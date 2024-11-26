UCL Fantasy Matchday 5: Ed’s team reveal, Limitless + players to buy

The 2024/25 UEFA Champions League (UCL) returns on Tuesday with Matchday 5 – and so does the competition’s official Fantasy game.

Here, Ed, another one of our resident European football doyens and a co-host of the official UCL Fantasy podcast, drops by to give us his team reveal, players to target and hypothetical Limitless draft.

You can get his weekly thoughts in more detail via a weekly UCL Fantasy newsletter.

Injuries might force my hand this week. The plan is to Wildcard either in Matchday 6 or, depending on how things play out, in Matchday 7.

CURRENT TEAM