Fantasy EFL: Gameweek 15 line-up lessons

The clock is ticking towards Fantasy EFL Gameweek 15, which sees a reduced schedule due to the international break. However, we still have plenty of exciting matches in store across League One and League Two, including a Double Gameweek for Accrington and AFC Wimbledon!

Here, we assess the top players at risk of missing out due to injury or non-selection, as well rounding up the recent signings, with our line-up lessons.

INJURY CONCERNS

Luca Connell (M) – Barnsley

Connell (M) is suspended for Barnsley’s league fixture against Cambridge United on Saturday after registering a yellow card against Rotherham, taking him past the five-game threshold. The 23-year-old will be sorely missed in this fixture, as he has arguably been the most effective player for the Tykes this season and is the glue that holds the side together.

He has managed a huge 95 Fantasy points already this season thanks to his two goals (+12), four assists (+12) and 18 interceptions (+36). Additionally, he’s nailed many contributions points through his 28 key passes and five shots on target. He is therefore a hugely desired Fantasy option, owned by 3.8% of managers. These owners will need to find an alternative ahead of Gameweek 15 due to Connell’s absence. Teammate Adam Phillips (M) could provide a good alternative.

Kyle Jameson (D) – Newport County

A second yellow card in the 92nd minute of their last match will see Newport defender Kyle Jameson (D) sidelined for their upcoming fixture against Grimsby Town. Jameson has been a key player for Newport this season, averaging 4.3 Fantasy points per game. His recent form, including two consecutive clean sheets, has made him a valuable asset. However, his absence will undoubtedly weaken Newport’s defence, especially against the in-form Grimsby. The Mariners have won five consecutive away matches.

INJURIES

Gabriel Slonina (G) – Barnsley

Barnsley have recently been without their first-choice goalkeeper, and it is now confirmed that Slonina (G) will miss four to six weeks as a result of a hand injury. The Chelsea loanee has had a solid start to the season, conceding 16 goals in his 11 appearances and averaging almost three saves per game. Considering he is just 20 years old, these are impressive numbers. The Tykes have remained solid in defence even in his absence, however, with replacement Ben Killip (D) performing well and registering clean sheets in each of his two games.

Jake Beesley (F) – Blackpool

The 27-year-old striker will be out of action for an extended period due to injuring his medial ligaments. He is expected to miss at least eight weeks, meaning he will only be able to feature from 2025. The number 18 has made a decent impact in limited minutes, scoring a goal (+5) and providing an assist (+5), in just 210 minutes. His contributions have been crucial to the team’s impressive goal-scoring record.

Liam McCarron (M) – Northampton Town

The Cobblers have been hit with another injury blow, dampening their hopes for Blackpool (A). Out-of-position McCarron (M) has sustained an injury that will put him out of action for a short period of time. The 23-year-old started in the side’s last league game against Birmingham, and was expected to continue featuring on the wing. McCarron had scored once (+6) and registered two interceptions (+4) in his 215 minutes of play this season. Additionally, he has regularly featured as a left-midfielder and striker given their injury crisis.

TRANSFER WATCH

Eno Nto (F) – Harrogate Town

The 22-year-old has been signed on a monthly contract with the Sulphurites after impressing in trials, and has been brought in to make an impact their misfiring attack. The striker coming through the Derby County academy before playing for the University of Notre Dame in the US. In their EFL Trophy match against Blackpool (H), Nto opened the scoring with a great finish inside the box. He’ll hope that his impressive start means he starts against Chesterfield (H) in League Two.

Kadeem Harris (M) – Carlisle United

The 31-year-old midfielder has been signed on a short-term contract until January, after being without a club for the past few months. He has played for a variety of teams both in England and internationally. These include Wycombe Wanderers, Cardiff City and Sheffield Wednesday, before appearing for multiple Ukrainian and Turkish clubs. The Cumbrians have struggled this season, currently sitting 23rd in the League Two standings. The experienced midfielder has been brought in to make an impact and help the club avoid relegation this season. He made his debut off the bench against Salford City (A) in their 0-1 victory.



