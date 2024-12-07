Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 15 clash between Manchester United and Nottingham Forest.
The match at Old Trafford kicks off at 17:30 GMT on Saturday 7 December.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 15 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
MAN UNITED
NOTT’M FOREST
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|7th
|Nott’m Forest
|14
|22
|0
|WLLWL
|13th
|Man United
|14
|19
|+2
|DWDWL
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):