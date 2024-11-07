129
129 Comments Post a Comment
  1. bigdip
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Help please. Any changes? (2ft (2.9 itb)
    Flekken (Kellher)
    Lewis Ait-Nouri Konate (Vdb, Faes)
    Mbuemo Salah Bruno Mcneil (Rogers)
    Haaland Strand-Larsen Raul

    Open Controls
    1. Mother Farke
        1 hour ago

        You can roll imo.

        Open Controls
      • Prinzhorn
        • 3 Years
        55 mins ago

        I would get some Spurs cover but you could also roll.

        Open Controls
    2. dshv
      • 7 Years
      55 mins ago

      Raya
      Taa Porro Gvardiol
      Salah Mbeumo Palmer Esr (rogers)
      Havertz Watkins Larsen

      1ft 0.1 itb.. where to hit?

      Open Controls
      1. Prinzhorn
        • 3 Years
        34 mins ago

        Watkins to Cunha/Solanke
        TAA to Dalot

        Open Controls
      2. Captain Mal
          21 mins ago

          I would just roll, team looks fine. Watkins and Havertz haven't done much of note lately, but they have great fixtures after Liverpool/Chelsea respectively.
          Saving the transfer allows for more flexibility moving forward, where you might need to downgrade either a defender or an attacker to bring Saka in.

          Open Controls
      3. corderz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        52 mins ago

        Transfer suggestions? 4FT's + £0m

        Flekken Fabianski
        TAA Gabriel Lewis Ait-Nouri Greaves
        Palmer Mbueno Semenyo ESR Rogers
        Haaland Watkins Solanke

        Open Controls
        1. Miguel Sanchez
          • 8 Years
          28 mins ago

          Haaland and Semenyo to Cunha/Wissa/Wood and Salah

          Open Controls
          1. Miguel Sanchez
            • 8 Years
            28 mins ago

            *ESR not Semenyo

            Open Controls
            1. corderz
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              just now

              Yeah was gunna day, Semenyo good fixtures coming up

              Open Controls
        2. Captain Mal
            14 mins ago

            The team looks good to go, unless you think you need Salah.

            Open Controls
            1. corderz
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              just now

              Think that's my only dilemma. Leaning towards keeping Haaland another week

              Open Controls

        You need to be logged in to post a comment.