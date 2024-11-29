295
  1. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    For folks concerned with Mbeumo playing too wide...

    https://x.com/FPLOlympian/status/1862476023482523897?t=Fky2V4UDyqCveoI2SZ0EBA&s=19

  2. Pornchef
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Pedro captain anyone?

      1. Rhysd007
        • 12 Years
        31 mins ago

        2nd in the polls

      2. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        27 mins ago

        He's top on the spread better markets too.

    • GreennRed
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Why is, 1 goal and 1 assist in 6 games, Palmer such a popular captain choice this GW? A class act no doubt, against an out of form Villa. But Villa will bounce soon enough, have plenty of quality. Jackson looking like a decent FPL prospect. Has Maresca improved Chelsea's balance and dastardly hindered Cold's FPL potential?

      1. David Parkinson
        • 2 Years
        30 mins ago

        Agree, the Saints game looks ideal, not Villa with Kamara back.

        1. Letsgo!
          • 8 Years
          17 mins ago

          Its amazing how ppl think one kamara will stop palmer goals/assist

          1. David Parkinson
            • 2 Years
            just now

            He will improve the DM significantly, that's all.

      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        28 mins ago

        Worth noting the 6 game sample includes Arsenal and Liverpool

      3. Mother Farke
          28 mins ago

          Something tells me his ability to get 25pt hauls is part of the reason. I'm not capping him myself, so no bias here, but I'm just trying to be fair. As an owner, I wish him well, but I think there's better out there this GW.

      4. Al Pacho
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Verbruggen
        Gabriel Kerkez Ait-Nouri
        Salah Bruno Mbeumo Rogers
        Haaland Cunha Wood

        Fab ESR Konate Faes

        G2G??

        1. Joke Insurance™
          • 1 Year
          29 mins ago

          Some changes needed here.

          1. Al Pacho
            • 3 Years
            just now

            What changes? Care to give any ideas?

      5. corderz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        58 mins ago

        Saka in for:

        A) Semenyo
        B) Rogers

        To fund the above J.Pedro in for:

        1) Isak
        2) Watkins

        1. David Parkinson
          • 2 Years
          just now

          A2

      6. Saka White Rice
        • 10 Years
        57 mins ago

        Please help me with these questions
        1) Should I go for Gabriel or Saliba on WC
        2) Kerkez or Colwill on WC
        3) Mitoma or Mbeumo on WC
        4) Any 4.0 other than VandenBerg? Quansah?

        1. David Parkinson
          • 2 Years
          21 mins ago

          G
          C
          Mb then to Bowen
          Greaves but VdB is a bit better.

        2. CONNERS
          • 5 Years
          15 mins ago

          Worth noting that Van den Berg's place in the starting 11 isn't necessarily secured long-term. Despite last weeks CS he's been quite poor. Brentford don't have great fixtures in the medium term either.

          Likewise, Greaves might not go straight back into the side following his lay-off.

        3. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          8 mins ago

          Do you also have Timber?

          I'd go there in the Arsenal defence

          1. Saka White Rice
            • 10 Years
            just now

            Timber in congested fixtures worries me though. Partey or Tomiyasu can play right back

      7. ShaunGoater123
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        57 mins ago

        Afternoon all,

        Would really appreciate some thoughts here:
        Options are
        A) mbuemo to saka
        B) haaland, carvalho > jackson or Isak, Saka

        Open Controls
          • 3 Years
          6 mins ago

          B

        2. jonnybhoy
          • 12 Years
          just now

          B easy

      8. Atimis
        • 8 Years
        57 mins ago

        Guys, would you get Saka or Palmer this week?
        I will get the second one the next week.

        Open Controls
          • 10 Years
          22 mins ago

          Exactly the same dilemma.

          I've been thinking Saka all week, so should probably stick with it.

          Open Controls
            • 8 Years
            14 mins ago

            The only thing that makes me question it is Arsenal playing away while Chelsea being at home

            Open Controls
            1. Mother Farke
                11 mins ago

                Arsenal played away in midweek and scored 5. Also, Saka appears to be in the better form out of the two.

          2. David Parkinson
            • 2 Years
            20 mins ago

            Palmer, get the homer 1st.

            Open Controls
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            7 mins ago

            Saka

            I fancy them at West Ham and think that Villa may bring more defensive discipline with them to Chelsea.

        2. FantasyClub
          • 3 Years
          56 mins ago

          Saka or Mbeumo captain?

          Open Controls
            • 3 Years
            23 mins ago

            Could do Wissa but lack of set pieces has me hesitant

            Open Controls
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Of the two, Saka. Better player, better team, better form.

        3. Nightf0x
          • 9 Years
          55 mins ago

          Gabriel konate konsa (robinson lewis) is my def., take a hit lewis/konate out for timber/RAN/veltman ? Y or N

          1. David Parkinson
            • 2 Years
            21 mins ago

            God no, Konate should be fine.

            1. Merlin the Wraith
              • 8 Years
              19 mins ago

              Konate currently on 50% amber flag.

              Open Controls
                • 2 Years
                just now

                Yeah, not much info, Bradley sounds worse though.

        4. jonnybhoy
          • 12 Years
          50 mins ago

          Who to captain from this front 8. Currently between Palmer, Salah and Mbuemo. Currently on Mbuemo at the moment.

          Saka Palmer Salah Mbuemo
          J Pedro Cunha Jackson

          Open Controls
            • 12 Years
            3 mins ago

            Front 7*

            Open Controls
              • 6 Years
              just now

              Got 6 out of 7 and going Cunha

        5. Letsgo!
          • 8 Years
          48 mins ago

          Do u think gabriel will start?

          Open Controls
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            6 mins ago

            Probably but not read the Pressers yet

        6. Al Pacho
          • 3 Years
          48 mins ago

          Verbruggen
          Gabriel Kerkez Ait-Nouri
          Salah Bruno Mbeumo Rogers
          Haaland Cunha Wood

          Fab ESR Konate Faes

          G2G???

          Open Controls
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Great team! Gtg

        7. Stranger Mings
          • 4 Years
          46 mins ago

          Any news on konate please

          1. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            8 mins ago

            See below!

            All speculation tho...

            Could just be a tweak!

            1. Stranger Mings
              • 4 Years
              just now

              Cheers

        8. GreennRed
          • 13 Years
          45 mins ago

          Konate yellow flag, now orange. No news at all, but speculation sells tumble dryers.

          https://x.com/physioscout/status/1861914371099947387

        9. G Banger
          • 6 Years
          44 mins ago

          Have 4 FT, following looks like a winner right?

          Haaland + Dibling + Keane => Cunha + Saka + Van Hecke

          Open Controls
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            4 mins ago

            Why not

        10. Psakhotherapy
          • 14 Years
          43 mins ago

          Got a load of Haaland money burning a hole in my pocket…worth a -4 for either of these (or both for -8)

          ESR —> Saka &
          Havertz —> Pedro

          ?

          Open Controls
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            4 mins ago

            Just the Saka switch up.

        11. mookie
          • 11 Years
          37 mins ago

          Q: "Is there ever a scenario which dictates you need to be a bit more pragmatic?"
          Ange: "I don't know how many ways I can say this. Look, there's plenty of room for pragmatism in all walks of life and in football as well, I'm just not interested in it."

          How can anyone not love Ange.

          Open Controls
            • 14 Years
            15 mins ago

            Love him, really enjoy watching Spurs, very glad I’m not a spurs fan

            Open Controls
            • 8 Years
            8 mins ago

            He rejects pragmatism, an approach that evaluates theories or beliefs in terms of the success of their practical application. A philosophical tradition that views language and thought as tools for prediction, problem solving, and action. The quality of dealing with a problem in a sensible way that suits the conditions that really exist.

            Sounds like the perfect manager for Spurs

          3. CONNERS
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Well if that's true, how come Wayne Rooney is doing so badly as a manager?

        12. ididnt
          • 13 Years
          37 mins ago

          Cunha or J. Pedro. Money no object

          Open Controls
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            22 mins ago

            Cunha

            Then Pedro I think

            Open Controls
            • 2 Years
            20 mins ago

            JP is arguably the long-term buy, Cunha more of a 5 GW play, if that helps.

            Open Controls
            • 13 Years
            15 mins ago

            Cunha.

            Open Controls
            • 11 Years
            just now

            Cunha

        13. CONNERS
          • 5 Years
          36 mins ago

          Is there any reason why so many are going with Van Hecke over Veltman (higher PPG) who is only 0.1m extra?

          Open Controls
            • 5 Years
            3 mins ago

            Lamptey back in the squad

            Open Controls
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Ah, fair enough, Suppose he could get some minutes in before he breaks again.

        14. Letsgo!
          • 8 Years
          36 mins ago

          Start RAN or greaves?

          Open Controls
            • 2 Years
            20 mins ago

            Really? RAN by a country mile.

            Open Controls
            • 5 Years
            18 mins ago

            Not even close

            Open Controls
            • 5 Years
            11 mins ago

            I have a suspicion Greaves won't go straight back into the side anyway.

            Open Controls
            • 11 Years
            just now

            RAN

        15. JoeSoap
          • 11 Years
          14 mins ago

          A. Raul>Pedro
          B. Myko/Lewis>Van Heck
          C. Both for a hit

          Sels
          Myko, Gabriel, RAN
          Saka, Palmer, Salah, Mbeumo
          Cunha, Wood, Raul
          Valdimarson, Rogers, Lewis, Greaves

          Open Controls
          • 4 Years
          14 mins ago

          A) pray that 2 of greaves, konate & okali play?
          B) -4 to get in another defender up to 6m?

        17. Al Pacho
          • 3 Years
          7 mins ago

          Salah , Bruno , Mbeumo , Haaland, Cunha, Wood.

          Who is the best captain choice ?

          Open Controls
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            6 mins ago

            Too lazy to hit view result on the Captain Poll, eh?

            Open Controls
              just now

              Millions thinking over that issue rn. Maybe these gonna help:
              https://www.premierleague.com/news/4177688
              https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/11/29/who-is-the-best-captain-for-fpl-gameweek-13-2

