Raphinha (€7.5m) are all in relentless form and are players I want long term. Lamine Yamal (€7.5m) needs to start picking up better form for Barcelona soon, as he has been lacking as of late. But, this could happen at any moment, so selling him could end up being a massive mistake. My biggest issue in midfield is Salzburg’s Oscar Gloukh (€6m). Salzburg have been woeful so far and that has had a terrible impact on Gloukh. He does face a Feyenoord side who are riddled with injuries though and part of me still believes we could see something from him.

FORWARDS

The forward line is probably where I want to make most of my changes. Although out of form, or at least domestically, coming off Erling Haaland (€11m) could be hugely damaging if he decides to go off in the next round. I still think, even with better options on paper available, he could outscore any of them this week. The Norwegian is a player who scores braces and hat-tricks for fun, so missing any of that could end your season. Although cheap, Mateo Retegui (€5.4m) isn’t a player I want long-term but I don’t think a home fixture against Atalanta and an away game against Young Boys is that bad. I also think Victor Gykoeres (€7.6m) could score against Manchester City this week but do I think he could get multiple attacking returns? No, I don’t. So with that in mind, he could well be on the chopping block.

TRANSFERS PLANS

The best UEFA Champions League Fantasy players for Matchday 3 1

  1. dansmith1985
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    Havertz to Solanke a good 1 week punt?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Depends how robust the rest of your team is to use 2FTs on the Havertz FWD spot. Also if you have plans to WC12 may impact this decision but rolling transfers after WC/FH reduces the dead-end appeal.

      Odegaard expected back this GW should improve Arsenal attack. He has been out for a while so maybe expect 1-2 sub cameos over the next 2 before IB

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        29 mins ago

        Including midweek UCL for Odegaard*

        Open Controls
    2. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Definitely, IMO.

      Open Controls
  2. camarozz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    Even tho I have 3 arsenal players facing Chelsea and Palmers flag think il limp on this wk and have 4 fts over break. Maybe even get Salah in.

    Good idea ?

    Open Controls
    1. HelmutCool
      • 2 Years
      42 mins ago

      Why not. You would want them 3 arsenal and palmer in gw12 either way.

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      33 mins ago

      Sure, it's not ideal but I don't see the need to move away from those assets just because of this fixture UNLESS you plan to go without them for more than 2-3 GWs. You'll likely want Arsenal/Chelsea players from 12/13 onwards anyway

      Open Controls
    3. Waylander
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Arsenal are not performing. Time to ship some.

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Odegaard is back soon though? Surely this will have a position impact?

        Open Controls
  3. Shark Team
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Which one is the better duo to have in gws 12-15
    A) Bruno Watkins
    B) Salah Cunha

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      57 mins ago

      Depends how many times you plan to Salah (c) in option B vs alternative captaincy in A

      Open Controls
      1. Shark Team
        • 7 Years
        6 mins ago

        In A i will captain Bruno in 13(EVE) only

        In B I will captain Salah in 12(sou) only

        Captain will be Palmer in the rest

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          2 mins ago

          Probably lean towards B due to Amorim uncertainty

          Open Controls
    2. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      B

      Open Controls
  4. Warby84
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Raya (Fab)
    Robinson Trent Gabriel (Lewis Faes)
    Fernandes Salah (c) Palmer Mbeumo (Rogers)
    Wissa Solanke Cunha

    How does this look for next GW?

    Open Controls
    1. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Looks great.

      Open Controls
  5. Saka White Rice
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    This will be my team in GW12 it doesn't need a WC right?

    Henderson
    Gvardiol Gabriel Robinson (vandberg barco)
    Palmer Mbeumo Rogers ESR (Johnson)
    Haaland Isak Cunha

    I feel like its not worth a WC just to fit Salah in

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      33 mins ago

      Suggest drafting your ideal WC12 team and compare to your current team to see the differences

      Open Controls
      1. Saka White Rice
        • 10 Years
        19 mins ago

        This would be my WC12 team

        Sanchez
        Gabriel Konate RAN (vandberg 4.0)
        Salah Palmer Saka Mbeumo Rogers
        Cunha Isak (Welbeck)

        So not sure if Konate RAN Salah Saka is much better than Gvardiol Robinson ESR Haaland

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          8 mins ago

          Certainly a step up with 2 premiums vs 1

          Open Controls
          1. Saka White Rice
            • 10 Years
            6 mins ago

            yeah I'm just not sure Saka vs NFO is an easy fixture

            Open Controls
            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 5 Years
              just now

              Talking long term but yeah Saka can probably wait until 13 with FTs

              Open Controls
  6. kellamergh
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Any suggestions for a one week punt?
    I'm wildcarding in GW12.

    Raya
    Porro Ait-Nouri Lewis
    Rogers Son Johnson Mbeumo Palmer
    Wood Haaland

    Valdimarsson Robinson Pedro Harwood

    1ft
    1.6m itb

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      24 mins ago

      Already have triple Spurs, just roll FT since you can carry FTs after WC/FH

      Open Controls
    2. FourLokoLeipzig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      22 mins ago

      Easy roll

      Open Controls
    3. tbos83
      • 3 Years
      22 mins ago

      Possibly Rogers > Semenyo

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        5 mins ago

        I don't mind this move for this GW but depends on your PP and SP on Rogers and if you plan to have him on WC12

        Open Controls
        1. kellamergh
          • 5 Years
          just now

          PP is 5m
          SP is 5.2m

          Open Controls
    4. kellamergh
      • 5 Years
      16 mins ago

      Cheers, guys

      Open Controls
    5. Waylander
      • 8 Years
      15 mins ago

      Take out one of your difficult fixture players that you dont have value tired up in or dont want on wildcard and punt on good fixtures

      Open Controls
      1. kellamergh
        • 5 Years
        11 mins ago

        I've just seen reports that Palmer has been ruled out for 3 weeks, so that could be where I go.

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          5 mins ago

          Not seeing this from any reputable journalist. However, no smoke with fire...

          Open Controls
        2. Waylander
          • 8 Years
          3 mins ago

          Where have you seen that?

          Open Controls
  7. Stimps
    • 11 Years
    47 mins ago

    A) Foden, Semenyo
    B) Bruno, McNeil

    Open Controls
    1. TeddiPonza
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      35 mins ago

      Bruno and Semenyo

      Open Controls
      1. The Iceman
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        ^ this

        Open Controls
  8. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    45 mins ago

    Man United options:

    Man United next 3 GWs involve 2 promoted teams so understandable folks are looking into them.

    Nistelrooy will take charge of the next 2 games including Europa League before Amorim takes over during IB.

    I think there are 2 ways to look at this.

    1. Uncertainty with Amorim starters in his likely 343 setup. Also there are non-United players to target with more certainty.

    2. An opportunity with some folks not keen to go there and Amorim may only do minor tweaks to the current setup and gradually make changes.

    Open Controls
    1. Waylander
      • 8 Years
      16 mins ago

      Bruno worth a punt

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        11 mins ago

        He won't be playing as a 10 in Amorim 343 setup so either RWF of the 3 or in the centre as one of the 2

        Open Controls
        1. Waylander
          • 8 Years
          9 mins ago

          All those positions sound good

          Open Controls
          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 5 Years
            1 min ago

            Potentially yeah - WBs providing the width and Bruno plays as inside forward or the CM supporting the forwards

            Open Controls
    2. Haa-lala-land
      • 3 Years
      11 mins ago

      Vardy and Delap are good punts then

      Open Controls
  9. TeddiPonza
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    41 mins ago

    Current team:

    Flekken (Fabianski)
    TAA Gabriel RLewis (Myko Greaves)
    Palmer Son Mbeumo Semenyo Rogers
    Haaland Raul (DCL)

    2FT, 0m in bank and rank 4m 🙁 best option?

    A. Roll and captain Son
    B. Haaland and Semenyo to Salah (c) and Isak.
    C. TAA and Son to Van den Berg and Salah (c)
    D. TAA, Son and DCL to Hall, Salah (c) and Larsen for -4

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. TeddiPonza
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      30 mins ago

      Option B is with Solanke, not Isak.

      Open Controls
    2. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      just now

      B could easily backfire. A or C, IMO.

      Open Controls
  10. the dom 1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    36 mins ago

    Havertz > ???

    a. Solanke (have Johnson)
    b. Cunha
    c. Wood

    Think its time for Havertz to go 🙁

    Open Controls
    1. OneTeamInBristol
      • 1 Year
      23 mins ago

      Cunha

      Open Controls
    2. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      This week only - Solanke. Mid to long term - Cunha.

      Open Controls
      1. the dom 1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Mid to long term 🙂

        Open Controls
  11. OneTeamInBristol
    • 1 Year
    30 mins ago

    0.9itb and 2ft

    Raya
    Gabriel Lewis RAN
    Salah Palmer Mbuemo Semenyo Son
    Cunha Isak

    Subs: Fab, Pinnock, Greaves, DCL

    Any suggestions?

    Open Controls
    1. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Looks good to roll.

      Open Controls
  12. FDMS All Starz
    • 9 Years
    27 mins ago

    Thoughts on this WC team from GW12 onwards?

    Henderson
    Hall AitNouri Kadioglu
    Palmer Saka Mbuemo Salah
    Isak Watkins Cunha

    Fabianski Semenyo Kerkez VDB

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 11 Years
      15 mins ago

      Where is Haaland?

      Open Controls
      1. Botman and Robben
        • 8 Years
        12 mins ago

        In City practice looking to get a 2 pointer in GW11.

        Open Controls
      2. FDMS All Starz
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Spreading that cash in different attackers in hope to outscore a combo with him

        Open Controls
    2. chilli con kone
      • 11 Years
      10 mins ago

      I personally hate the defence it’s full of potential rotation risks if any of them dip in form. Downgrade Watkins and invest a bit more at the back

      Open Controls
      1. FDMS All Starz
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Could go with this instead :

        Anderson/RAN/Aina/Mykolenko/Okoli

        Open Controls
    3. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      I like it but I would probably get at least one premium in defence to allow for some flexibility.

      Open Controls
      1. FDMS All Starz
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Who would you downgrade first?
        Watkins with (Cry H, Sou H, Bre H) in the next 3/4 from gw12 is hard to ignore surely?

        Open Controls
  13. TeddiPonza
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    12 mins ago

    Current team:

    Flekken (Fabianski)
    TAA Gabriel RLewis (Myko Greaves)
    Palmer Son Mbeumo Semenyo Rogers
    Haaland Raul (DCL)

    2FT, 0m in bank and rank 4m

    Open Controls
    1. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Looks like an easy save this week.

      Open Controls
  14. MarkyMarkL
    • 2 Years
    10 mins ago

    Palmer out for three weeks apparently...

    Open Controls
    1. Drizzle
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      I beg your pardon?

      Open Controls
    2. mookie
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      Source?

      Open Controls
      1. MarkyMarkL
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        People on Twitter have tagged Matt Law from the Telegraph but there's nothing on his page so might be a false alarm, not sure...

        Open Controls
    3. Eze Really?
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      Source?

      Open Controls
      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        The Nile

        
    4. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Guys, this is NOT confirmed. It's just some nonsense floating about on Twitter with Matt Law being falsely quoted.

      Open Controls
      1. MarkyMarkL
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Ah there we go... Thanks for clarifying

        Open Controls
  15. Drizzle
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    9 mins ago

    Main dilemma this week - Maddison to Bruno?

    I'd defo keep Madders if I was 80%+ he starts, but I'm not. Think it's more like 50/60%. Bruno guaranteed 90 with 3 delectable fixtures after which he becomes Saka.

    Yes or no?

    Open Controls
    1. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      You're asking for trouble if Maddison starts, but it should at least pay off afterwards.

      Open Controls
    2. iFash@FPL
        1 min ago

        Do it!

        Open Controls
    3. The Mighty Whites
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      2FT, 0.9 ITB, thoughts?

      Flekken / Valdimarsson
      TAA / Gabriel / Ait-Nouri - Greaves - Bednarek
      Palmer - Diaz - Mbuemo - Semenyo - Rogers
      Haaland - Solanke - DCL

      Open Controls
      1. The Iceman
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        DCL > Cunha and save the other transfer.

        Open Controls
    4. mookie
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      Went to youtube to watch me some content and there's nothing there. Still early or they have no clue what next?
      Will it be the one win in 20 with zero clean sheets Wolves serenade again this week, or do we get something new?

      Open Controls
      1. iFash@FPL
          2 mins ago

          Man U attackers will be the new darlings from this week.
          The best things since sliced bread. 😉

          Open Controls

