57
57 Comments Post a Comment
  1. mr_jones
    • 5 Years
    53 mins ago

    Robinson to (for a hit)?

    a) Gomez
    b) Hall
    c) Kerkez
    d) save and let Colwill play

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      43 mins ago

      D

      Open Controls
    2. Rico123
      • 2 Years
      34 mins ago

      D

      Open Controls
    3. _Gunner
      • 10 Years
      23 mins ago

      Surely D

      Open Controls
    4. Snooze ya lose
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      21 mins ago

      D

      Open Controls
  2. The-Red-1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    49 mins ago

    Can see Haaland being back on the menu in a few weeks time.

    With most non Haaland teams seemingly having Salah Saka Palmer, who is the fall guy for getting him back?

    I guess it would be possible to have all 4 with say a 105m+ team value, but I'd imagine you'd then have a structure including 2 x 5m players in midfield, Pedro and Raul which feels a bit sub optimal.

    Or are people just going to avoid Haaland?

    Open Controls
    1. Fabreghastly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      46 mins ago

      Not worth 15m since he stopped banging hat tricks in every week

      Open Controls
      1. The-Red-1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Yeah that's a fair point

        Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      45 mins ago

      Think I'm unlikely to shift back as long as Salah/Saka/Palmer are all fit and firing

      Open Controls
      1. The-Red-1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Yep, I think I'm the same. 3 out of 4 ain't bad

        Open Controls
    3. Philosopher's Stones
      • 4 Years
      39 mins ago

      Would rather go KDB in a couple weeks

      Open Controls
      1. The-Red-1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Interesting! Yeah I've considered that too. Not sure I have the cojones!

        Open Controls
    4. Hairy Potter
      • 9 Years
      29 mins ago

      I shifted to a fourmium last GW. I'm not sure if I'll stick to it long term, but wanted to do it before I was priced out of it.

      There are a lot of sacrifices, and not much wiggle room when looking at transfers to replace the cheap players.

      Flekken Fabianski
      Gabriel RAN VanHecke Mykolenko Greaves
      Salah Palmer Saka Rogers Dibling
      Haaland Larsen JPedro

      Open Controls
      1. The-Red-1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        That's not horrific tbf as you have 15 starters I think.
        But yeah, not much room to swap things round.

        Open Controls
    5. Bimbamboum
      • 4 Years
      18 mins ago

      For me the only way to bring Haaland is a long-term injury to Salah, Saka or Palmer.

      Open Controls
      1. The-Red-1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Good point

        Open Controls
  3. hazza44
    • 12 Years
    40 mins ago

    Few starting dilemmas. Star which of each?
    A) Ait-Nouri (whu)
    B) Greaves (BOU)

    1) Flekken (NEW)
    2) Fabianski (WOL)

    Open Controls
    1. Rico123
      • 2 Years
      just now

      A
      Coin toss - probably 1

      Open Controls
  4. Rico123
    • 2 Years
    36 mins ago

    Bottomed on last article…

    3 FT, £0.3m ITB no need for major surgery

    Wood to

    A. Evanilson
    B. J Pedro
    C. Just hold for now

    Aina (have him and Hall as rotating 4th def) to

    1. Kerkez
    2. Hold/ don’t bother

    Open Controls
    1. LÖrKingMuch
      • 14 Years
      8 mins ago

      Evanilson & don't bother

      Open Controls
    2. Snooze ya lose
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      5 mins ago

      A2

      Open Controls
  5. Annie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    35 mins ago

    1FT, tempted to do Gvardiol to Trent. Or stick?

    Open Controls
    1. Rico123
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      I think stick for this week. I was tempted to do G to VVD but he started again midweek and Palace a good fixture

      Open Controls
  6. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
    • 9 Years
    26 mins ago

    Mbeumo > KDB?
    Might be a bit early but not getting much from Mbeumo

    front 8
    Salah, Palmber, Saka, Mbeumo, Rogers
    Jackson, Cunha, Pedro

    Open Controls
    1. wulfrunian
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      I prefer Odegaard but could work.

      Open Controls
  7. _Gunner
    • 10 Years
    25 mins ago

    Morning All,
    G2G and Save FT? 1 FT, 0.7 itb

    Fabianski
    Saliba Konsa Hall
    Salah Saka Rogers Semenyo
    Haaland Pedro Jackson

    Subs: Sanchez Robinson Greaves Winks

    Open Controls
  8. Thunder Warrior
    • 10 Years
    25 mins ago

    Kepa or Verbruggen?

    Open Controls
  9. Lanley Staurel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    21 mins ago

    KDB is a target now surely. Very low ownership.

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      16 mins ago

      I’m right behind you, a safe distance away, but right behind you, over here in the castle, right behind you, lower the portcullis, lower the portcullis, quickly!

      Open Controls
  10. Shark Team
    • 7 Years
    20 mins ago

    Best captains in this gw (imo)
    1) Watkins
    2) Jackson
    3) Isak

    Open Controls
    1. Bimbamboum
      • 4 Years
      15 mins ago

      Salah

      Open Controls
      1. Make United Great Again
        • 12 Years
        just now

        This. Set and forget

        Open Controls
    2. Make United Great Again
      • 12 Years
      14 mins ago

      It’s Salah

      Open Controls
  11. MattyW
    • 8 Years
    13 mins ago

    Team terrible I know, do I just do -4 now to get Salah or wait to next week
    Moves would be Haaland to Salah, Mbeumo to Isak

    Flekken (Fab)
    Gabriel, RAN, Hall (Colwill) (Greaves)
    Saka, Palmer, Semenyo, Mbeumo, Johnson
    Haaland, Strand Larsen, Pedro

    Open Controls
    1. The Mighty Whites
      • 9 Years
      10 mins ago

      I think I probably would

      Open Controls
    2. Make United Great Again
      • 12 Years
      9 mins ago

      Do it

      Open Controls
    3. Bimbamboum
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      If you still want to give him a chance and take the risk of seeing Salah score and lose ground. But I think Halaand has already had a lot of last chances.

      Open Controls
      1. MattyW
        • 8 Years
        7 mins ago

        Thx all - moves will be done

        Open Controls
    4. Prinzhorn
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      do the moves

      Open Controls
  12. The Mighty Whites
    • 9 Years
    12 mins ago

    Current defence is: Gabriel / RAN / Colwill / Greaves / Bednarek

    Who would you sell to bring in TAA?

    Open Controls
    1. Make United Great Again
      • 12 Years
      6 mins ago

      RAN. Did that transfer this week as per below

      Open Controls
    2. Prinzhorn
      • 3 Years
      just now

      one of the last 2 if you can but RAN is a sell too imo

      Open Controls
  13. Make United Great Again
    • 12 Years
    11 mins ago

    Thoughts? On -4 Did Mbeumo & Ait Nouri to Rashford & TAA.

    Fabisanki
    TAA Gabriel Lisandro
    Salah(C) Palmer Saka(vc) Rogers Rashford
    Joao Pedro Jackson

    Flekken, Cunha, Pau, Greaves.

    Who to start
    A. Pedro
    B. Cunha

    Open Controls
  14. circusmonkey
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    9 mins ago

    Salah could get a rest. Different manager I know but I think it has happened before in the derby. Watkins came off at 64 minutes midweek, so might get him and captain him.

    Open Controls
    1. MattyW
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      Derby, dropped points mid week and likely gets a rest v Girona

      Open Controls
      1. Pusey Patrol
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Everything is possible, but I agree, he is more likely to be rested vs. Girona.

        Open Controls
  15. SomeoneKnows
    • 8 Years
    7 mins ago

    Best RAN replacement? (5.7 max)

    A) Gomez
    B) Digne
    C) Timber (got Raya)

    Open Controls
    1. Prinzhorn
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      Timber

      Open Controls
    2. Make United Great Again
      • 12 Years
      just now

      C

      Open Controls
  16. Prinzhorn
    • 3 Years
    6 mins ago

    Sell

    A) Mykolenko
    B) RAN

    Buy

    A) Gomez
    B) TAA
    C) VVD
    D) Cash/Konsa/Digne/Pau

    Open Controls
    1. Make United Great Again
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      B
      A

      Open Controls
      1. Prinzhorn
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Sell RAN over Myko? Did you see the Everton fixtures? Like it couldn't get worse...

        Open Controls
  17. Atimis
    • 8 Years
    5 mins ago

    Out:
    1) Myko
    2) Lewis

    In:
    A) Gomez
    B) Timber
    C) Kerkez

    Open Controls
    1. Make United Great Again
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      2
      B

      Open Controls
    2. Prinzhorn
      • 3 Years
      just now

      2B surely

      Open Controls
  18. the thinking one
    • 1 Year
    4 mins ago

    Why‘s there no West Ham in this list?

    Open Controls
  19. Golden Oldies
    • 14 Years
    2 mins ago

    A rare chance to save a FT and GTG? 0 in bank

    Raya

    Gvardiol Greaves Alt Nouri

    Salah Palmer Saka Mbueno Rogers

    Cuna Jackson

    Henderson Robinson Wood Colwill

    Open Controls
  20. Mizzzza
    • 14 Years
    1 min ago

    Bench boost this?

    Verbruggen (lei)
    Rogers (SOUTH)
    Hall (brent)
    Greaves (BOURNE)

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.