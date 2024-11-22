Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 12 clash between Everton and Brentford.

The match at Goodison Park kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 23 November.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 12 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

EVERTON

BRENTFORD

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 11th Brentford 11 16 0 WLWLW 16th Everton 11 10 -7 DWDLD

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



