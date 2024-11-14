White injury latest as timeline suggested

Arsenal look to have been dealt a further blow over the international break – but it doesn’t concern a player who is away representing their country.

Ben White (£6.2m) has undergone minor surgery on a knee injury, something that has been plaguing him for a while.

The centre-half, a mainstay of the 2023/24 campaign, has been in and out of the Arsenal XI this season.

A benching in Gameweek 5 against Manchester City was the first clue that an injury was troubling White. From that point onwards, he’s started only three of Arsenal’s last seven league matches.

A decision has now been made to rectify the issue.

Reports suggest he could be out for eight weeks, although this has not been officially confirmed. If true, he’ll miss at least nine Gameweeks.

Jurrien Timber‘s (£5.5m) expected minutes could be set for a boost, then, although the equally versatile Riccardo Calafiori (£5.8m) and Takehiro Tomiyasu (£4.8m) are not thought to be too far away from a return. Oleksandr Zinchenko (£4.8m) and Jakub Kiwior (£4.8m) are both fit options at left-back, too, while Thomas Partey (£5.0m) has occasionally inverted from the opposite full-back position.

