Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 12 clash between Leicester City and Chelsea.
The match at King Power Stadium kicks off at 12:30 GMT on Saturday 23 November.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 12 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
LEICESTER
CHELSEA
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|3rd
|Chelsea
|11
|19
|+8
|DLWDD
|15th
|Leicester
|11
|10
|-7
|WWLDL
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):