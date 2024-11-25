Gameweek 12 comes to a conclusion this evening as West Ham United make the long trip north to face Newcastle United.

Kick-off at St James’ Park is at 20:00 GMT.

The Magpies can go sixth tonight with a victory. Three points would stretch Newcastle’s winning run in all competitions to four.

West Ham will stay in 14th regardless of the outcome – unless that outcome is a five-goal win for the Hammers.

Eddie Howe is unbeaten in five matches against tonight’s visitors since he took over at Newcastle.

Last year’s corresponding fixture was a seven-goal thriller as the hosts came back from 3-1 down to win. Alexander Isak, who starts tonight, bagged a brace in that game.

As for the team news this evening, there is one change apiece.

Lloyd Kelly comes in for the suspended Dan Burn in Howe’s one and only change.

Both Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson are back from injury and are named among the substitutes.

Julen Lopetegui’s sole alteration sees Carlos Soler start in place of Guido Rodriguez, who drops to the bench.

The 18.8%-owned Lukasz Fabianski starts his fourth Premier League match in a row, meanwhile. He was benched by 90% of his owners in Gameweek 12.

Isak was the most-bought forward of this Gameweek, attracting over 580,000 transfers in.

Lewis Hall was a popular purchase in the run-up to Saturday’s deadline, too, having been acquired by more than 355,000 managers.

LINE-UPS

Newcastle United XI: Pope, Hall, Schar, Kelly, Livramento, Willock, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Gordon, Isak.

Subs: Dubravka, Trippier, Tonali, Wilson, Barnes, Targett, Osula, Murphy, Almiron.

West Ham United XI: Fabiański, Wan-Bissaka, Todibo, Kilman, Emerson, Soler, Soucek, Paqueta, Summerville, Bowen, Antonio.

Subs: Areola, Coufal, Cresswell, Mavropanos, Scarles, Rodríguez, Irving, Luis Guilherme, Ings.