Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers face a tricky armband decision ahead of Gameweek 13, with Liverpool and Manchester City facing off in Super Sunday’s finale.

As such, tough fixtures for our usual chief protagonists – Mohamed Salah (£13.1m) and Erling Haaland (£15.1m) – bring a cavalcade of differential options to the fore. Favourable fixtures boost the appeal of unlikely assets from Brighton and Hove Albion and Brentford.

As usual, Captain Sensible highlights which assets have the best chance of hauling.

First, we will assess the fallout of the on-site captain poll. We will then analyse the player and team statistics, Rate My Team (RMT) and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings ahead of Saturday’s 11:00 GMT deadline.

THE CAPTAIN POLL

Mohamed Salah’s clutch double secured a comeback 3-2 win over Southampton last weekend.

In a season which increasingly looks like his last at Anfield, Salah’s total of 16 attacking returns in 12 starts is certainly his vintage best.

Ahead of Man City’s visit, Liverpool’s winger holds a slender lead on our captain poll. The former Chelsea man is backed by just over one in four of our users to put Guardiola’s shaky rearguard to the sword.

Meanwhile, Joao Pedro (£5.6m) made it four attacking returns in just 88 minutes across two appearances since his return from injury in Gameweek 12.

The budget forward is backed with the armband by 18.4% of our users.

Cole Palmer (£10.9m) occupies third place with 14.6% of the vote, with Matheus Cunha (£7.0m) and Bukayo Saka (£10.2m) further back in one of the tighter polls of the seasons so far.

THE PLAYER STATISTICS – LAST SIX MATCHES