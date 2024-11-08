We have chosen our best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players for Gameweek 11 ahead of Saturday’s slightly later 13:30 GMT deadline.

The Scout Picks is partly chosen from the Scout Squad submissions made by Neale, Tom, Marc and Sam.

But as ever, we are limited by certain restrictions in our selection:

An £83.0m budget for our starting XI

An overall squad limit of £100.0m

No more than three players per team

GOALKEEPER

Matz Sels (£4.6m) is our chosen goalkeeper as Nottingham Forest prepare to host Newcastle United.

The Tricky Trees have the second-best defensive record in the division, conceding just seven goals all season.

They’ve also kept clean sheets in each of their last two matches at home.

As for Sels, he’s enjoyed a new lease of life this term and has the most points of any goalkeeper so far.

Above: Matz Sels has the best save % in the Premier League this season (minimum 600 mins)

DEFENDERS





