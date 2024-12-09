142
  1. Drip Doctor
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Would you do Wissa & Pedro to Isak and some 4.5m striker?

    Means playing Rogers or Enzo every game.

    1. Captain Mal
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        Not for me

      • Snoop Udogie Dogg
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        nah, Wissa (in particular) and Pedro are solid, and expect a lot of rotation in next few weeks, make sure you have 14 starters (fodder GK is OK)

      • Mr. O'Connell
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        And there's me about to buy Wissa

        1. Drip Doctor
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          1 hour, 16 mins ago

          Home fixtures stink and thats where Brentford perform.

      • Freshy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        I have Cunah and JPedro and there are 3 or 4 others that could be the right pick

      • TheBiffas
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        Would be selling two perfectly good picks there

        1. Drip Doctor
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          1 hour, 15 mins ago

          I'm still not convinced Pedro is? Wissa has been great, but the fixtures turn. This season has very much been about fixtures, and Isaks are great, especially the home fixtures to come.

    2. Salarrivederci
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Bowen up top, and no Paqueta to take set-pieces.

      Anything less than two attacking returns will be considered a failure.

    3. rokka222
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      I see on the stats that Fabianski took over GK for West Ham in week 9 this season. Is he nailed? What happened with Arreola?

    4. Corgz Dark side of the Loon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      The Ammers are going to smash em. Wolves can't defend and Chuna only scores wonder goals and will leave wondering why we make him look shite .....COYI

    5. TheBiffas
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      A 0-0 would do nicely here, but if someone is to score it better be RAN!

      1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        Wan Bissaka hat trick of assists please

      2. Corgz Dark side of the Loon
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        3-0 Ammers

        1. TheBiffas
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 21 mins ago

          Honestly I'd take that Flappy CS but I've got a feeling both teams will score

        2. Freshy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          1 hour, 21 mins ago

          5 goals for Bowen
          5 goals for Cunha

          1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 20 mins ago

            *all assisted by Wan Bissaka, and we have a deal

      3. Salarrivederci
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        RAN is more likely to put it in own net. Fantastic Fabianski to show up tonight. Beautiful Bowen will mega-haul as a false 9 on pens, corners, and FKs. Might even match Palmer.

    6. brianutd-why always we? 20
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      New post

    7. Rollercoaster
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Keane-ESR-Hojlund to Saliba-Enzo-Raul with 4FT, have a good feeling about this, GTG??

