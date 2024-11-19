25
  bso
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    9 Years
    49 mins ago

    Is TAA likely to start the next game?
    Thanks!

    FPL Virgin
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      8 Years
      just now

      Wait for Slot. He plays a pretty straight bat for team news although we are still waiting on Neale's article ranking the managers for injury news trustworthiness that was first promised to us 3 seasons ago. With an IB and the controversial new article in the athletic on the matter (whereby it is revealed the lengths Arteta goes to and Cooper openly admitted to lying) now is the perfect time to finally put pen to paper on this long promised article.

  Dynamic Duos
    11 Years
    47 mins ago

    Who is predicted to score more points?

    A) Jackson
    B) Saka

    FPL Virgin
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      8 Years
      33 mins ago

      In what time range?

      Dynamic Duos
        11 Years
        4 mins ago

        This gwk

        FPL Virgin
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          8 Years
          just now

          Jackson.

    ᶠᶦˡᵗʰʸLucre $$$
      9 Years
      9 mins ago

      2 each

  FPL Virgin
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    8 Years
    42 mins ago

    Anyone else tempted by Trent to Digne? The Frenchman is on set pieces and has created the most big chances in the league for defenders. Plus he has 3 juicy home games in the next 4.

    Camzy
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      14 Years
      18 mins ago

      Very tempted. Sadly.

      FPL Virgin
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        8 Years
        1 min ago

        Benchable price thou. Unlike say someone like Watkins.

    Feloh
      7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Digne is one of the players who is blacklisted from ever landing on my team. Same with any Palace Goalkeeper.

  FPL Virgin
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    8 Years
    29 mins ago

    Well worth a read.

    Interesting to see how deceptive Arteta is with team news misdirection and how Cooper admits to lying about injury news (something Mark spotted 3 to 4 seasons ago when Forest were coming up from the championship).

    https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/5925045/2024/11/18/football-managers-lie-injuries/

    PartyTime
      3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Honestly Arteta also looks like a snitch with his oily lego head

  Camzy
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    14 Years
    28 mins ago

    Took a whole week off after the disaster of last week. Still think I'm between two options but curious if there's something I hadn't considered.

    Sels Fabianski
    TAA Gabriel Lewis VdB Greaves
    Saka Palmer Mbeumo Johnson Rogers
    Haaland Raul JSL

    A) Johnson + Haaland > Salah + Isak -4
    B) Johnson + TAA > Bruno + Digne -4
    C) Johnson > Garnacho
    D) Roll?!

    Leaning 75% towards A. I like the entry on Isak and Salah. TAA being out would be really annoying though and I might take another hit to sell him if he's confirmed out for like Timber.

    PartyTime
      3 Years
      1 min ago

      B/D, however, I don’t like Digne as an option. Not C because we don’t know about Garnacho’s minutes & not A, reckon Haaland hauls vs Spurs.

    Tonyawesome69
      5 Years
      just now

      Feels like you'll need a defender transfer here, currently don't see 3 starting defenders

  Vasshin
    5 Years
    23 mins ago

    I still can’t decide whether I want to get rid of Haaland or not. Without Haaland it is massive Pain to watch City’s game and although they aren’t in that much form.

    I could do on ft
    1. Haaland, Dibling to Salah and Pedro(bench) and keep Foden
    2. Haaland, foden, dibling to Salah, Saka and Pedro(bench)
    3. Leave Haaland and Foden on this week as they are pretty much differential this week and just transfer gvardiol to Gabriel
    4. Just transfer Foden to Bruno and decide later

    So basically all my questions revolve around Saka. I can’t get Saka without removing haaland. As i think both Haaland and Salah might get the same amount of points until Jan if they’re not injured.

    Is Saka that much essential instead of Bruno for next 5/7 games so that I have to completely avoid watching City’s game?

  Feloh
    7 Years
    18 mins ago

    Any news on Trent, Wissa, Mbuemo, Palmer? They were flagged last time ai checked.

    ᶠᶦˡᵗʰʸLucre $$$
      9 Years
      7 mins ago

      Don't think so - pressers on Thursday/Friday is the last resort

      Feloh
        7 Years
        just now

        Thanks mate. If you have a question, post it. I'll help you best I can.

  XX SMICER XX
    6 Years
    17 mins ago

    What to do with this team? Current thinking:

    Son & Raul to Saka & Jackson

    Current team:
    Verbruggen Fabianski
    Gabriel Konate RAN Anderson Martinez
    Salah Son Palmer Mbuemo Rogers
    Wissa Cunha Raul

    2FT 2.5M ITB

    Tonyawesome69
      5 Years
      13 mins ago

      Son to Saka/Bruno and roll 2nd FT

      Feloh
        7 Years
        4 mins ago

        Who though? Saka or Bruno?

        Tonyawesome69
          5 Years
          just now

          Depends on Saka's injury update which is why I gave an alternative option.

  Tonyawesome69
    5 Years
    8 mins ago

    Few options I'm considering this GW.

    - Save FT
    - one of Greaves/Mykolenko/Lewis to Konate or Dunk/Van Hecke
    - Solanke to Isak

    Defenders are probably OK this GW and leaning towards the Isak move.

    Let's see what the pressers and training photos/videos bring closer to the deadline after IB.

    1FT 2.0ITB
    Raya
    Gabriel RAN Mykolenko
    Saka Palmer Mbeumo Salah Rogers
    Raul Cunha
    (Paulsen Solanke Lewis Greaves)

