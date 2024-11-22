Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 12 clash between Aston Villa and Crystal Palace.
The match at Villa Park kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 23 November.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 12 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
ASTON VILLA
CRYSTAL PALACE
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|9th
|Aston Villa
|11
|18
|0
|DWDLL
|18th
|Crystal Palace
|11
|7
|-7
|LLWDL
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):