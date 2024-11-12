FFS Mini-Leagues and Community Competitions – Gameweek 11

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions round-up after Gameweek 11.

We report on the latest news from Last Man Standing, the Head-to-Head contests and many community mini-leagues, plus the update of FFS Live Hall of Fame.

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Hurtta Saksipotku leads for a second week in our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (code n6lb8d) and is now 73rd in the current world rankings. He also leads the Hall of Shame Tourney.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

Marius Engan is the new name on top of our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league and has risen to 433rd overall.

This is open to anyone with an FFS account, the league code being visible in the SCOUT LEAGUES widget on the signed-in FFS Home Page.

LIVE HALL OF FAME

On Monday evening, we saw the latest FFS Live Hall of Fame update take place, based on results at the end of Gameweek 11. However, unlike the Career Hall of Fame, it can only be viewed by Premium Members.

49,477 managers participating in our Fantasy Football Scout and Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-leagues are now ranked in it.

With their Career Hall of Fame positions in brackets, here is the live top 12:

1st (3rd) Tom Dollimore (Overall Rank 39k)

2nd (2nd) Ben Crellin (OR 89k)

3rd (33rd) @elevenify (OR 4,132nd)

4th (5th) Fábio Borges (OR 366k)

5th (1st) Mark Hurst (OR 1.9m)

6th (8th) Rob Mayes (OR 435k)

7th (6th) Michael Giovanni (OR 694k)

8th (19th) Daniel Hennessey (OR 181k)

9th (18th) Stephen Carey (OR 220k)

10th (14th) Paul Marshman (OR 535k)

11th (77th) Abinav C (OR 21k)

12th (123rd) Juha Hakki (OR 7,413th)

Since the Gameweek 10 update, Fábio Borges has moved up four places after playing his Wildcard for 90 points in Gameweek 11, aided by hauls from Bruno Fernandes (£8.4m), captain Mohamed Salah (£12.9m) and Matheus Cunha (£6.8m). The others played their Wildcards in or before Gameweek 9, though Juha still has his.

Of the rest, Rob Mayes, Stephen Carey, Abinav C and Juha Hakki have slipped two or three places each, Daniel Hennessey is a new top 10 entry and Paul Marshman (Back on the Horse) has returned there.

The only one ranked outside of the overall top million is Mark Hurst, with @elevenify and Juha Hakki sitting inside the top 10k.

Daniel Hennessey came 191st in 2014/15 and has had five more top 8k finishes since then, four of them in the last four seasons.

LAST MAN STANDING

The safety score for Gameweek 11 in TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition (LMS, league code 69toy6) was 37 after hits, with 68 teams to be removed.

It means that 902 are going through to Gameweek 12. To help cover each weekend, LiveFPL’s leaderboard will show its current live statistics. It will reopen last this week but new entrants must have passed all the previous safety scores after hits.

The highest Gameweek scorer is Mark Sugeno thanks to double-digit hauls from captain Fernandes, Salah, Cunha and Yoane Wissa (£6.1m), even leaving another haul from Jordan Pickford (£4.9m) on his bench.

HEAD-TO-HEAD COMMUNITY MINI-LEAGUES

Liam McAllister is the new leader in League 1 of MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues. He came 673rd in 2015/16, has had another four top 10k finishes and is 201st in the FFS Live Hall of Fame.

Four managers in League 9 (Fergz Boss, Virinder Gupta, Amr Ali and Adamos Annivas) and one in League 10 (Mandar Karandikar) all have a perfect record of 11 wins.

Virinder has risen to 2,131st overall and Adamos came 6,741st in 2022/23.

MODS & CONS

It’s a sixth successive week in front for George Gavin in the FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league.

FFSCOUT FAMILY

Haythem IlBanney leads for a third week in the FFScout Family mini-league.

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

Meanwhile, Nigel Bolton (Notlob Legin) stays at the summit of my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (code wsmh56) for a second week and is up to 460th overall.

This league is for teams with at least one previous finish inside the top 10,000.

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

Rasmus Kragland Bagge is the new leader of my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (code etcj6p) and is 3,115th overall. He’s had two top 10k finishes and is 44th in our Live Hall of Fame.

This league is for teams with at least two previous finishes inside the top 10,000.

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

Chris Costa remains ahead for a third week in PDM’s Top 1k Any season mini-league (code xv5ui7) and shoots up to 117th overall.

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

John Stables leads for a fourth week in a row and fifth time this season in Chaballer’s Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league (code 7eqmvk). He’s 778th in our Live Hall of Fame.

TOP 100 ANY SEASON

Michael Day maintains his number one spot in Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (code wzpv0i).

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

2009/10 FPL Champion Jon Reeson leads for the seventh time this season in Simon March’s FPL Champions League.

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

Timothy Leichtfried sets the pace in Chaballer’s Hall of Fame Top 1k mini-league (code t5x9cf), having previously led after Gameweek 7.

This league is only for teams in the top thousand of the Career Hall of Fame. He is 336th in that and 54th in our Live Hall of Fame.

FPL VETS

Elsewhere, Ben Phippen leads for a second week in Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league (code whhxb3).

This league is only for teams whose FPL record goes back to the 2006/07 season.

OPENING DAY LEAGUE

Free Hit user Leonard Leong is up to first place in my Opening Day League, rising to 602nd overall thanks to the hauls of Fernandes, Cunha and captain Salah.

THE NEXT GREAT AND GOOD

It’s a second week as leader for Charles Richter in Greyhead’s The Next Great and Good mini-league (code z88dz6). Up to 400th in our Live Hall of Fame, he now shares this spot with Jordan Bulmer-Wicklund.

BEAT THE FFSCOUT/PFT XI

Richard Scharde is the pace-setter for a second week in the Beat the FFScout/PFT XI mini-league and ranks 1,775th. Yet the Scout community team (Scout PFT), has sunk to a new low of being 218th in its own league.

HALL OF SHAME TOURNEY

Finally, back to Hurtta Saksipotku, who leads for a sixth successive week and seventh time this season in The Knights Template’s Hall of Shame Tourney (code 7rjngs).

GET INVOLVED

To join a featured mini-league for which you are eligible, just enter the league code in the ‘Join Invitational League and Cup’ section on the FPL site. For any questions relating to community mini-leagues and competitions please comment below or email support@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk.

