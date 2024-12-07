Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 15 clash between Fulham and Arsenal.
The match at Craven Cottage kicks off at 14:00 GMT on Sunday 8 December.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 15 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
FULHAM
ARSENAL
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|3rd
|Arsenal
|14
|28
|+14
|LDWWW
|6th
|Fulham
|14
|22
|+2
|WWLDW
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):