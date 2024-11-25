122
122 Comments
  1. Pusey Patrol
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    32 mins ago

    The echo of this header can still be heard in the Lewis Hall of Newcastle.

    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Tin medal for trying.

  2. Shark Team
    • 7 Years
    32 mins ago

    Those who bought Hall and expect cs never watched Newcastle this season?

    1. HelmutCool
      • 2 Years
      10 mins ago

      Those who bought him were denied an A by offside few minutes earlier.
      And he just made a good cross and went to take the corner.
      Wasnt bought for just cleanies.

      1. Shark Team
        • 7 Years
        just now

        I was referring to those who expect cs from Lewis Hall

    2. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      10 mins ago

      Bought him for the whip-like crosses and corners. Huzzah! 4.3m too! Huzzah again!

    3. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      people said same about ait and het got a cs last week.

    4. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Tbf only reliable sources of clean sheets are Arsenal and Brentford nowadays /s

  3. Egg noodle
    • 14 Years
    28 mins ago

    Draw is 3/1 surely worth a punt

    1. David Parkinson
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      This has TOT v WHM vibes, good start then the (inevitable) collapse.

  4. SAUCY SALAH
    • 7 Years
    26 mins ago

    Fabianski HOLLLDDDDD

    1. Mother Farke
        5 mins ago

        Wanting a Fabianski CS is anti-FPL, pantomine villian stuff.

        1. SAUCY SALAH
          • 7 Years
          3 mins ago

          Not when you’ve started him, he got me 9 points last week lol

    2. el polako
      • 7 Years
      22 mins ago

      West Ham manager looks a mess.
      He gave up not only on the team but also on life.

      1. Hooky
        • 9 Years
        18 mins ago

        Frank Gallagher

    3. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      22 mins ago

      Longstaff looks lost, mistake not starting with Tonali?

    4. Gudjohnsen
      • 7 Years
      20 mins ago

      Time to get rid of Bowen

      Don't care about the fixtures

    5. Pusey Patrol
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      20 mins ago

      For a split second I thought Isak injury, but that's Willock in pain.

    6. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      19 mins ago

      Rapid xmas fixture soon, are you excited?

    7. Hooky
      • 9 Years
      19 mins ago

      Player wearing stupid tiny shin pads gets kicked in the shin and is suprised how much it hurts 😆

      1. RICICLE
        • 2 Years
        17 mins ago

        https://x.com/fpl_salah/status/1424529437417160704?s=46

        Reminds me of this haha

        1. Hooky
          • 9 Years
          15 mins ago

          Need to do your own picture using a Ricicle

          1. RICICLE
            • 2 Years
            14 mins ago

            That would be a task with a Ricicle but I’m up to the challenge! Haha!

    8. Gizzachance
      • 10 Years
      15 mins ago

      Haaland to Pedro 1ft

      -4 semenyo to
      A salah
      B saka ?

      1. Gudjohnsen
        • 7 Years
        5 mins ago

        I did both that is Saka and Salah in for Semenyo and Bowen for -8

        1. Gizzachance
          • 10 Years
          4 mins ago

          Sounds decent

          1. Gudjohnsen
            • 7 Years
            2 mins ago

            and also Haaland out for Pedro

            I just had to stop the bleeding

            1. Gizzachance
              • 10 Years
              just now

              Same mate, not doing the haaland out salah in move has killed me!
              Wished id took the hit last week or even this gw would of still paid off
              Who’d of thought keeping Haaland and captain him would cost you!
              Fpl eh

    9. kysersosa
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      13 mins ago

      Would you prioritise, for this week:

      A) Palmer
      B) Saka

      TIA

      1. ball c
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        11 mins ago

        A

      2. Gizzachance
        • 10 Years
        9 mins ago

        A probably be a popular captain pick

      3. how now brown cow
        • 10 Years
        8 mins ago

        B. But realise I'll be in the minority

    10. l@sp0
      • 11 Years
      13 mins ago

      Best defender for 5.6m? Already have Konate and Ait Nouri.

      1. Weak Become Heros
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        Timber.

    11. HelmutCool
      • 2 Years
      12 mins ago

      Wesh ham been surprisingly good at defending.
      Thought they were a trainwreck.

    12. Kaneyonero
      • 8 Years
      12 mins ago

      Of Isak goal offside because I have him

      1. Kaneyonero
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Of course

    13. RICICLE
      • 2 Years
      11 mins ago

      That’s enough commentary about Antonio’s special fitted shirt

      1. Hooky
        • 9 Years
        9 mins ago

        Has to have it specially made in order to fit his ego in it.

        1. RICICLE
          • 2 Years
          8 mins ago

          Hahaha!!

    14. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      9 mins ago

      Hall showing how it’s done, be brave and run at them like that!

    15. Corgz Dark side of the Loon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      9 mins ago

      Evening..Who to play.
      Konate (H) v City
      Or.
      Van de Berg ( H) v Leicester

      1. how now brown cow
        • 10 Years
        8 mins ago

        VDB

    16. Feloh
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      Should I do Son to Saka or Solanke to Pedro? Or should I hold both Spurs assets vs Fulham?

      1. RICICLE
        • 2 Years
        5 mins ago

        I’m still massively undecided about moving Son > Saka, I’m liking the look of that Fulham game for Son, I’d do Solanke > Pedro, which I did before this GW

      2. Gizzachance
        • 10 Years
        5 mins ago

        Son is more of a minutes issue than dom

      3. how now brown cow
        • 10 Years
        4 mins ago

        Look at Spurs record after european games this season.

        1. how now brown cow
          • 10 Years
          4 mins ago

          I'd get Saka

      4. F4L
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        son to saka

        1. Feloh
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Son to Saka it is then. I know it's a good long term move but I'm 100% sure it backfires.

    17. HelmutCool
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      Isak close....

      1. HelmutCool
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Owning Isak and Hall been painfull. But at least they are involded. Just unlucky not to get an attacking score.

    18. F4L
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      ffs isak

      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Offside imo

    19. Gudjohnsen
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      Bowen invisible?

      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Y

      2. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Gordon looking better than him.

    20. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      5 mins ago

      Anyone checked if Wilson is alright and hasn't picked up a injury by just sitting on the bench.

    21. Kaneyonero
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      Absolute sitter c'mon Isak do better

    22. Super-Anders
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      Did you know that Tino Livramento means tiny apartment in Spanish?

      1. Mother Farke
          3 mins ago

          How do you know about his "tiny apartment"? 😀

        • HelmutCool
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          Didnt. But hope Trippier replaces him soon, been useless.

        • Radulfo28773
          • 3 Years
          just now

          I’m Spanish and that’s not true. Maybe Portuguese?

      2. RICICLE
        • 2 Years
        4 mins ago

        Ohhhhhh Isak, what are you doing!

      3. Kaneyonero
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        West H look terrible

      4. have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Hall return any minute now.

        1. HelmutCool
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Plays well for what its worth.

