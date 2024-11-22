Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 12 clash between Bournemouth and Brighton and Hove Albion.
The match at Vitality Stadium kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 23 November.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 12 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
BOURNEMOUTH
BRIGHTON
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|6th
|Brighton
|11
|19
|+4
|WWDLW
|12th
|Bournemouth
|11
|15
|0
|LWDWL
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):