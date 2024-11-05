UCL Fantasy Matchday 4 team reveal: Guirassy or Kane in?

The 2024/25 UEFA Champions League (UCL) campaign returns today – and so does the competition’s official Fantasy game.

Here, our resident European football expert Louis/FPL Reactions – who co-hosts the official UCL Fantasy podcast – gives us his Matchday 4 team reveal.

CURRENT TEAM

This is my current team set-up. Before going into it, it may be better to explain my long-term plans. I’m still very much open in terms of chip strategy and hold both the Wildcard and Limitless. I have got my eyes on Wildcarding before Matchday 6, which would mean that any transfers I use between now and then will be focused on Matchdays 4 and 5.

The main reason I’m more keen on Matchday 6 is because of the swings around that time. Teams like Bayern, Milan, Arsenal, Stuttgart, Celtic and Liverpool all have good fixtures from Matchday 6 onwards, and a mixture of all of those teams could mean a very balanced squad. In that same period, teams like Manchester City, Dortmund, Barcelona, Aston Villa, Atalanta, Juventus and Leverkusen all become a lot more questionable in regards to the schedule.

So with the above in mind, I would be looking to make mass changes around that time, which would warrant a Wildcard.

GOALKEEPERS

In terms of my current squad, I’m mostly happy with it, but am still considering changes. Between the sticks, I have Michele Di Gregorio (€4.4m) who returns after his recent ban. If he doesn’t deliver, then I’ll try my luck with Salzburg’s Janis Blaswich (€4.4m) who only starts because Alexander Schlager picked up a red card in Matchday 3. Blaswich probably won’t start in Matchday 5 but I’m not too fussed.

DEFENDERS

In defence, Emre Can (€5.2m) should start due to key injuries at the back. He is joined by Rico Lewis (€4.7m), who should start after his recent league rest. Alejandro Grimaldo (€5.6m) is a ‘keep’ regardless of his upcoming fixture against Liverpool. As for Pau Cubarsi (€4.5m), Barcelona are one of few teams I think could keep a clean sheet this week, so having Barcelona defensive coverage will be important. Completing the backline is Theo Hernandez (€5.5m), whose fixture isn’t ideal this week, but after his meeting with Real Madrid, he has some lovely fixtures.

MIDFIELDERS

I’m also quite happy with most of the midfield. Mohamed Salah (€10m), Florian Wirtz (€7.7m) and Raphinha (€7.5m) are all in relentless form and are players I want long term. Lamine Yamal (€7.5m) needs to start picking up better form for Barcelona soon, as he has been lacking as of late. But, this could happen at any moment, so selling him could end up being a massive mistake. My biggest issue in midfield is Salzburg’s Oscar Gloukh (€6m). Salzburg have been woeful so far and that has had a terrible impact on Gloukh. He does face a Feyenoord side who are riddled with injuries though and part of me still believes we could see something from him.

FORWARDS

The forward line is probably where I want to make most of my changes. Although out of form, or at least domestically, coming off Erling Haaland (€11m) could be hugely damaging if he decides to go off in the next round. I still think, even with better options on paper available, he could outscore any of them this week. The Norwegian is a player who scores braces and hat-tricks for fun, so missing any of that could end your season. Although cheap, Mateo Retegui (€5.4m) isn’t a player I want long-term but I don’t think a home fixture against Atalanta and an away game against Young Boys is that bad. I also think Victor Gykoeres (€7.6m) could score against Manchester City this week but do I think he could get multiple attacking returns? No, I don’t. So with that in mind, he could well be on the chopping block.

TRANSFERS PLANS



