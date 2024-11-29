Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 13 clash between West Ham United and Arsenal.

The match at London Stadium kicks off at 17:30 GMT on Saturday 30 November.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 13 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

WEST HAM

ARSENAL

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 4th Arsenal 12 22 +9 LDLDW 14th West Ham 12 15 -4 LWLDW

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):