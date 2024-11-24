112
  1. rokka222
    • 1 Year
    14 mins ago

    What do we think about NO Haaland but you have Salah, Saka, and Palmer? These are the 4 best assets in a class of their own right? And you can't own them all, right?

    1. Heiro
      • 14 Years
      11 mins ago

      Probably will do that this week. Haaland out, Saka in to complete the midfield.

      1. rokka222
        • 1 Year
        4 mins ago

        I want them all. I might do it now. I think the deciding factor is the extra money you get for Haaland. Is Wood/Cunha/Joao Pedro good enough up front?

        1. Heiro
          • 14 Years
          just now

          Can do an Isak and be fine also

    2. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      I own them all. But I'm not sure that's a good thing. I had the money though and I'm happy enough with the cheap players to justify it.

      1. rokka222
        • 1 Year
        6 mins ago

        How? What is your team? That is wild.

        1. have you seen cyan
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Raya (Fab)
          Ait - Hall - Aina (Myko - Greaves)
          Salah - Palmer - Saka - Rogers
          Haaland - Evanilson - Pedro

          I have a pretty good team value. Its like 101.3.

          I just kind of fell into it tbh. I went for a dirt cheap defence a few weeks ago and noticed then that getting to Saka was possible.

          Its a pretty fun experiment IMO.

          If I get an injury crisis upfront, that's a big issue, as there are no other options in those price brackets really. Defence injuries I can handle.

  2. PartyTime
    • 3 Years
    13 mins ago

    Cunha captain next game week because Idgaf anymore and Cunha is magicccccc 🙂

  3. Heiro
    • 14 Years
    12 mins ago

    What happened to Salah 3bp. He was on many more than 37 points about an hour ago.. was set to get 3bp by just a single point.

    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Keep your shirt on [Salah]

      1. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Cost me (and many others) -4

      2. Heiro
        • 14 Years
        just now

        Two hours later despite booking. He was on max bp

  4. camarozz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    5 mins ago

    Delighted Bruno didn't play today - Pedro in for 12

  5. camarozz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 mins ago

    Mbeumo ➡️ maddison for free. Let's live a little

    1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Wait a week

