328
  1. Jet5605
    • 10 Years
    41 mins ago

    Which is my priority? A means I can't get Gabriel later on as I only have one ARS slot left. Maybe wait for an Allison update?

    A - Henderson > Raya
    B - Konsa > Gabriel

    Henderson
    Timber - Gvardiol - Konsa
    Salah - Palmer - Saka - Semenyo
    Cunha - Jackson - Pedro

    Valdi - RAN - Winks - Mosquero

    1. Brosstan
      • 10 Years
      16 mins ago

      Raya is a waste of an arsenal spot imo. Their defenders are too good value compared to him with their attacking threat.

      1. Jet5605
        • 10 Years
        4 mins ago

        Yeah that's what my gut says. I could get Gabriel and then do Hendo > Allison the week after assuming he's fit. Hendo has a slim chance of a CS away to Brighton. Not great but not the worst either

        1. Livinginapool - Top 100 Any…
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          1 min ago

          Much better idea, especially with Arsenal's set pieces. Tbh I wouldn't spend so much on a GK with Allison either.

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      The upgrade to Gabriel, best defender in the game imo, is far higher than the GK move

    3. The Movement
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      B

  2. Livinginapool - Top 100 Any…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    36 mins ago

    A) Amad
    B) Enzo
    C) AN Other mid 5.1m or under (8th attacker)

    1. The Movement
      • 3 Years
      30 mins ago

      A

    2. Amartey Partey
      • 5 Years
      30 mins ago

      It depends what Enzo does today.

    3. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      12 mins ago

      Amad

    4. Malaikat Jihad
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Difficult question. Enzo is probably more vulnerable to rotation. Judging by the game against Forest Amad was very involved in attacking moves my tendency would be to prefer him. Also when Palmer is man marked he seems to drop deeper and this maybe why Enzo is being encouraged to get forward to fill that space. Things may change tactically at Chelsea, but Amorim may have less choice at ManU while he beds his players into his system.

  3. The Movement
    • 3 Years
    30 mins ago

    Team

    Raya
    Ait Nouri - Gabriel - Colwill
    Saka - Palmer - Salah - Mbuemo
    Pedro - Cunha - Isak

    Begovic - Semenyo - Greaves - Bednarek

    A) Mbuemo & Bednarek - Rogers & TAA
    B) Mbuemo & Bednarek - Amad & TAA
    C) Leave team as is and roll

    1. David Parkinson
      • 2 Years
      24 mins ago

      I'd prioritise improving the midfield, not weakening it.

      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 10 Years
        16 mins ago

        he(she) has semenyo on the bench so maybe these moves make sense? who rotates well with bournemouth?

        1. David Parkinson
          • 2 Years
          13 mins ago

          I don't think The Movement is that far from Bruno from what is being suggested.

          1. Ajax Hamsterdam
            • 10 Years
            11 mins ago

            yes I suppose it's between bruno and taa?

            1. David Parkinson
              • 2 Years
              just now

              I think so, sort the front 8 out then the defence. Cunha can be sold soon to free-up funds for the rear. A step-by-step approach.

      2. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        8 mins ago

        Out of interest, how does he improve that midfield from what it already is?

        1. Ginkapo FPL
          • 13 Years
          just now

          By getting Amad

        2. David Parkinson
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Bruno 4th mid, I suspect it's on.

    2. KunDogan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      C

  4. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    30 mins ago

    Which keeper other than Raya do you prefer?

    1. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      22 mins ago

      Is Ali back?

      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 10 Years
        3 mins ago

        not yet but should be soon

      2. David Parkinson
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        Very soon according to Slot, but let's not be pushing his price up until we're all aboard.

    2. The Movement
      • 3 Years
      21 mins ago

      Sels
      Onana
      Sanchez
      Leno

    3. Brosstan
      • 10 Years
      19 mins ago

      Someone that you can set and forget and wont interact with an outfield triple up. Sels imo.

      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 10 Years
        7 mins ago

        unlikely you'll want double pool attack because of rotation so I think alisson is the best.

        1. Amartey Partey
          • 5 Years
          2 mins ago

          Jota?

        2. Brosstan
          • 10 Years
          2 mins ago

          Maybe but if you have one defender + Salah and then suddenly Diaz becomes nailed due to other injuries you cant get him. One of the reasons Id favor Sels, Henderson, Pickford etc.

          1. Ajax Hamsterdam
            • 10 Years
            just now

            fair point

    4. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      17 mins ago

      NOT flekken 🙂

    5. JÆKS ⭐
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      Think Sels might be the one to go for

  5. Royal5
    • 13 Years
    22 mins ago

    Any news about Gabriel starting?

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      just now

      will find out soon 🙂

  6. AD105
    • 8 Years
    18 mins ago

    2FT, Lewis/Watkins > Timber/Jackson?

    Raya
    TAA Konsa Robinson
    Salah Palmer Saka Semenyo
    Watkins Cunha Evanilson

    4.0 Rogers Greaves Lewis*

  7. Gudjohnsen
    • 7 Years
    16 mins ago

    Would you rather want Gabriel to start or get Lewis 4 points from the bench?

    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 11 Years
      11 mins ago

      Gab all day

    2. JÆKS ⭐
      • 10 Years
      11 mins ago

      Pointless question as you cant control it

      1. Brosstan
        • 10 Years
        5 mins ago

        I can manifest the outcome I want.

    3. David Parkinson
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      Unless that 4 wins you dosh you've got to go for Gabriel's upside.

    4. xuwei
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      I’d rather whichever scores more.

