Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 12 clash between Aston Villa and Crystal Palace.

The match at Villa Park kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 23 November.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 12 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

ASTON VILLA

CRYSTAL PALACE

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 9th Aston Villa 11 18 0 DWDLL 18th Crystal Palace 11 7 -7 LLWDL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



