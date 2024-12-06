154
154 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Hazardous1983
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Start greaves or ait nouri

    Start pedro or.cunha

    Open Controls
    1. aleksios
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Nouri
      Cunha

      Open Controls
  2. OverTinker
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Solake and Mbeumo replacement please?
    I have Cunha and Jackson in FWD
    Salah Saka palmer and Rogers in MID
    I am considering Pedro and Bruno

    Open Controls
    1. aleksios
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Many options.
      I would go Evanilson and Bruno.

      Open Controls
  3. Letsgo!
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Start RAN or digne?

    Open Controls
    1. aleksios
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Digne.

      Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Probably Digne but check the predicted lineups here - Tom knows his Villa and I wonder if Maatsen could get a game to rest Digne ahead of Leipzig

      Open Controls
      1. Mr. O'Connell
        • 12 Years
        55 mins ago

        Digne 1 point better than RAN 0 points, though 😉

        Open Controls
        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 3 Years
          54 mins ago

          Ha good point

          Open Controls
  4. aleksios
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Who to bring in for Lewis+Mbuemo?

    1.TAA
    2.Timber

    A.Bruno
    B. Semenyo.

    Thanks.

    Open Controls
  5. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Bus team,

    Worth -4, like A

    A, Bruno & Ran > KDB & VDB

    B, Bruno & Ran > Enzo/Iwobi & Trent/VVD

    Raya
    Gabriel, WanB, Gomez
    Palmer, Saka, Bruno, Salah
    Cunha, Jackson, Pedro

    Fabs, Rogers, Ran, Veltman

    0.5

    Open Controls
    1. aleksios
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Why take out Bruno?

      Open Controls
    2. Holmes
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      nope

      Open Controls
  6. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Mbeumo > KDB?
    Might be a bit early but not getting much from Mbeumo

    front 8
    Salah, Palmber, Saka, Mbeumo, Rogers
    Jackson, Cunha, Pedro

    Open Controls
  7. SpaceCadet
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Better option for the next few gws?

    A. Kerkez Isak
    B. Taa evanilson

    Open Controls
    1. aleksios
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      B.

      Open Controls
  8. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Is time up for Ran, going into the busy Christmas period & 4YC & constant 0’s?

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      will be getting rid after Ipswich, poor fixtures after that

      Open Controls
  9. andymck
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Who should I downgrade to bench fodder to fund Mbeumo > Saka - Semenyo or Wood?

    Open Controls
    1. aleksios
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Wood.

      Open Controls
  10. Flynny
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    What is better.

    A....get Timber for free and double up on arsenal defence

    B....take a hit for TAA

    thanks

    Open Controls
    1. aleksios
      • 9 Years
      27 mins ago

      Tough.
      A.

      Open Controls
    2. JT11fc
      • 6 Years
      26 mins ago

      Kinda prefer Arsenal def, but mainly due to pricing and CS, Taa is better if price is no issue, get Trent for free next gw if possoble

      Open Controls
      1. Flynny
        • 9 Years
        11 mins ago

        Getting TAA for freeeams starting:

        Gabriel lewis RAN

        Could be 2 no shows out of that possibly.....

        Open Controls
        1. JT11fc
          • 6 Years
          8 mins ago

          Tough position, I went for A, better fixtures for CS

          Open Controls
  11. Gudjohnsen
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Bench one of:

    A. Rogers
    B. Rashford
    C. Jackson
    D. Cunha
    E. Pedro

    Open Controls
    1. JT11fc
      • 6 Years
      27 mins ago

      Rogers or Cunha, Roger more logical to bench but that fixture is enticing for him...

      Open Controls
    2. Josh.E
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      D

      Open Controls
  12. George James
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Any stand out moves here or roll?

    0.3itb 1FT

    Flekken
    RAN • Gabriel* • Gvardiol
    Saka • Palmer • Rogers • Salah • Semenyo
    Isak • Solanke

    Vlad / Larsen / Myko / Greaves

    Open Controls
    1. JT11fc
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      Nothing desperate, Flekken weakest link long term

      Open Controls
  13. J to the T
    • 7 Years
    1 hour ago

    Start one
    A. Solanke at home v Chelsea
    B. Wood away v Man Utd

    1. Air Nouri away at West Ham
    2. Lewis hall away at Brentford

    Open Controls
    1. JT11fc
      • 6 Years
      44 mins ago

      B2

      Open Controls
      1. J to the T
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Yikes. I’m currently A1

        Open Controls
  14. The Mighty Whites
    • 9 Years
    56 mins ago

    2FT, 4.0 ITB, thoughts?

    Flekken - Valdimarsson
    Gabriel - Ait-Nouri - Colwill - Greaves - Bednarek
    Salah - Palmer - Saka - Mbuemo - Rogers
    Cunha - J Pedro - Strand Larsen

    Thinking two of the below:
    A: Flekken to Raya
    B: Greaves / Bednarek to TAA / VVD
    C: Mbuemo to Semenyo
    D: Strand Larsen to Evanilson

    Open Controls
    1. JT11fc
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      A and B Taa

      Mbuemo can wait a week and Wolves have good fixtures coming

      Open Controls
  15. HollywoodXI
    • 10 Years
    55 mins ago

    Not sure who to bench here. Or what transfer to make (0.2m ITB). Any thoughts?

    Verbrugen
    Lewis Hall RAN Greaves Keane
    Saka Son Salah Palmer Odegard
    Cuhna Pedro Wissa

    Open Controls
    1. JT11fc
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Plan for a better bench, prehaps free up some cash from that midfeild haha

      Open Controls
  16. mookie
    • 11 Years
    53 mins ago

    The full quote on Rogers(pre Brentford) for context:
    "The next one is Emi Buendia. He is progressively getting better after being out for a long time injured. He is working every day. The process he is doing, he is close to being completely comfortable to play in everything,”

    “In case Morgan Rogers is getting or needing some change [rest], we have to try and use Emi Buendia and try to get from him the performances we need. We are trying it in the training sessions and we are giving him minutes in matches."

    “We have ways to try and replace him [Rogers], but at the moment he can feel tired, but he has to rest and he has to sleep very well! He has to eat good food and he has to be ready."

    https://www.astonvilla.news/match-coverage/unai-emery-drops-huge-aston-villa-selection-hint-as-rarely-seen-gem-could-finally-start-vs-brentford/

    Open Controls
    1. mookie
      • 11 Years
      49 mins ago

      Quoting this:
      "We have ways to try and replace him [Rogers], but at the moment he can feel tired, but he has to rest..."
      Without this:
      "...and he has to sleep very well! He has to eat good food and he has to be ready."

      Is just misleading people.

      Open Controls
      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 3 Years
        33 mins ago

        Ok maybe the rest/sleep connotations are somewhat lost in the trimmed quote on twitter but I still think he's getting rested on the weekend - "feel tired", specifying a replacement, played almost 90, easy rest fixture & big/tough UCL away game on Tuesday

        Open Controls
  17. Rico123
    • 2 Years
    43 mins ago

    3 FT, £0.3m ITB no need for major surgery

    Wood to

    A. Evanilson
    B. J Pedro
    C. Just hold for now

    Aina (have him and Hall as rotating 4th def) to

    1. Kerkez
    2. Hold/ don’t bother

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      33 mins ago

      I wouldn't sell Aina, really good long-term option

      Open Controls
  18. The Mentaculus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 3 Years
    33 mins ago

    New article
    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/12/06/the-teams-with-the-best-fixtures-from-fpl-gameweek-15-onwards

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.