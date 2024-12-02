The latest FFS Cup results + draws

The first rounds of our FFS Open Cup and FFS Members Cup took place in Gameweek 13.

We’ll bring you the results in this article, while we’ve also got the second-round draw for the FFS Cup.

The FFS Members Cup – which is one round shorter – takes a brief hiatus in Gameweek 14 in order to align the two competitions.

A total of £600 worth of prizes are on offer across the two tournaments, with a full breakdown towards the bottom of this piece.

FFS OPEN CUP

Two of the three former champions who entered the competition made it through.

TFO was a 75-47 victor over Cowboy John, while donnellyc defeated Inter McShambles – who was inside the top 10k going into Gameweek 13 – 84-67.

Another previous winner, Wild Rover bowed out after a narrow 74-75 loss to benh1979.

The magic of the cup was alive as three of the other four managers who were inside the top 10,000 were all defeated.

kengster, Werkself and HOCHOKI were despatched by the much lower-ranked 1justlookin, VNFPL and raider110_0 in round one.

Notlob Legin, our top-ranked manager sitting at 1,847th in the world, did survive: they saw off Macca71 76-68.

givetngog and Creetle both moved into the top 10,000 in the process of progressing to round two, meanwhile.

We had a number of Gameweek 13 ‘centurions’, with paulbarnabas‘ score of 111 the best.

In terms of round two, Notlob Legin takes on Jimgranty.

Former winners donnellyc and TFO take on Revival and the temporarily titled Change name (aka Seamus Finnerty) next. Both opponents are ranked higher, inside the top 100k.

Our lowest-ranked remaining manager at just under 4.6 million in the world, RedLightning, faces BRUIK.

The full first-round results are available here.

The second-round draw is available here.

FFS MEMBERS CUP

It was a mixed bag for our former winners, with two progressing but three bowing out.

Chaballer was a narrow 86-85 victor over 1justlookin, who at least saw off a former winner in the FFS Open Cup.

Mohd Rohzi also progressed thanks to an 87-60 win over TR1CKY TREES.

It was the end of the road for Biggsy, Scrumper and Mayanyi, however. They were defeated 53-64, 56-90 and 73-82 by Bun Rab, stamfordbridge and ambergamer respectively.

The aforementioned Werkself, our highest-ranked manager at 6,047th in the world, did progress in this competition, edging Annie 74-72.

Creetle, our only other manager inside the top 10k, defeated Mike Shaw 89-64.

TwiggsJameson had a stormer of a week. Our top scorer in round one, their tally of 108 points not only saw them beat Osckar in round one of the FFS Members Cup but also jump from 96k to 16k in the world.

The full first-round results are available here.

HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?

The FFS Cup is very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s own cup game.

Entrants who qualify for the first round were randomly drawn against each other and the winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).

In the event of a draw, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

Both these cup competitions will be played out according to the following proposed Gameweek schedule, though this could be subject to change.

​Fantasy Football Scout Open Cup Round Dates​

Qualifying – Gameweek 12

Round 1 – Gameweek 13

Round 2 – Gameweek 14

Round 3 – Gameweek 15

Round 4 – Gameweek 16

Round 5 – Gameweek 17

Round 6 – Gameweek 18

Quarter-Final – Gameweek 19

Semi-Finals – Gameweek 20

Final and third place play-off – Gameweek 21

​Fantasy Football Scout Members Cup Round Dates​

Qualifying – Gameweek 12

Round 1 – Gameweek 13

Round 2 – Gameweek 15

Round 3 – Gameweek 16

Round 4 – Gameweek 17

Round 5 – Gameweek 18

Quarter-Final – Gameweek 19

Semi-Finals – Gameweek 20

Final and third place play-off – Gameweek 21

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, the fixture list for each round will be published before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

Overall Prizes

The prizes for both cups are as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher

2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher

3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher



