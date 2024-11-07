Eight-time top 10k finisher Zophar hosts his usual weekly FPL Q&A ahead of Gameweek 11. The topics include defenders, Rico Lewis (£4.9m), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£5.9m) and moving from Erling Haaland (£15.3m) to Mohamed Salah (£12.8m).

Q: Is it time to start benching Rico Lewis given Manchester City’s defensive frailties?

(via HAIRY POTTER)

A: With the absence of Rodri (£6.3m), a fixture pile-up and injuries to other personnel at the back, Manchester City’s defence is looking ropey. This is evidenced by the fact that the reigning champions have odds of just 28% to keep a clean sheet against Brighton and Hove Albion. To put that in perspective, that’s the same odds as Wolverhampton Wanderers against Southampton. Quite a fall from grace.

Rico Lewis (£4.9m) was himself a substitute in the last game after the usual talk from Pep Guardiola about how he cannot rest him. I think he comes back into the starting line-up in Gameweek 11, however, as Kyle Walker (£5.2m) himself has not impressed and they need the bodies in midfield.

It is worth mentioning that Lewis did create four chances for Man City in midweek and could have had an assist off the bench against Bournemouth when Phil Foden’s (£9.3m) late effort went narrowly wide. The question of course is who do you play instead of Lewis? Which teams are keeping clean sheets? Probably just Nottingham Forest at the moment and their fixtures toughen up significantly.

Until better options emerge in a few Gameweeks, like double Arsenal defence, a Manchester United wing-back etc, I think you keep the faith in Lewis for a few more weeks and hope he gets attacking returns at least.

Q: What should be the optimum defence structure for future Gameweeks? Go full rotating cheapies or have a premium like Gabriel Magalhaes, Trent Alexander-Arnold or Josko Gvardiol?





