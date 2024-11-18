Fantasy EFL: Gameweek 15 Scout Notes

Gameweek 15 saw a reduced schedule due to the international break. Nonetheless, we still saw stunning strikes, unexpected results and red cards. Here, we’ve got out Scout Notes from the weekend’s action.

Although, there is another twist this week. The Gameweek is yet to finish – AFC Wimbledon welcome Accrington Stanley to The Cherry Red Records Stadium on Tuesday, which will see out the Gameweek, before an enormous Double Gameweek!

Therefore, below, we’ve outlined the most notable actions and points (and the lack thereof…) served up by the 16 clubs that featured in Gameweek 15.

Keep an eye on our updated fixture ticker [free Members access] for the latest news so you never miss out.

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK REVIEW

THE DONS WIN ON THE ROAD

AFC Wimbledon impressed Fantasy EFL managers, defeating Barrow 1-3 away from home on Saturday. As a club pick, the Dons secured nine points for the away win (+7) and 2+ goals scored (+2).

Matt Stevens (F) wrote the headlines for the Dons in Cumbria, nailing 13 points for 5% of Fantasy managers. The striker scored a second-half brace (+10) for the visitors and took two shots on target (+1), scoring seven goals and one assist in 13 appearances. However, Joe Pigott (F) was also great for the visitors. Despite having 0% ownership, he scored the opening goal (+5) and provided an assist (+3) alongside two key passes (+1). However, he would’ve ended with 12 had he not been booked (-1). Owen Goodman (G) secured three points for 3.5% of managers making four saves (+3), but got booked (-1) in the 79th-minute.

The Dons have the chance to secure a total of 18 points for 7.3% as a club pick for a maximum home win.

THE ‘OWD REDS REMAIN UNBEATEN

Accrington Stanley maintained their upturn in form, drawing 2-2 with Swindon Town (H). The opening talking point, following our line-up lessons, was that Shaun Whalley (M) still hasn’t featured since Gameweek 11, although he could return for their second match.

Ben Woods (M) was the difference-maker against the Robins, netting a massive 12 points for 1.8% of managers. His three interceptions (+8), four key passes (+2), and a crucial assist (+3) set the tone. A late yellow card denied him a potential 13-point haul, but with AFC Wimbledon up next, Woods is poised for another explosive performance. Additionally, Farrend Rawson (D) proved to be the better pick than Zach Awe (D). While Awe returned three for five clearances (+1) and two tackles (+1), Rawson was immense. The number five nailed his third double-digit return, scoring his first goal of the season (+7) and made six clearances (+2), totalling 10 points.

Although the ‘Owd Reds only secured five points for 5.4% of managers, they have the chance to secure 16 total points if they can nail a maximum of 11 points.

Managers that selected both will be hoping for a draw and five points each!

LEAGUE ONE

A record-low scoring week in League One saw just three goals netted across five matches. A solitary home win and four draws highlighted the defensive solidity across the division.

STOCKPORT SLAY THE RED DRAGONS

The Hatters continued their impressive form, defeating Wrexham 1-0 at Edgeley Park.

Louie Barry (F) nailed seven points, scoring a beautiful goal (+5) in the first-half and took two shots on target (+1), totalling seven points. He would’ve banked eight had he not got booked (-1) in the 20th-minute. The Aston Villa Loanee now has 11 goals and one assist in 16 appearances, and is the League One top scorer. However, Oliver Norwood (M) stole the show on Fantasy EFL. The 33-year-old delivered the crucial assist (+3) to upset high-flying Wrexham. His defensive contributions were also notable, with two interceptions (+4) and six key passes (+3). The former Premier League midfielder has consecutive double-digit hauls.

Credit must be given to Wrexham’s Callum Burton (G), who replaced Arthur Okonkwo (G) between the sticks. Despite losing, the number 13 made seven saves (+4) and prevented over one goal, securing six points.

Stockport County face Burton Albion (A) up next on Saturday, while Wrexham have a Double Gameweek, taking on Exeter City (H) and Lincoln City (H).

DEFENDERS SHINE FOR SEASIDERS AND COBBLERS

Blackpool and Northampton Town cancelled each other out, drawing 0-0 at Bloomfield Road, despite the game seeing 28 shots taken, with eight on target!

James Husband (D) was immense for the Seasiders, bagging a 13-point haul for 0.1% of managers – credit to those that selected him. The wing-back made 15 clearances (+5) and two blocks (+1), helping his side keep a clean sheet (+1). Defensive teammates Odeluga Offiah (D) and Oliver Casey (D) secured double-digit hauls for their contributions.

For the visitors, captain Jon Guthrie (D) secured 11 points for 0.2%, making nine clearances (+3) and two tackles (+1), securing his fourth clean sheet in 15 matches. The number five has scored 87 points and is the standout asset for the Cobblers.

Blackpool travel to Bolton Wanderers (A) on Saturday lunch-time, while Northampton have a Double Gameweek in store. They’ll host Cambridge United on Saturday, before travelling to 19th-placed Wigan Athletic on Tuesday.

GRECIANS HOME RECORD EXTENDED

Exeter City have maintained their superior defensive form, keeping their ninth clean sheet (+45) in 14 matches. They’ve only conceded 10 goals in League One this season, the lowest in the division.

Tristan Crama (D) secured his sixth double-digit haul, making 10 clearances (+3) in their 0-0 draw against Lincoln City (H), taking his tally to 109 points. Additionally, Ben Purrington (D) also secured back-to-back double-digit hauls, making six clearances (+2) and two tackles (+1), and will be hoping to secure his spot in Gary Caldwell’s side.

For the visitors, three defenders secured nine points for Michael Skubala’s side – Tendayi Darikwa (D), Lewis Montsma (D) and Sean Roughan (D).

Exeter City have a difficult Gameweek 16 in store, taking on Wrexham (A) before hosting Birmingham City on Tuesday – a must-avoid! Meanwhile Lincoln taking Wycombe Wanderers (H) before travelling to Wrexham. Another difficult set of Double Gameweek games!

LEAGUE TWO

Twenty five goals were scored across 10 fixtures, seeing three home wins, five draws and two away wins.

RAILWAYMEN DEFEAT THE MAGPIES

Crewe Alexandra moved to second-place in the table with a game in hand, defeating high-flying Notts County 2-0 (H).

Ryan Cooney (D) shone brightly in for the hosts. The 24-year-old defender was instrumental in their clean-sheet win. His defensive prowess was evident with three crucial clearances (+1). Additionally, he added to his goal tally with a well-taken penalty (+7), further solidifying his impact on the game. A yellow card (-1) was the only blemish on an otherwise outstanding performance. Moreover, Crewe captain Mickey Demetriou (D) continues to be a force to be reckoned with in Fantasy EFL. He secured 12 points, benefiting 15.5% of managers. His impressive defensive performance included seven clearances, five blocks, and two tackles, earning him an additional five points. With 118 total points, Demetriou is averaging 8.4 points and is a near-permanent selection. Finally, Shilow Tracey (F) scored a brilliant counter-attacking goal, taking his tally to five goals and one assist in 15 appearances.

Up next, Crewe take on Port Vale (A), while the Magpies host Notts County on Saturday lunch-time.

MARINERS AWAY FORM CONTINUES

Grimsby Town extended their unbeaten run away from home to six matches, securing a 0-0 draw at Rodney Parade against Newport County.

Grimsby Town’s Jordan Wright (G) was a standout goalkeeper across FEFL. The 25-year-old made six crucial saves (+4) and denied a penalty (+3), helping his team secure a clean sheet (+5). This impressive performance earned him a double-digit haul, rewarding those managers who selected him. Wright’s return from injury has been a significant boost for Grimsby, and he will be looking to continue his strong form into Gameweek 16. Denver Hume (D) also nailed double-digits for six tackles (+3) and helping keep the clean sheet.

Five defenders – three from Newport, two from Grimsby – secured eight points for the defensive contributions in the goalless draw.

Up next, Grimsby host Colchester United on Saturday lunchtime, while Newport travel to Meadow Lane to take on Notts County.

THE AMMIES HOLD DONNY

Salford City kept up their decent form on the road, undefeated in four matches, holding Doncaster Rovers to a 1-1 draw at the Eco-Power Stadium.

Ossama Ashley (M) was sensational once again, delivering his third consecutive double-digit haul. The 24-year-old hasn’t blanked since Gameweek 9, totalling 80 points in 15 appearances. The number four provided an assist (+3), made four interceptions (+8) and two key passes (+1). He would’ve scored 14 points had he not been booked (-1). Teammate Josh Austerfield (M) also scored his third double-digit return, bagging four interceptions (+8), taking his total to 21 interceptions.

Billy Sharp (F) scored the equaliser for the hosts off the bench, bagging five goals (+25) and one assist in 16 appearances, securing 53 points.

Salford City host Bromley up next at The Peninsula Stadium on Saturday, while Donny travel to Cumbria to face Carlisle United.

THE VALIANTS BOUNCE BACK

Following their 1-0 loss against Gillingham (A), Port Vale extended their run at the top of the table, defeating 24th-placed Morecambe (A).

Ben Heneghan (D) wrote the headlines on Fantasy EFL, providing 0.2% of managers with a 13-point haul. The number four made 14 clearances (+4), two blocks (+1) and two tackles (+1) in their win – his second double-digit return this campaign. Defenders Connor Hall (D) and Tom Sang (D) both bagged 10 points for defensive contributions, while the highest-selected Fantasy player, Connor Ripley (G), bagged seven points for the clean sheet for 2.4% of managers.

The Valiants take on Crewe Alexandra (H), while Morecambe head on the road to The Nigel Eady County Ground to face Swindon.

THE SULPHURITES DEFEAT THE SPIREITES

Harrogate Town overcame their disappointing 1-2 home defeat against Morecambe in Gameweek 14 with a 2-1 victory over Chesterfield (H) in Gameweek 15.

Toby Sims (D) opened the scoring for the hosts (+7) and made eight clearances (+2) and five tackles (+2), totalling 13 points. The wing-back now has two goals and two assists in 14 appearances, totalling 92 points! Additionally, Dean Cornelius (M) scored a last-minute winner (+7) in the 91st-minute, and also made an interception (+1); his first 10+ points return.

James Berry (M) featured off the bench for the visitors and scored the equaliser, bagging seven points in just 14 minutes. The number 18 now has seven goals (+42) and three assists (+9) in 15 appearances, totalling 85 points.

Up next, Harrogate take on Gillingham (A), while Chesterfield look to recover after two defeats, facing 12th-placed Barrow (H).

MK DONS UNBEATEN IN FIVE

Scott Lindey’s side extended their unbeaten run, defeating Cheltenham 3-2, after coming from 0-2 down in front of their home faithful!

Alex Gilbey (M) stole the show in Buckinghamshire, scoring a great goal (+6), making one interceptions (+2) and two shots on target (+1), in an 11-point haul. The centre-mid now has seven goals and one assist in 16 matches, totalling 99 points. Laurence Maguire (D) secured 10 for scoring the winning goal (+7) and making seven clearances (+2), despite getting booked (-1). 32-year-old Scott Hogan (F) secured nine for two assists (+6) and and two key passes (+1), taking his tally to two goals and three assists in six appearances.

For the visitors, midfield duo Luke Young (M) and Joel Colwill (M) both got nine and eight points respectively. Young scored the opening goal (+6), while Colwill provided the assist (+3). Elsewhere, George Miller (F) nailed eight for scoring the Robins’ second of the afternoon (+5) and made two key passes (+1).

Up next, MK Dons travel to Fleetwood Town to take on the Cod Army on Saturday, while Cheltenham host Tranmere Rovers on Friday night in Gameweek 16.



