We have chosen our best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players for Gameweek 13 ahead of Friday’s 18:30 GMT deadline.

The Scout Picks are partly chosen from the Scout Squad submissions made by Neale, Tom, Marc and Sam.

But as ever, we are limited by certain restrictions in our selection:

An £83.0m budget for our starting XI

An overall squad limit of £100.0m

No more than three players per team

GOALKEEPER

Andre Onana (£5.1m) is our chosen goalkeeper for Manchester United’s home clash with Everton.

The Toffees have failed to score in each of their last three matches and have lacked any kind of potency in attack, despite playing against Brentford with an extra man for the second half.

United may have failed to keep a clean sheet in Ruben Amorim’s two matches so far, but they are riding high in the shut-out odds for Gameweek 13, so always looked likely to be represented in the Scout Picks.

DEFENDERS





