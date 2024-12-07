Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 15 clash between Fulham and Arsenal.

The match at Craven Cottage kicks off at 14:00 GMT on Sunday 8 December.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 15 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

FULHAM

ARSENAL

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 3rd Arsenal 14 28 +14 LDWWW 6th Fulham 14 22 +2 WWLDW

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



