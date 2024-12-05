Gameweek 14 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) concludes with a couple of Thursday clashes, so here’s the team news.

The midweek carnage continues, as neither Raul Jimenez (£5.6m) nor Danny Welbeck (£5.9m) start at Craven Cottage. While the Mexican international is a Fulham substitute, 34-year-old Welbeck isn’t in Brighton and Hove Albion’s squad at all.

“It is a small issue that he got after conceding a foul against Southampton. We have to take care of him and hopefully he will be back on Sunday.” – Fabian Hurzeler on Danny Welbeck

This probably means Joao Pedro (£5.8m) will have the number nine role, as Georginio Rutter (£5.6m) is another of four names to move out of the Seagulls’ starting XI. Simon Adingra (£5.3m) comes in and club captain Lewis Dunk (£4.4m) is finally back in their line-up.

Kaoru Mitoma (£6.5m), Bart Verbruggen (£4.5m) and Jan Paul van Hecke (£4.5m) start.

Their hosts Fulham have Joachim Andersen (£4.3m) injured, alongside bans for Sasa Lukic (£4.8m) and Tom Cairney (£4.8m) but Emile Smith Rowe‘s (£5.7m) owners will be relieved to see him get the nod.

Rodrigo Muniz (£5.5m) begins for the first time since Gameweek 3 and it’s a rare occasion where Timothy Castagne (£4.2m) is preferred to Kenny Tete (£4.5m).

Meanwhile, at the Vitality Stadium, Pedro Porro (£5.6m) and Son Heung-min (£9.9m) are both surprisingly sidelined for Spurs. There’s still no Cristian Romero (£5.0m) or Micky van de Ven (£4.5m) but, as part of three changes, Dominic Solanke (£7.5m) starts against his former club.

Dejan Kulusevski (£6.3m) is back in, too, beside Brennan Johnson (£6.7m) and James Maddison (£7.5m).

Hosts Bournemouth welcome Antoine Semenyo (£5.7m) into their XI after suspension, with their only other alteration being at centre-back. Dean Huijsen (£4.3m) replaces Marcos Senesi (£4.8m).

Justin Kluivert (£5.4m) and Evanilson (£6.0m) – whose Saturday performances involved three goals and three assists respectively – remain in Andoni Iraola’s team.

GAMEWEEK 14 LINE-UPS

Fulham XI: Leno; Castagne, Diop, Bassey, Robinson; Berge, Iwobi; Wilson, Smith Rowe, Nelson; Muniz

Subs: Benda, Tete, Cuenca, Sessegnon, Andreas, King, Adama, Raul, Vinicius

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Verbruggen; van Hecke, Dunk, Igor Julio, Estupinan; Baleba, Wieffer, O’Riley; Adingra, Joao Pedro, Mitoma

Subs: Steele, Lamptey, Gruda, Georginio, Moder, Minteh, Ferguson, Ayari, McConville

Bournemouth XI: Arrizabalaga; Smith, Zabarnyi, Huijsen, Kerkez; Adams, Christie; Semenyo, Kluivert, Tavernier; Evanilson

Subs: Travers, Aarons, Cook, Brooks, Dango, Hill, Kinsey, Philip, Enes Unal

Tottenham XI: Forster; Gray, Dragusin, Davies, Udogie; Maddison, Bissouma, Sarr; Kulusevski, Solanke, Johnson

Subs: Austin, Porro, Spence, Reguilon, Bergvall, Olusesi, Son, Werner, Lankshear







