A whopping 38 Premier League players are on the brink of a one-match ban heading into Gameweek 15.

Meanwhile, four players serve suspensions in the upcoming Gameweek.

All you need to know about the disciplinary situation in the English top flight is in this Suspension Tightrope article.

WHEN ARE THE CUT-OFF POINTS FOR SUSPENSIONS?

We have taken the table above from the Football Association website. It details the cut-off points for the various yellow card thresholds.

The one we’re concerned about right now is the five-caution mark. This is an unwanted target that Premier League players will have to avoid for their team’s first 19 league matches of the season.

Punishments for yellow card accumulation are competition-specific, whereas suspensions for dismissals cover all competitive matches.

WHO IS SUSPENDED IN GAMEWEEK 15?

Alexis Mac Allister (£6.2m) was the only player to pick up his fifth booking of the season in Gameweek 14. He’ll miss Saturday’s Merseyside derby as a result.

Jack Stephens (£4.0m) was sent off for violent conduct in Southampton’s defeat to Chelsea, meanwhile. As this was his second dismissal of 2024/25, he’ll serve a four-match ban and only return after Christmas.

Two others remain unavailable going into Gameweek 15.

Tom Cairney (£4.8m), dismissed for serious foul play in Fulham’s draw with Tottenham Hotspur last Sunday, will serve match two of a three-game ban.

Rodrigo Bentancur (£5.0m) has another four fixtures to go of his seven-match suspension.

WHO IS BACK FROM A BAN IN GAMEWEEK 15?

Eight players return from a ban in Gameweek 15.

One of them, Daichi Kamada (£5.1m), is sanction-free after a three-match suspension.

The other seven sat out Gameweek 14 as a result of yellow card accumulation and are now available again.

They are Kobbie Mainoo (£5.2m), Lisandro Martinez (£4.4m), Taylor Harwood-Bellis (£4.1m), Tyler Dibling (£4.5m), Flynn Downes (£4.8m), Nelson Semedo (£4.5m) and Sasa Lukic (£4.8m).

ON FOUR YELLOW CARDS

A grand total of 11 players joined those on the suspension tightrope in Gameweek 14.

They are Jan Paul van Hecke (£4.5m), Andreas Pereira (£5.1m), Jamie Vardy (£5.5m), Boubakary Soumare (£4.4m), Ryan Gravenberch (£5.0m), Bernardo Silva (£6.3m), Harry Maguire (£4.9m), Sandro Tonali (£5.5m), Nicolas Dominguez (£4.8m), Adam Armstrong (£5.1m) and Yves Bissouma (£4.9m).

Nicolas Jackson (£8.2m) and Rayan Ait-Nouri (£4.9m), the only two of the above list with a double-digit ownership, were already on four bookings. They avoided a fifth caution in midweek.

ON THREE YELLOW CARDS

There are 51 other players on three bookings.

Cole Palmer (£11.0m) and Bukayo Saka (£10.5m) are the most significant names on the list.

Diogo Dalot (£5.2m), Robert Sanchez (£4.8m), Trent Alexander-Arnold (£6.9m) and Morgan Rogers (£5.3m), like those two premium midfielders, also appear and have ownerships of over 10%.

Keep your eyes peeled on our Suspension Tightrope widget (which can be found on the sidebar of the home page) over the coming weeks and months. We'll be updating that after every Gameweek to keep you informed on the latest disciplinary developments.




