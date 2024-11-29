Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 13 clash between West Ham United and Arsenal.
The match at London Stadium kicks off at 17:30 GMT on Saturday 30 November.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 13 LINE-UPS
WEST HAM
ARSENAL
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|4th
|Arsenal
|12
|22
|+9
|LDLDW
|14th
|West Ham
|12
|15
|-4
|LWLDW
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):