Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 15 clash between Manchester United and Nottingham Forest.

The match at Old Trafford kicks off at 17:30 GMT on Saturday 7 December.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 15 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

MAN UNITED

NOTT’M FOREST

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 7th Nott’m Forest 14 22 0 WLLWL 13th Man United 14 19 +2 DWDWL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



