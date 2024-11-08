30
30 Comments Post a Comment
  1. One for All
    • 6 Years
    22 mins ago

    Start:

    A) Wood
    B) Palmer

    Open Controls
    1. CROWLEY NOT CRAWLEY
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      13 mins ago

      B, if he doesn’t play you get A

      Open Controls
      1. One for All
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Good answer @ Crowley lol

        Open Controls
    2. Snooze ya lose
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      13 mins ago

      Both

      Open Controls
    3. Batman1983
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    4. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Palmer will play.

      He'll v likely start too.

      Open Controls
  2. Bartowski
    • 14 Years
    20 mins ago

    Would you do McNeil to Fernandes for a hit? If he doesn't play I've only got Van Den Berg on the bench.

    Open Controls
    1. Snooze ya lose
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      13 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
    2. Warby84
      • 9 Years
      9 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
    3. CROWLEY NOT CRAWLEY
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      No

      Open Controls
    4. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Hits hurt.

      Open Controls
  3. CROWLEY NOT CRAWLEY
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    18 mins ago

    Ruben Dias to who for next 5 GW?

    A. Saliba
    B. Veltman
    C. RAN
    D. Konate/VVD

    Rest of defense is Raya, Porro, Konate, Colwill, Greaves.

    Open Controls
    1. CROWLEY NOT CRAWLEY
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      Dalot also an option

      Open Controls
    2. One for All
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Brighton great run of fixtures after Man City but I reckon Dalot.

      Open Controls
    3. Eze Come, Eze Go
        just now

        A - from GW12

        Open Controls
    4. Eze Come, Eze Go
        16 mins ago

        Suggestions welcome, but what do people think - GTG?

        Henderson
        Ait-Nouri - Keane - Robinson
        Palmer - Mbuemo - Rogers - Salah (C)
        Haaland - Watkins - Wood

        Subs: Fabianski - Winks - Harwood-Bellis- Mosquera

        Open Controls
        1. Bartowski
          • 14 Years
          3 mins ago

          You have a transfer I take it? I would move Watkins out for Cunha.

          Open Controls
        2. CROWLEY NOT CRAWLEY
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Roll

          Open Controls
      • Donny_Rover
        • 9 Years
        11 mins ago

        Any suggestions of what to do with this shitshow? I have a half formed plan to get rid of Haaland to get Salah, Saka & Palmer in (might wait until GW 15 for Salah), but tempted to just roll this week.

        Flekken (Verbruggen)
        Gabriel TAA Lewis Robinson (Digne)
        Foden Mbeumo Maddison (Rodgers Iroeg)
        Haaland Solanke Wissa

        2FT & £2.5m ITB

        Open Controls
        1. Bartowski
          • 14 Years
          just now

          Rolling seems sensible, even if Madds doesn't start he could get something from the bench. Or move Iroeg to Semenyo for their nice fixtures. Iroeg is dropping in price tonight.

          Open Controls
      • The Hunt
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        6 mins ago

        I've got a theory that the more hits you take the better chance you have of nailing the player who pays for those forfeited points. Tomorrow I'm going to put it to test by bringing in DSM, Johnson & Bruno for a -8 (bye bye Foden, ESR & DCL). I'll let you know how I get on. Cheers.

        Open Controls
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          You'll struggle for a green arrow this weekend, even if you nail your captain choice.

          A minus four last week cost me with Salah captain in play.

          Open Controls
          1. The Hunt
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            just now

            I usually get a red arrow anyway.

            Open Controls
      • AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        5 mins ago

        I want to swap Watkins to Solanke this week.

        But is Jackson a better option looking at fixtures domestically as well as the clubs European involvement.

        I can ride out a 5th booking with my 8th attacker, McNeil.

        Open Controls
        1. Bartowski
          • 14 Years
          just now

          McNeil injury could be a persistent one but I do prefer Jackson.

          Open Controls
      • DagheMunegu
        • 4 Years
        3 mins ago

        Play

        A Lewis
        B Mykolenko

        Open Controls
      • Il Capitano
        • 4 Years
        3 mins ago

        1FT 2.6m ITB

        Flekken
        Gvardiol Gabriel RAN
        Palmer* Mbeumo Johnson Semenyo
        Haaland (C) Solanke Wood

        Fab - Rogers Faes Greaves*

        Roll FT?

        Open Controls
        1. Bartowski
          • 14 Years
          1 min ago

          Just Flekken that's an issue. Only GK I would fancy is Onana but I would probably take the value of saving a transfer at the moment.

          Open Controls
      • EL tridente
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        Vardy to Cunha for a hit?

        Open Controls
        1. Bartowski
          • 14 Years
          just now

          If you would be priced out of it after now then definately.

          Open Controls
      • abaalan
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Flekken
        Robertson, ait-nouri, milenkovic (Gabriel, greaves)
        Salah, Palmer, Maddison, mbeumo (Rogers)
        Cunha, wood, solanke

        2ft, 3.5itb. any suggestions this week?
        Greaves -> hall ? Or roll

        Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.