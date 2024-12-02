134
  1. Planet Head
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    49 mins ago

    Nice to beat all the great and goods for a change

  2. Wayne Enterprises
    • 12 Years
    48 mins ago

    Wises or Wood out for Jackson?

    Front 8 are:

    Bruno Salah Saka Palmer Winks

    Wowsa Wood J.Pedro

    1. Wayne Enterprises
      • 12 Years
      48 mins ago

      *Wissa

    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • 8 Years
      46 mins ago

      Wood

  3. mad_beer ✅
    • 9 Years
    45 mins ago

    Big decision.

    Who to get rid of:

    1. Garnacho
    2. Winks

    Only have .4 ITB.

    1. Captain Mal
        1 min ago

        Garnacho's status as a starter isn't guaranteed, so I'd get rid of him.

    2. Philosopher's Stones
      • 4 Years
      43 mins ago

      Following simple mathematics, just done the below moves for a hit.

      Salah (13 points) + Saka (18 points) -> Kluivert (20 points) + Schade (23 points).

      Good times ahead!

      1. Eh, just one more thing ...
        • 12 Years
        7 mins ago

        Who are you who are so wise in the ways of mathematics?

      2. Captain Mal
          1 min ago

          Should I do it for a - 8?

      3. Eh, just one more thing ...
        • 12 Years
        42 mins ago

        Afternoon ….. Bench one?

        1. Welbeck (ful away)
        2. Semenyo (TOT home)
        3. Rogers (BRE home)

        Leaning towards Welbeck….

        Thank you.

        1. Captain Mal
            just now

            Rogers by far I think.

        2. R.C.
          • 7 Years
          41 mins ago

          What has happened to Son?

          Age?

          1. Deulofail
            • 8 Years
            10 mins ago

            He became Father

          2. Esraj
            • 9 Years
            6 mins ago

            Too many crooks spoilt the broth. Look at that spurs midfield. He is not the focal point anymore.

            1. Deulofail
              • 8 Years
              1 min ago

              Spurs are corrupt to the core!

        3. humar816
          • 4 Years
          39 mins ago

          0.5 in the bank with Lewis and Digne in my back line.

          Who needs to go first and for who?

          Would it be worth downgrading Solanke to Wissa/JP to get Gabriel in?

        4. Steavn8k
          • 1 Year
          17 mins ago

          Robinson and Digne-> Gomez and Van Hecke?

          It feels like a bit of a downgrade, but Robinson has tough fixtures and Digne not nailed.

        5. gonzalocampos
          • 9 Years
          2 mins ago

          Play Rogers or Mbuemo?

