Rate My Team November 22

Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman

The next round of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is on the way, with the Gameweek 12 deadline at 11:00 GMT on Saturday.

If you’re after some assistance, five-time top 1k finisher and Scout’s Deputy Editor, Tom Freeman, will be answering some of your questions over the next hour.

Team selection, transfers, captaincy: whatever’s on your mind, ask away.

Tom will be on hand to first reply to requests from Premium Members in the Hot Topic below the line of this piece and will get through as many as he can until the next article goes up. If there’s time, he will also turn his attention to other requests in the comments section.

If you’d like to receive an email notification letting you know when future RMT Surgery’s are live, you can now do so. When editing your profile, under ‘Alerts & Notifications‘, you’ll find a section on ‘Email Notifications‘. In there is an option for ‘Rate My Team Surgery‘, check that box and you will receive an email letting you know when the surgery is about to go live.

You can, as ever, chip in with your own opinions on the RMT requests filtering through – and naturally, you’re free to ignore the article subject matter and talk about any other wider FPL topics that you’d normally be musing on.

Don’t forget that, if it’s an algorithmic answer you’re after rather than an opinion-based one, we also have a ‘Rate My Team’ tool available in the Premium Members Area.

  1. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    Currently Garbriel, Nori seem fit & defo start, other defenders Lewis, Trent & Greaves.

    Play Lewis or take a hit remove Trent?

  2. J to the T
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    Bench one
    Gvardiol
    Ait Nouri
    Lewis hall.

    1. BLUEARMY83
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        I'd probably bench Lewis Hall, Ait Nouri virtually plays as an attacker and Gvardiol up against a weak spurs defence could offer attacking points

    2. Vasshin
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Guys,

      I need little bit help with my team

      I have Foden, and Haaland atm and 0.0 in bank

      In my mini league, nobody else has Foden. So if Foden does anything, I have a pretty good chance of going up in the league. With city’s recent form and now Kovacic is also injured so chances of Foden doing something is not that huge.

      So I could get Bruno in for Foden but probably lots of people in my league will also get him and as a United Fan, I also don’t want to jinx him as well 🙂

      Please suggest

    3. Ninjaa
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Raya 4m
      Gvardiol VvD Robinson Konsa Alt Nouri
      Salah Mbuemo Kulusevski ESR Rogers
      Haaland Cunha Wood

      Who do I bench here and in what order?

      2fts 0.1m itb. G2g or changes needed?? Possibly Wood to Joao Pedro?

    4. Flynny
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Good to save ft here? And am I set up correctly? 0.5mitb

      Fleken
      Gabriel RAN mykolenko (lewis greaves)
      Salah palmer mbeumo semenyo Rogers
      Haaland raul (larsen)

      Thanks

    5. BLUEARMY83
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Who to bench out the following?

        Rogers
        Mbeuno
        Welbeck
        Cunha
        Jackson

