  1. Wayner9
    • 2 Years
    8 mins ago

    Have front 7 of
    Mitoma/Mbeuma/Palmer/Salah
    Wood/Cunha/Pedro
    Who gets Armband?

    1. Sgt Frank Drebin
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      Palmer, Salah or Mbeumo, whoever you prefer. Palmer the best imho

    2. slipthemonkey
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      It's on Salah for me

    3. Miguel Sanchez
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Salah - City in freefall and Pool flying

  2. afs2239
    • 7 Years
    8 mins ago

    Start one
    A)Justin
    B)Digne
    C) justin to Ait nouri -4

  3. ididnt
    • 13 Years
    7 mins ago

    Which moves for a hit?

    A. Haaland, Stewart > Cunha & J. Pedro
    B. Haaland, Semenyo > J. Pedro/Cunha & Saka

    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      just now

      B easily.

      I'd go Pedro now if you intend to bring both him and Cunha in.

  4. Korn106
    • 2 Years
    6 mins ago

    Hi All,
    Who to start?
    Gabriel, Ait-Nouri, ___

    Pau, Lewis, Andersen

    Thanks

  5. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    Not yet able to decide on captaincy, still Palmer?
    A. Wood
    B. Palmer
    C. Pedro

  6. PatrickK123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    Alright boys and girls, the final spot on my team has come down to TAA or Rogers; who'd we reckon?

  7. Norco
    • 10 Years
    1 min ago

    Quick vote, first to three wins...

    Captain who?

    1. Salah
    2. Palmer
    3. Saka
    4. J.Pedro

  8. ididnt
    • 13 Years
    1 min ago

    Haaland > J. Pedro or Cunha?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Pedro - better entry point against Southampton

