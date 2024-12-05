2
2 Comments Post a Comment
  1. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Salaaah!

    Open Controls
  2. Botman and Robben
    • 8 Years
    just now

    Benches will be used up this GW for sure. I don't even have a playing goalie!

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.