FFS Cup December 2

The latest FFS Cup results + draws

The first rounds of our FFS Open Cup and FFS Members Cup took place in Gameweek 13.

We’ll bring you the results in this article, while we’ve also got the second-round draw for the FFS Cup.

The FFS Members Cup – which is one round shorter – takes a brief hiatus in Gameweek 14 in order to align the two competitions.

A total of £600 worth of prizes are on offer across the two tournaments, with a full breakdown towards the bottom of this piece.

FFS OPEN CUP

Two of the three former champions who entered the competition made it through.

TFO was a 75-47 victor over Cowboy John, while donnellyc defeated Inter McShambles – who was inside the top 10k going into Gameweek 13 – 84-67.

Another previous winner, Wild Rover bowed out after a narrow 74-75 loss to benh1979.

The magic of the cup was alive as three of the other four managers who were inside the top 10,000 were all defeated.

kengster, Werkself and HOCHOKI were despatched by the much lower-ranked 1justlookin, VNFPL and raider110_0 in round one.

Notlob Legin, our top-ranked manager sitting at 1,847th in the world, did survive: they saw off Macca71 76-68.

givetngog and Creetle both moved into the top 10,000 in the process of progressing to round two, meanwhile.

We had a number of Gameweek 13 ‘centurions’, with paulbarnabas‘ score of 111 the best.

In terms of round two, Notlob Legin takes on Jimgranty.

Former winners donnellyc and TFO take on Revival and the temporarily titled Change name (aka Seamus Finnerty) next. Both opponents are ranked higher, inside the top 100k.

Our lowest-ranked remaining manager at just under 4.6 million in the world, RedLightning, faces BRUIK.

The full first-round results are available here.

The second-round draw is available here.

FFS MEMBERS CUP

It was a mixed bag for our former winners, with two progressing but three bowing out.

Chaballer was a narrow 86-85 victor over 1justlookin, who at least saw off a former winner in the FFS Open Cup.

Mohd Rohzi also progressed thanks to an 87-60 win over TR1CKY TREES.

It was the end of the road for Biggsy, Scrumper and Mayanyi, however. They were defeated 53-64, 56-90 and 73-82 by Bun Rabstamfordbridge and ambergamer respectively.

The aforementioned Werkself, our highest-ranked manager at 6,047th in the world, did progress in this competition, edging Annie 74-72.

Creetle, our only other manager inside the top 10k, defeated Mike Shaw 89-64.

TwiggsJameson had a stormer of a week. Our top scorer in round one, their tally of 108 points not only saw them beat Osckar in round one of the FFS Members Cup but also jump from 96k to 16k in the world.

The full first-round results are available here.

HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?

The FFS Cup is very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s own cup game.

Entrants who qualify for the first round were randomly drawn against each other and the winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).

In the event of a draw, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

Both these cup competitions will be played out according to the following proposed Gameweek schedule, though this could be subject to change.

Fantasy Football Scout Open Cup Round Dates

  • Qualifying – Gameweek 12
  • Round 1 – Gameweek 13
  • Round 2 – Gameweek 14
  • Round 3 – Gameweek 15
  • Round 4 – Gameweek 16
  • Round 5 – Gameweek 17
  • Round 6 – Gameweek 18
  • Quarter-Final – Gameweek 19
  • Semi-Finals – Gameweek 20
  • Final and third place play-off – Gameweek 21

Fantasy Football Scout Members Cup Round Dates

  • Qualifying – Gameweek 12
  • Round 1 – Gameweek 13
  • Round 2 – Gameweek 15
  • Round 3 – Gameweek 16
  • Round 4 – Gameweek 17
  • Round 5 – Gameweek 18
  • Quarter-Final – Gameweek 19
  • Semi-Finals – Gameweek 20
  • Final and third place play-off – Gameweek 21

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, the fixture list for each round will be published before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

Overall Prizes
The prizes for both cups are as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher
2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher
3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher

  1. rvp786
    • 13 Years
    59 mins ago

    Did a minus 16 hit this week and it paid off lol

    larsen to pedro
    haaland to cunha
    mavdidi to palmer captain
    semenyo to saka
    gvardiol to mazroui

    who say hits dont pay off. i stopped a hit 2 weeks ago and chose larsen over cunha and it cost me big.

    Open Controls
    1. Pusey Patrol
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      43 mins ago

      Larsen to Pedro went well?

      Open Controls
      1. rvp786
        • 13 Years
        18 mins ago

        i knew 1-2 of the punts would pay off - cant all go your way

        Open Controls
        1. Pusey Patrol
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Well, at least you went for the right captain.

          With Palmer over Pedro/Cunha you almost got your -16 back. And in the medium term you might gain even more from this move.

          Especially with the cup starting soon it made sense to "rebuild" before. 🙂

          Open Controls
    2. el polako
      • 7 Years
      42 mins ago

      2 transfers too many.

      Open Controls
    3. Tazah
      • 6 Years
      41 mins ago

      just let the guy be happy guys... jeez

      Open Controls
      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        37 mins ago

        😆 yeah

        Open Controls
      2. Pusey Patrol
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        33 mins ago

        Sounds like the Steiner School approach.

        2 + 2 = 5

        Who cares?

        Open Controls
        1. Black Knights
          • 12 Years
          3 mins ago

          Well he couldn't guess which transfers would pay off, could he? He's up, he's happy, he's better placed for December fixtures.

          Open Controls
  2. Deulofail
    • 8 Years
    57 mins ago

    Funny how doing anything even remotely sexual in a celebration is frowned upon and punishable by the puritanical authorities, yet expressions of extreme violence like mowing people down with an automatic rifle are perfectly acceptable and normalised.

    Edit: Not really; you can't edit posts, duh. But I just did some googling and found that finger guns are banned in the land of school shootings https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/5828508/2024/10/11/nfl-finger-gun-celebrations-penalties-fines/

    Open Controls
    1. Tazah
      • 6 Years
      50 mins ago

      guess you answered your own question

      Open Controls
      1. Deulofail
        • 8 Years
        38 mins ago

        Didn't ask a question. And I was talking about football, not handegg

        Open Controls
    2. x.jim.x
      • 10 Years
      49 mins ago

      Martinez literally humped the biggest trophy in football in front of the whole world and nothing happened

      Open Controls
      1. Deulofail
        • 8 Years
        47 mins ago

        People noticed, cared and remembered it, apparently

        Open Controls
        1. Deulofail
          • 8 Years
          43 mins ago

          Was banned from Copa America for similar celebration https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/articles/c756r1609dno

          Open Controls
          1. x.jim.x
            • 10 Years
            41 mins ago

            He was banned for hitting the camera, not the celebration

            Open Controls
            1. Deulofail
              • 8 Years
              37 mins ago

              Sources seem to all say it was for his actions, plural, his "offensive behaviour" in general, including both the celebration and the camera hit. But you can keep trying to undermine people's discussion points instead of engaging sincerely, as normal, if you like. I'll ignore as usual.

              Open Controls
              1. x.jim.x
                • 10 Years
                24 mins ago

                The point still stands though - the higher-ups tend to be pretty leniant with celebrations (unless they involve taking your top off, of course).

                Do you think a "discussion" should just be people agreeing with you?

                Open Controls
                1. Deulofail
                  • 8 Years
                  7 mins ago

                  You have a habit of arguing over the minutiae instead of more generously considering the intended message as a whole. It's like you want to win an argument that nobody started --and with as little thought and effort as you can get away with. It's exhausting to engage with you, and to read your arguments with others, because you constantly avoid the point so that you can make your own, derailing conversations further with each post you make.

                  Sexually suggestive celebrations can and do get punished. If they are not punished, they are broadly more poorly received by the public than celebrations that are suggestive of (extreme) violence. Is that better now?

                  Open Controls
                  1. x.jim.x
                    • 10 Years
                    just now

                    Violence has always been perceived as more widely acceptable by censors and the public compared to sex and even swearing - South Park made a film about it 25 years ago. It's not just a football thing.

                    Don't reply or read if it upsets you that much, I guess.

                    Open Controls
        2. x.jim.x
          • 10 Years
          43 mins ago

          It wasn't punished by the "puritanical authorities" though

          Open Controls
          1. Deulofail
            • 8 Years
            30 mins ago

            I also included "frowned upon" as an option

            Open Controls
            1. Derbz87
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              just now

              Was it Joao Pedro who did the cut throat celebration last year. They probably don't think anything of it but they are role models, literally a few days later I was telling some kid off for doing the same expression at my 5yo kid in a park.

              Open Controls
    3. el polako
      • 7 Years
      44 mins ago

      Football is nothing.
      PM just fecked 2m pensioners and even announced it to the world.

      Open Controls
  3. Connor's Calling
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    57 mins ago

    A) Start Watkins, Rogers, Solanke, Kulu. Bench Mbeumo. Roll a FT and do B or C next GW

    B) Mbeumo & Solanke -> Saka & Daka (bench fodder) -4

    C) Mbeumo & Watkins -> Saka & Pedro -4

    Open Controls
    1. Sebastes
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      A, but I don't like either B or C for next week. Would wait another week and do C ahead of gw16

      Open Controls
  4. Letsgo!
    • 8 Years
    56 mins ago

    Start brunoF or rogers?

    Open Controls
    1. Captain Mal
        21 mins ago

        You said you believe in Arsenal. What changed?

        Open Controls
    2. Junks
      • 3 Years
      54 mins ago

      1FT 8.6ITB
      Hendo Fab
      Robinson RAN Hall Maz Greaves
      Salah Saka Bruno Amad Neto
      Pedro Cunha Armstrong

      I went for a punt on Neto last GW with the idea of getting Haaland back for the Forest game but now im thinking it was a mistake... Shall i just do Neto to Palmer instead? In hindsight i should have just done that last GW but oh well. Help would be great

      Open Controls
    3. faux_C
      • 12 Years
      52 mins ago

      Suddenly find myself with 3 Chelsea players. How did that happen??

      Open Controls
      1. Connor's Calling
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        3 mins ago

        Well played!

        Open Controls
        1. Connor's Calling
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          2 mins ago

          Colwill, Jackson and Palmer likely to be in a lot of Jan WC’s I’d say!

          Open Controls
    4. Tmel
      • 13 Years
      51 mins ago

      Better option between Cucurella & Colwill?

      Open Controls
      1. Derbz87
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        8 mins ago

        Not sure either are great in light of the Fofana news

        Open Controls
      2. Sebastes
        • 9 Years
        4 mins ago

        Colwill

        Open Controls
    5. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      51 mins ago

      Start one:
      A. Rogers (BRE)
      B. Mbeumo (avl)

      Open Controls
      1. OptimusBlack
        • 11 Years
        25 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
      2. Sebastes
        • 9 Years
        21 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
      3. Gommy
        • 14 Years
        3 mins ago

        I have the same predicament.

        On B because he's on pens and there is a stronger chance of completing 90 mins. That's all I've got going for him at the moment though.

        Goal involvement in the last 4 games and no shots in a 4-1 home win to Leicester, doesn't provide great reading.

        Open Controls
    6. thom830g
      • 7 Years
      47 mins ago

      A) Haaland + Semenyo -> Saka + Jackson for free
      B) Haaland + Semenyo + Brendan Johnson -> Saka + Jackson + Palmer -4
      C) Haaland + Saliba + Semenyo + ESR -> Saka + Jackson + Palmer + Colwill -8 (1ITB)

      Wants to get rid of Haaland, but feels strange ahead of Forest.

      Team is:

      Fabianski
      Gabriel - Lewis - Saliba
      Johnson - ESR - Semenyo - Salah
      Wissa - Cunha - Haaland
      (sels - Hall - Dibling - Greaves)

      Open Controls
      1. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        3 mins ago

        Look at your midfield with Haaland. Then look at what it could be without him.

        That should make the decision easier for you.

        Open Controls
    7. realJPickford
      • 7 Years
      47 mins ago

      Very luckily played the wildcard in gw6 to ditch haaland and have since moved from 2m to 17k! What are people’s thoughts on him for the rest of the season, potentially avoid all season or will he still have relevance at some point?

      Open Controls
      1. el polako
        • 7 Years
        31 mins ago

        No player in the game is hold or avoid all season.

        Open Controls
        1. el polako
          • 7 Years
          31 mins ago

          (Apart from DCL - he’s avoid for life)

          Open Controls
      2. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        31 mins ago

        I went the other way around to 1.7M 😛

        Open Controls
      3. kennethrhcp
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        30 mins ago

        He will surely cone back into teams at some stage

        Having the balls to sell him was huge. It's all about timing now but it'll mean losing another premium

        Open Controls
      4. yoyoyoyoyoyoyo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        21 mins ago

        Can’t see myself buying him again unless Salah/Palmer/Saka get injured

        Open Controls
        1. Nomar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          just now

          This.

          And even then, on current form I’d still avoid!

          Open Controls
      5. jack88
        • 3 Years
        21 mins ago

        Only if salah/palmer/saka is injured long term

        Open Controls
      6. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        20 mins ago

        Sold and not interested in getting back due to what it will do to the rest of my team.

        He will come good again, but at £15m he’s too rich for me.

        Open Controls
      7. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        16 mins ago

        One guy in the top 6 of my mini league still has him, the rest of us sold him and upgraded our mids.

        He was ahead of me a few GW’s ago. Now he’s about 40 points behind me and sliding down our league.

        Open Controls
    8. Count Olaf
        45 mins ago

        Raya
        Gabriel Greaves Ait Nouri
        Saka Palmer(c) Salah Semenyo
        Pedro Welbeck Isak

        Bentley Mbeumo Aina Konate

        1 free transfer, 0.1m in the bank

        I don't think I can afford to roll the transfer, even though I'd like to. What's the biggest priority though?
        A)Konate (e.g. to Gomez) ?
        B)Isak (e.g. to Jackson) ?
        C)Mbeumo (e.g. to Rashford) ?

        Open Controls
        1. kennethrhcp
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          1 min ago

          Is mbeumo injured?

          Open Controls
      • Dorse88
        • 14 Years
        43 mins ago

        Fabianski
        Dawson Faes Greaves
        Salah Palmer Rogers Mbuemo
        Wisa Haalaand Cunha

        Flekken Winks Veltman Konate

        Struggling here this week my defence got me a grand total of 0 points last week.

        I'm thinking of taking a 4 pointer to bring in two reliable defender's with favourable fixtures.

        Konate>Timber
        Veltman> Wan-Bissaka

        Or maybe leave the hit and just do Konate>Timber before I get priced out.

        Looking at getting Saka in ASAP but will offload Haaland for him. I just think Haaland could do something big against Forest at home this week.

        Thanks.

        Open Controls
        1. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 10 Years
          13 mins ago

          Sort your defence imo

          Open Controls
        2. kennethrhcp
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          12 mins ago

          If keeping haaland no hit

          Just konate ft

          Open Controls
        3. Old Gregg
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          Potentially for the future. Which comb is better?

          Trent & Amad

          Or

          Gomez & Rashford

          Open Controls
          1. Old Gregg
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Oops sorry!

            Open Controls
      • jack88
        • 3 Years
        36 mins ago

        who is popular buy sell this week?
        Sell - mbuemo
        Buy - jackson

        Anything else?

        Open Controls
        1. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 10 Years
          21 mins ago

          Isak sell I'd say

          Open Controls
        2. Captain Mal
            19 mins ago

            From what I've seen, people are selling Wood/Isak, buying Bowen/Mitoma.

            Open Controls
          • Pusey Patrol
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            15 mins ago

            Can't wait to see everyone selling Jackson (again) when his fifths yellow is coming in.

            Open Controls
            1. Ajax Hamsterdam
              • 10 Years
              13 mins ago

              Enjoying other people's misfortunes I see ...

              Open Controls
            2. yoyoyoyoyoyoyo
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              5 mins ago

              I’ll happily bench him vs Spurs after getting all his points vs Southampton

              Open Controls
              1. Ajax Hamsterdam
                • 10 Years
                4 mins ago

                This 🙂

                Open Controls
        3. kennethrhcp
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          34 mins ago

          I'm seeing mbeumo on benches and being sold

          Am I missing something on him?

          Open Controls
          1. Ajax Hamsterdam
            • 10 Years
            23 mins ago

            Under performed lately but I am probably keeping for villa game.

            Open Controls
            1. kennethrhcp
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 14 Years
              17 mins ago

              Cheers. I'm the same

              Open Controls
              1. Nomar
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 15 Years
                13 mins ago

                Then, yes, you are indeed missing something as the other responses would suggest.

                Open Controls
                1. kennethrhcp
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 14 Years
                  5 mins ago

                  Haha thanks nomar

                  I'll have a look but wasn't on my list of issues

                  Open Controls
          2. Captain Mal
              23 mins ago

              He for sure is missing all the action.

              Open Controls
              1. kennethrhcp
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 14 Years
                just now

                Cheers

                Open Controls
            • Big_Andy_GAWA
              • 13 Years
              21 mins ago

              Playing very deep (and wide) and has poor stats in the last few games.

              Open Controls
              1. kennethrhcp
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 14 Years
                just now

                Thanks

                Open Controls
            • Rasping Drive
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 15 Years
              20 mins ago

              He’s not scoring any points, his underlying numbers are terrible and his fixtures are about to fall off a cliff.

              Open Controls
              1. kennethrhcp
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 14 Years
                4 mins ago

                Nice one thanks

                Open Controls
            • Nomar
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 15 Years
              19 mins ago

              I think many are selling to fund getting Saka.

              Open Controls
            • JBG
              • 6 Years
              19 mins ago

              Way too wide after Wissa came back, not enough involved

              Open Controls
              1. Ajax Hamsterdam
                • 10 Years
                4 mins ago

                Will he not play up top v villa though in a 352?

                Open Controls
            • Gooner Kebab
              • 12 Years
              14 mins ago

              Some rage selling as he missed out on the 4 goals 🙂

              Open Controls
            • yoyoyoyoyoyoyo
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              11 mins ago

              Knee jerk reaction

              Open Controls
            • kennethrhcp
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 14 Years
              9 mins ago

              Thanks all

              Open Controls
            • Shark Team
              • 7 Years
              1 min ago

              He doesn't even shoot the damn ball lately

              Open Controls
          3. faux_C
            • 12 Years
            30 mins ago

            Play 2 from 4:

            Hall, Ait-Nouri, Mykolenko, Greaves

            I'm thinking RAN and Mykolenko, even though they play each other?

            Open Controls
            1. Nomar
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 15 Years
              8 mins ago

              Greaves and Ait Nouri.

              Open Controls
              1. donbagino
                • 3 Years
                just now

                Why Graeves? Is he gonna retaing his place in starting 11?

                Open Controls
          4. Stimps
            • 11 Years
            28 mins ago

            Bench one

            A) Solanke (bou)
            B) Rogers (BRE)
            C) Mbuemo (avl)

            Open Controls
            1. Ajax Hamsterdam
              • 10 Years
              7 mins ago

              B

              Open Controls
            2. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
              • 9 Years
              just now

              B

              Open Controls
          5. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
            • 9 Years
            27 mins ago

            Annoying Mazraoui came off at 55 mins, anyone know if tactical or something else?

            Open Controls
            1. x.jim.x
              • 10 Years
              23 mins ago

              Just rotation I think - a lot of football to be played and he's been incredible so far

              Open Controls
              1. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
                • 9 Years
                21 mins ago

                Cheers, will keep an eye on

                Open Controls
                1. x.jim.x
                  • 10 Years
                  1 min ago

                  He's had injury problems before and Maguire's back now, so he's definitely more prone to rotation than before, but with an early dart yesterday and a Europa game on the horizon, you'll probably be alright.

                  Open Controls
            2. kennethrhcp
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 14 Years
              17 mins ago

              Read it was rested

              Open Controls
            3. THAT'S LIFE
              • 11 Years
              9 mins ago

              As a Dalot owner I now have real fear of rest plus comments on it from Amorim

              Open Controls
              1. FPL Brains
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • Has Moderation Rights
                • 13 Years
                just now

                Luck of the draw, but for what it's worth, Dalot had his rest during the Europa League tie.

                Open Controls
          6. Karan14
            • 8 Years
            24 mins ago

            Flekken
            Gabriel Timber Dunk
            Salah Saka Palmer Mbuemo
            Isak Pedro Cunha

            (Fabianski Pau Greaves Winks)

            A) Save FT
            B) Mbuemo to Bowen
            C) Isak to Jackson
            D) Winks to Semenyo

            Appreciate your thoughts!

            Open Controls
            1. Ajax Hamsterdam
              • 10 Years
              8 mins ago

              I did c.

              Open Controls
            2. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
              • 9 Years
              5 mins ago

              C but could save too

              Open Controls
          7. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
            • 9 Years
            21 mins ago

            Probably fat blank for both but who to play?

            a) Hall
            b) Faes

            Open Controls
            1. Ajax Hamsterdam
              • 10 Years
              just now

              Lol b

              Open Controls
          8. Old Gregg
            • 7 Years
            21 mins ago

            Potentially for the future. Which comb is better?

            Trent & Amad

            Or

            Gomez & Rashford

            Open Controls
            1. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
              • 9 Years
              5 mins ago

              T & A

              Open Controls
              1. donbagino
                • 3 Years
                4 mins ago

                yep

                Open Controls
          9. donbagino
            • 3 Years
            20 mins ago

            Bench 1:
            a) Wissa
            b) Mbuemo,
            c) Cunha
            d) Rogers

            Open Controls
            1. Ajax Hamsterdam
              • 10 Years
              2 mins ago

              B

              Open Controls
          10. Ajax Hamsterdam
            • 10 Years
            19 mins ago

            My defense is gabriel (doubt) Greaves and Lewis (might not play?) hall (play pool so may as well not play) and konate

            Taa to konate for a hit ?(Would be -8)

            Cheers

            Open Controls
            1. Ajax Hamsterdam
              • 10 Years
              9 mins ago

              Sorry lol konate to taa

              Open Controls
            2. yoyoyoyoyoyoyo
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              5 mins ago

              Just do Konate to Gomez with no hit

              Open Controls
              1. Ajax Hamsterdam
                • 10 Years
                2 mins ago

                Cheers. I wouldn't consider Gomez to be honest. I can afford taa I don't need transfers to bring him in, I am bringing the big guns this gw Jackson and Saka 🙂 I could wait one more week for free but real risk of not having 11 players this gw.

                Open Controls
                1. yoyoyoyoyoyoyo
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 11 Years
                  1 min ago

                  I feel like you’ve already made your decision and you’re just looking for reassurance

                  Open Controls
                  1. Ajax Hamsterdam
                    • 10 Years
                    just now

                    A bit haha would you wait one more week for Taa then
                    -8 seems a bit much...

                    Open Controls
          11. The Mighty Whites
            • 9 Years
            14 mins ago

            1FT, 4.0 ITB, thoughts?

            Flekken - Valdimarsson
            Gabriel - Ait-Nouri - Colwill - Greaves - Bednarek
            Salah - Palmer - Saka - Mbuemo - Rogers
            Cunha - J Pedro - Strand Larsen

            A: Transfer Flekken out (and play two of Mbuemo, Rogers or Strand Larsen)
            B: Transfer Mbuemo out (and play one of Rogers or Strand Larsen)
            C: Transfer Strand Larsen out (and play one of Mbuemo or Rogers).

            Open Controls
            1. Ajax Hamsterdam
              • 10 Years
              1 min ago

              Flekken out makes sense and I'm sure it will feel good too 🙂

              Open Controls
          12. Kaneyonero
            • 8 Years
            12 mins ago

            (C)ole Palmer or Ja(c)kson?

            Open Controls
            1. Ajax Hamsterdam
              • 10 Years
              just now

              Palmer

              Open Controls
          13. hariv
            • 1 Year
            12 mins ago

            1ft, 8,9 itb

            Flekken - Valdimarsson
            Gabriel - Digne - RAN - Estupinan - Greaves
            Salah Palmer Mbeumo Rogers McNeil
            Raul - Strand Larsen - Pedro

            Plan:
            Flekken --> Sanchez
            Saka in, who out: A) Mbeumo
            B) McNeil

            Any suggestion for strikers

            Thx

            Open Controls
            1. Ajax Hamsterdam
              • 10 Years
              just now

              Mcneil

              Open Controls
          14. THAT'S LIFE
            • 11 Years
            11 mins ago

            This game….

            Start of the season I swore never to rely on cheap forwards and come tomorrow my dearest one might be 6 million

            Open Controls
            1. Ajax Hamsterdam
              • 10 Years
              just now

              C'est la vie 🙂

              Open Controls
          15. gellinmagellan
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            8 mins ago

            Flekken Fabianski
            Ait-Nouri Dalot Gabriel Faes Greaves
            Mbuemo Bruno Rogers Semenyo Salah
            Cunha JPedro Haaland

            1 FT 1.0 ITB

            A) Haaland + Mbuemo > Saka + Jackson for -4
            B) Mbuemo + Bruno > Saka + Mitoma for -4
            C) Haaland + Mbuemo + Bruno > Saka + Palmer + Jackson for -8

            Need to get Saka in and don't mind the hit...only confusion is if Haaland is worth keeping against NFO (hence option B). But the longer I keep Haaland, the longer I'm forced to contemplate going without Palmer for longer. Any suggestions?

            Open Controls
            1. Ajax Hamsterdam
              • 10 Years
              5 mins ago

              C brings Palmer and Saka so best option imo

              Open Controls
              1. gellinmagellan
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                just now

                Thanks! Makes sense to have both Palmer and Jackson? Or should I consider different forward?

                Open Controls
          16. Ajax Hamsterdam
            • 10 Years
            5 mins ago

            Who is everyone captaining this gw?

            Open Controls
          17. Underdogs11
            • 4 Years
            5 mins ago

            2 FT
            0.0 itb

            Raya
            Gvardiol de Ligt RAN
            Salah Palmer Bruno Mbeumo Rogers
            Jackson Wissa

            Fabianski Isak 4.0 4.0

            Options:
            A) bruno/isak to saka/pedro
            B) Roll. 3 FT next gw
            C) Something else

            Any advise?

            Open Controls
            1. Ajax Hamsterdam
              • 10 Years
              3 mins ago

              A with evanilson instead of Pedro if you can afford

              Open Controls
          18. CheesyZoot
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Play Fab or Flekken?

            Open Controls

          You need to be logged in to post a comment.