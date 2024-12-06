45
Rate My Team December 6

Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman

45 Comments
The next round of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is on the way, with the Gameweek 15 deadline at 11:00 GMT on Saturday.

If you’re after some last-minute assistance, five-time top 1k finisher and Scout’s Deputy Editor, Tom Freeman, will be answering some of your questions over the next hour.

Team selection, transfers, captaincy: whatever’s on your mind, ask away.

Tom will be on hand to first reply to requests from Premium Members in the Hot Topic below the line of this piece and will get through as many as he can until the next article goes up. If there’s time, he will also turn his attention to other requests in the comments section.

If you’d like to receive an email notification letting you know when future RMT Surgery’s are live, you can now do so. When editing your profile, under ‘Alerts & Notifications‘, you’ll find a section on ‘Email Notifications‘. In there is an option for ‘Rate My Team Surgery‘, check that box and you will receive an email letting you know when the surgery is about to go live.

You can, as ever, chip in with your own opinions on the RMT requests filtering through – and naturally, you’re free to ignore the article subject matter and talk about any other wider FPL topics that you’d normally be musing on.

Don’t forget that, if it’s an algorithmic answer you’re after rather than an opinion-based one, we also have a ‘Rate My Team’ tool available in the Premium Members Area.

  1. RMT SURGERY WITH TOM
    avfc82
    
    
    
    

    
  PompeyUpNorth!
    
    
    16 mins ago

    Hi Tom! Hope you’re well?
    Desperate for some advice on this please?
    Flekken (Vlad)

    Lewis Gab Myko (Greaves Harwood)

    Salah Palmer Johnson Rogers (Winks)

    Haaland Solanke Pedro
    2 FT’s .3 ITB

    Cheers!

    
  3. Nightf0x
    • 9 Years
    15 mins ago

    Start fab or sels ?

    
  4. Jimbo-Jones
    
    
    15 mins ago

    Was planning on RAN & Lewis > TAA & Gabriel this week (2ft).
    Would you do both, just one, or neither and wait for next week?

    Raya
    Lewis RAN Hall
    Mbeumo Salah Palmer Saka Rogers
    Cunha Joao

    Fabianski, Wissa, Colwill, Faes

    
  5. camarozz
    
    
    15 mins ago

    Tom. Hall 1st sub if Gab out or get Kerkez/Gomez for free for Lewis ?

    Also ended up with Amad as 8th attacker to afford Jackson have Bruno also. Which one should I play ?

    Thanks in advance

    
    1. Amartey Partey
      
      just now

      Dare I say it, but it might be a good fixture to start Lewis in. Should start and Palace don't score much.

      
  6. Freshy
    
    
    12 mins ago

    Membo

    Raya-(Fabianski)
    Lewis-Gabriel-Robinson-(Harwood-Bellis-van den Berg)
    (C)Salah-Palmer-Mbuemo-(VC)Saka-(Rogers)
    Jackson-JPedro-Cunha

    2mill bank - 1 FT
    Mbembo to
    Bowen and 2.0m future Defence upgrade
    KDB and Im broke but have MC attacker

    Open to any ideas

    
  7. putana
    
    12 mins ago

    This would be amazing for people who didnt spunk their TC on 6 point haaland

    
  8. Drizzle
    
    
    12 mins ago

    That possible postponement of the Everton Liverpool game has completely spooked me. Have exact money for TAA but have to buy today before he rises so I won't know about any postponement. Gah. If I wait the chance has gone, possibly for a long time.

    
    1. theplayer
      
      1 min ago

      But TAA isn't rising tonight?

      
      1. Drizzle
        
        
        just now

        He definitely is according to live fpl

        
  9. Tonyawesome69
    
    11 mins ago

    Everton v Liverpool still on.

    Likely change if Met Office upgrade the amber warning to red

    https://x.com/LFC/status/1865067753033601045?t=CiyLsHnbS3rg6ThMHbHyKg&s=19

    
  10. pekson
    
    
    10 mins ago

    Hi Tom, wood to Joao Pedro or Evanilson?

    
  11. Derbz87
    
    
    10 mins ago

    Why would the merseyside derby be off? The two Championship games are off because they are in the risk areas and it involves significant travel for the away side and fans.

    
    1. David Parkinson
      
      4 mins ago

      That's probably a timing thing, announce early so they don't travel.

      
    2. Amartey Partey
      
      3 mins ago

      Lot's of Liverpool fans traveling from London and other parts of the world.

      
    3. Tonyawesome69
      
      2 mins ago

      Also factor in logistics with workers and security

      
  12. Big W
    
    10 mins ago

    Bench?
    A) Wood
    B) Mbuemo

    
    1. Bleh
      
      just now

      B

      
  13. Bleh
    
    9 mins ago

    Who to bench?

    A. Rogers - SOU (H)
    B. Cunha - WHU (A)
    C. Semenyo - IPS (A)

    
    1. Amartey Partey
      
      just now

      Tough one. Probably C, although Southampton like to spoil things.

      
  14. Nightf0x
    
    9 mins ago

    Sels (fab)
    Gabriel konate konsa (lewis robinson)
    Saka palmer salah rogers (mbeumo)
    Cunha isak pedro

    Which ?

    A) roll ft, start lewis for konate, gw16 mbeumo konate to timber 7.0 mid.
    B) konate to gomez
    C) sels to keleher/verbrugen

    
  15. Meta12345
      8 mins ago

      Assuming liverpool game goes on, am I mad captaining watkins ahead of salah?

      
    • Amartey Partey
      
      7 mins ago

      I think it's all but guaranteed that Salah blanks this weekend and Palmer hauls when everyone but a few captain him.

      
      1. x.jim.x
        
        just now

        More likely to be the opposite after everyone's too scared to give him the armband

        
    • Elideus
      
      6 mins ago

      Hello help please. Play two defenders:
      A - Colwill
      B - Hall
      C - Ait-Nouri
      D - Van den Berg

      and one of these attackers. Thanks
      1 - Cunha
      2- Rogers

      
      1. Amartey Partey
        
        1 min ago

        BC1

        
    • TeddiPonza
      
      
      5 mins ago

      A Haaland and Mbeumo to Saka and Isak
      B Roll

      Thanks

      
      1. Amartey Partey
        
        just now

        A

        
    • nick8070
      
      3 mins ago

      Fabianski (Henderson)
      Timber Robinson Porro (Johnson Harwood-Bellis)
      Rogers Salah Palmer Saka (Johnson)
      Watkins Pedro Strand-Larsen

      1 FT, £0.9 ITB

      Roll the FT? Still have WC available

      
    • Legohair
      
      3 mins ago

      Fabianski
      Gabriel-Timber-Lewis
      Salah-Palmer-Saka-Bowen
      Jackson-Cunha-J.Pedro

      Flekken,Rogers,Greaves,Van de Berg

      1 FT 1.7 itb

      A. Lewis to VvD
      B. Lewis to Robertson (that would leave 0.5 itb

      
    • WVA
      
      1 min ago

      Saliba rising after his great and only goal lol

      
    • DandyDon
      
      just now

      So i finally have transferred in Salah and out Haaland after this weeks captain disaster. Fallen from 80k to 1.5mil persisting with City! Hopefully that gets me some sympathy here with responses!
      I have used my FT's but would you take a hit to fix this dodgy looking defence, if so who is the best to sell and what are the best options?

      (Raya in goals)
      Porro Pinnock Lewis - Ait Nouri Johnson

      
    • Nightf0x
      
      just now

      Sels (fab)
      Gabriel konate konsa (lewis robinson)
      Saka palmer salah rogers (mbeumo)
      Cunha isak pedro

      Which ?

      A) roll ft, start lewis for konate, gw16 mbeumo konate to timber 7.0 mid.
      B) konate to gomez
      C) sels to keleher/verbrugen.

      

    