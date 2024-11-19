Reclassified as a midfielder after last season’s cheap forward netted eight times, Antoine Semenyo (£5.7m) is having an eye-catching start to 2024/25.

The two-footed Bournemouth winger has been named in all 11 line-ups – some on the left, some on the right – totalling four goals and one assist.

He even helped the Cherries recently emerge from a tough Arsenal, Aston Villa and Manchester City spell with seven points, although 412,000 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers benched him for his strike against the champions.

Of course, that’s always the risk when you sideline someone who shoots a lot.

Ahead of a strong fixture run, let’s look deeper into his 47 shots.

THE QUANTITY

Semenyo is a shot monster. As of November’s international break, he ranks second throughout the league for them and joint-second for doing so inside the penalty area (33).

The sole player ahead of him is premium forward Erling Haaland (£15.2m) and – again – his rate of attempts (20.5 minutes per shot) is only bettered by the Norwegian, of those who’ve played at least 250 minutes.

Furthermore, this wasn’t merely a burst during the early weeks, as his five matches with five or more shots have been spread out over 11 Gameweeks. And the same number of occasions have brought at least four from inside the box.

This means he is consistently menacing opponents and his team as a collective have accumulated the fourth-most attempts (167) so far. A joint-high six have hit the woodwork, too.

“He has been playing very well all the season. I think we demand him a lot because I think he can give a lot, and today probably he scores and everyone gives him more recognition.” – Andoni Iraola

Although the 24-year-old is up in eighth for penalty area touches (65), it feels notable that he’s only recorded a half-dozen big chances. This is being beaten by 25 others.

THE QUALITY



