17
17 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Saka White Rice
    • 10 Years
    22 mins ago

    Fault this WC team without mentioning Bruno or Haaland.

    Raya
    Gabriel Konate RAN VanHecke VanBerg
    Salah Palmer Saka Mitoma Semenyo
    Jackson Cunha Pedro

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 7 Years
      18 mins ago

      Looks good. I'm aiming for something similar in the coming weeks. One problem you'll have is a benching headache, as Mitoma and Semenyo don't dovetail.

      Open Controls
      1. Saka White Rice
        • 10 Years
        just now

        True. I prefer Semenyo over Rogers as he'll get more minutes and no UCL games.

        Open Controls
    2. HelmutCool
      • 2 Years
      12 mins ago

      Good team. Dont mind the benching headache either because busyseason is gonna come with unexpected rotation + u got coverage for jacksons 5th yellow etc.
      One gets to save free transfers this way.

      Open Controls
    3. David Parkinson
      • 2 Years
      10 mins ago

      Maybe Rogers over Semenyo but can't fault it, nice squad.

      Open Controls
      1. Saka White Rice
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Semenyo more minutes and no UCL, and can play him from next week with 0 YC

        Open Controls
    4. G Banger
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      I am targeting this team in 2 weeks time, so thumbs up from me.

      Open Controls
    5. Mother Farke
        4 mins ago

        Nice squadron. Got anything in the bank for flexibility in the future?

        Open Controls
        1. Saka White Rice
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          No but have 2FT. Due to my current structure I can't see me wanting any major changes

          Open Controls
    6. The Final Boss
      • 6 Years
      16 mins ago

      Guys best lewis replacement upto 4.5m?

      Open Controls
      1. Saka White Rice
        • 10 Years
        3 mins ago

        Short answer: Kerkez or VanHecke
        Best answer: the one that rotates the best with your other defenders

        Open Controls
    7. David Parkinson
      • 2 Years
      14 mins ago

      A million places between 7th & 8th, very strange.

      Open Controls
    8. G Banger
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      So does Welbeck just not bother trying to scope when Pedro plays? I have 4FT and only have plans to use 2 of them this week, is it worth the extra transfer or is it a sideways move?

      a) Welbeck => Pedro
      b) Save

      Open Controls
    9. Count Olaf
        4 mins ago

        Raya
        Gabriel Ait Nouri Aina
        Saka Palmer(c) Salah Mbeumo
        Raul Welbeck Isak

        Bentley Konate Greaves Semenyo

        1 free transfer, 0 in the bank

        A)Roll
        B)Raul to Pedro
        C)Welbeck to Pedro

        I'm not sure double Brighton attack is worth it, they weren't convincing against Bournemouth. Fulham, on the other hand, have some ugly fixtures, too.

        Open Controls
      • NJ MetroStars
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        does van den berg start this week against leicester?

        Open Controls
      • Count Olaf
          1 min ago

          Saw your question in the previous article, asked something similar but got no response.
          I think the Bournemouth game is a small sample size, when they played together in the first games of the season both were good.
          But I am not sure if having both is worth it.

          Open Controls
          1. Count Olaf
              1 min ago

              oops meant it as a reply to banger above

              Open Controls

          You need to be logged in to post a comment.