The match branded ‘El Sackico’ brings Gameweek 15 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) to a close this evening.

West Ham United v Wolverhampton Wanderers kicks off at 20:00 GMT.

Both managers are under pressure going into tonight’s game, with the bookies making Gary O’Neil and Julen Lopetegui the two favourites to get the chop next.

West Ham are in 14th going into this evening’s match, with no chance of moving position whatever the result.

Wolves probably wouldn’t mind being in the Hammers’ spot, sitting as they do four points from safety.

A point or more tonight would take them from 19th to 18th.

The hosts make two changes to the side that started their 3-1 defeat at Leicester City last Tuesday.

Crysencio Summerville and Emerson Palmieri get recalls as Vladimir Coufal and Danny Ings drop to the bench.

Jean-Clair Todibo, like Ings, recovers from injury and is among the substitutes.

West Ham are of course without Michail Antonio this evening. The striker has undergone surgery on a “lower limb fracture” following his car crash on Saturday.

O’Neil makes three changes to the side that began Wolves’ 4-0 loss at Everton last week.

Sam Johnstone replaces Jose Sa in goal, while Nelson Semedo returns from suspension and Toti Gomes gets a recall.

Craig Dawson and Goncalo Guedes drop to the bench, while Sa misses out altogether with a shoulder problem.

Jose Sa has a shoulder problem, but Gary O’Neil confirmed on Sky he would have played Johnstone anyway. #wwfc — Liam Keen (@LiamKeen_Star) December 9, 2024

LINE-UPS

West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Wan-Bissaka, Mavropanos, Kilman, Emerson, Soucek, Alvarez, Bowen, Soler, Kudus, Summerville.

Subs: Areola, Cresswell, Coufal, Paqueta, Fullkrug, Guilherme, Ings, Rodriguez, Todibo.

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Johnstone, Doherty, Toti Gomes, Bueno, Semedo, Ait Nouri, Andre, Lemina, J Gomes, Cunha, Larsen.

Subs: Bentley, Hwang, Dawson, R Gomes, Doyle, Forbs, Bellegarde, Guedes, Lima.

